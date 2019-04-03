Don't Be An April Fool

It is my prediction that the EU is going to be a very different animal, after these elections, than what it has been in the past.

It is the identification of Risk which is important, and not trying to handicap the outcome.

When an inestimable amount of "Risk" is staring at you, hard in the face, then it is time to back up from the "Danger Zone." That is how I play the Great Game, to respect Grant's first through tenth Rule, which is "Preservation of Capital." It is the identification of the "Risk," which is important, and not trying to handicap the outcome. Many money managers just do this incorrectly and it is often to their detriment. That is my honest observation, as this April marks my forty-fifth year on Wall Street. I do have some experience here.

"Nothing ever becomes real until it is experienced."

- John Keats

We are not staring down the barrel of a loaded gun in Europe. Make no mistake about our two pending breakpoints. It may not be war, but it is fierce battle that may ultimately break the European Union apart. That is just how serious the European circumstances are now.

Also bear in mind that both events are political. Politicians, let me assure you, do not have the same goals, ambitions or desires as those of us that live in the markets. These people are playing for re-election, power and status and the economics of things may get a nod, but that is about it. I assert that when the "Risk" is political then the outcome may be a dangerous, and alarming, conclusion. Oftentimes, this is because the politicians, for the good of the State, they believe, do not often tell us the truth.

"Insufficient facts always invite danger."

- Spock, Stardate 3141.9

The first peril is Brexit. The initial drop dead day of March 29 has passed. Here is the current timeline:

Monday, April 1: MPs held another set of votes on various Brexit options to see if they can agree on a way forward.

Wednesday, April 3: Potentially another round of so-called "indicative votes."

Wednesday, April 10: Emergency summit of EU leaders to consider any British request for a further extension. This would have to be a unanimous decision of all of the nations in the European Union.

Friday, April 12: Brexit Day, if Britain does not seek a further delay or if the EU does not grant a further delay.

What's going to actually happen here is anyone's guess. My observation that "Risk," en masse, surrounds this event, is no guess, at all. A "Hard Brexit" or even a "Semi-Hard Brexit" or even another delay in the Brexit process also include significant "Risks" to the economies of both Britain and the European Union. Plus, in my view, given the comments of many European leaders, I do not think they are going to extend the deadline again. I think that we are right at the cliff's edge and you don't want to be part of the crowd that gets pushed over the precipice.

Maybe the bigger episode is the forthcoming European elections, which commence on May 23. The EU has been run, since inception, by the Franco-German alliance. I think this is all going to change with these elections. You have Poland and Hungary and Italy et al, that are all lining up for Nationalism, which would break Brussels apart.

It is my prediction that the EU is going to be a very different animal, after these elections, than what it has been in the past. The tide has turned, in my view, and the results of these elections will demonstrate just how badly it has mucked up the seashore. Sky News reports that,

Around a third of the seats in the next European Parliament could be taken by candidates from populist parties or coalitions if elections were held this week. Based on current polling and assuming the UK has left the EU, 233 seats out of 705 are projected to be won by parties or coalitions identified as populist.

Italy is set to be the largest contributor to the wave, with 61 of its 76 European Parliament seats projected to be taken by populists. According to the latest report from the EP's Public Opinion Monitoring Unit, the far-right League, with 28 seats, is projected to be the biggest populist party in the Parliament. The Polish Law and Justice party will have the third largest number in the EP with 20 seats. Hungary is likely to see three quarters of its seats held by populist parties, with the far-right Fidesz, led by Viktor Orban, expected to win 16 of the country's 21 positions in the European Parliament.

Dr. Paul Copeland, senior lecturer in public policy at Queen Mary's School of Politics and International Relations, commented,

The two main groupings, the European People's Party and the Socialists and Democrats, are not whipped in the way they are at Westminster. Some will toe the line and some won't. With a third of seats occupied by populists, what you may find is that actually getting those simple majority votes in the Parliament will be even more difficult and policy agreements will become increasingly more rare. On the right at least, a lot of the purpose of populism is to block and obstruct. So, they will do everything they can anyway to block and obstruct EU policy agreements.

Considering both Brexit and the EU elections, it is my opinion that Europe is in the "Danger Zone." I wouldn't put a farthing now in European securities, of any type. The banking system could also take a hit from either or both of these situations. If you have a European mandate well, then you are stuck, but short of that, no European investments for me at present.

"A truly wise man never plays leapfrog with a unicorn."

- The Wizard

