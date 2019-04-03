NGM Biopharmaceuticals IPO: Merck Helps, But The Shares Are Not Cheap

Merck is a shareholder and expects to acquire 4.1 million shares more in a private placement. This a favorable feature, but there is more.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) expects to have an enterprise value of $617 million, which appears to be expensive. There are peers at more advanced stages of development that are trading at an enterprise value of less than $223 million. The number of product candidates is large and Merck (MRK) is financing the company, which is ideal. However, Merck owns the commercialization rights of four product candidates. The company has in total seven product candidates. It means that the valuation of the company’s pipeline should not be that elevated.

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Business

Founded in 2007, NGM Biopharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic illnesses.

Source: Company’s Website

The company’s portfolio of products is large. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has seven product candidates and owns the commercialization rights of three of them. Merck has acquired the commercialization rights of four treatments. The image below provides further details on the company’s pipeline:

Source: Prospectus

The company’s most relevant candidate is NGM282, which should serve for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis or NASH. NGM282 is presented as an engineered version of human hormone FGF19 that is given through a once-daily subcutaneous injection. The company has already tested over 400 subjects.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals expects to start a Phase 2b trial by mid-2019. The treatment should interest biotech investors. Keep in mind that the company has proven, in Phase 1, its ability to improve NASH and reverse liver fibrosis at 12 weeks.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals expects interim data in the second half of 2019 after 12 weeks of treatment. Investors should be ready to assess the press releases reported in this time period. If the data pleases the market, the share price should increase quite a bit.

The target market size related to the treatment of NASH is massive. NGM Biopharmaceuticals notes that the economic burden related to NASH and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease was equal to more than $100 billion in 2016. The lines below offer further details:

Source: Prospectus

Balance Sheet

The market should welcome that NGM Biopharmaceuticals reports a large amount of cash and marketable securities. As of December 31, 2018, the company reported cash and short-term marketable securities worth $205.9 million and total assets of $246 million. The total amount of liquidity should help the company execute research and development for a longer period of time. The image below provides the list of assets:

Source: Prospectus

With an asset/liability ratio of 4.16x, the total amount of financial liabilities should not be a concern for shareholders. In addition, the market should also acknowledge that contrary to the past, the company has no financial debt. In 2019, NGM signed a loan agreement with one lender, which was paid in 2010:

Source: Prospectus

The image below provides a list of liabilities. Note that before the IPO, there are stock warrant liabilities that the market may not welcome.

Source: Prospectus

Furthermore, NGM’s contractual obligations should not create fear. As shown in the image below, the total amount of obligations equals only $25 million:

Source: Prospectus

With regards to the potential stock dilution, it should be marked that convertible preferred stock warrants and other convertible securities should be converted before the IPO. The table below provides specifics on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Income Statement

On the income statement front, NGM Biopharmaceuticals reports revenue from related parties. As shown in the lines below, Merck is the largest partner supporting NGM. The market should applaud the license revenue reported and the fact that Merck collaborates with the company. This fact should attract the attention of more investors. In 2018 and 2017, related party revenue was equal to $108 million and $77 million, respectively.

Source: Prospectus

The cash burn rate is not very significant, which is ideal. In 2018 and 2017, the cash flow from operating activities was equal to -$7.5 million and -$17 million, respectively. If NGM Biopharmaceuticals continues to operate in this way, it should be able to execute R&D for a long period of time.

With that, it should be mentioned that the stock-based compensations were significant. In 2018, they were equal to $9.9 million. The market should study these expenses in the future. If the stock dilution continues, it may push the share price down. The image below provides the cash flow statement:

Source: Prospectus

Use Of Proceeds

The use of proceeds is also a feature that should be appreciated. It is beneficial that no shareholder is expected to sell shares. The company expects to use the proceeds to develop the program of NGM282 product candidate along with other purposes. The lines below provide further material on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

In this regard, NGM Biopharmaceuticals expects to have cash in hand to conduct its operations through 2020, or through 2021. In addition, NGM expects to complete one Phase 2 and one Phase 2b clinical trials and begin the preparation for the Phase 3 clinical trials of NGM282. With all this in mind, investors should not expect large stock price jumps before 2021. NGM Biopharmaceuticals does not expect to have any product accepted by the FDA in this time period. The lines below provide further details on the expected trials:

We believe that the net proceeds from this offering, together with our existing cash, cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities and the funding we expect to receive under the initial term of our existing agreement with Merck, will be sufficient to fund our operations through 2020, or through 2021 with the additional proceeds from the concurrent private placement to Merck. In particular, we expect that these funds will allow us to complete our ongoing Phase 2 and planned Phase 2b clinical trials and begin preparation for Phase 3 clinical trials of NGM282 for NASH.” Source: Prospectus

Relevant Stockholders, But Low Float

Merck is a shareholder and expects to acquire 4.1 million shares more in a private placement. This a favorable feature, but there is more. There are also other players in the venture industry including Prospect Venture, Topspin, and Rho Ventures. Take a look at the list in the image below:

Source: Prospectus

Having mentioned this, the number of shares owned by executive directors is elevated, 49.8%. Taking into account the number of shares sold to venture capital firms, the float is expected to be very low. It is not ideal as the stock price volatility should be high. Investors may be able to make tons of money or lose it in a short period of time. This is a serious risk.

Capitalization and Valuation

The company expects to have $357 million in cash after the IPO and no financial debt. The number of shares to be outstanding after the offering and the concurrent private placement to Merck is equal to 64.99 million. Assuming a share price of $15, the expected market capitalization should be equal to $974 million. Deducting the cash in hand, the enterprise value should be equal to $617 million. The image below provides the expected capitalization:

Source: Prospectus

The list of competitors is extensive. However, there are only a few peers that have the size similar to that of NGM Biopharmaceuticals. Only those peers may be used to assess the valuation of NGM. If NGM282 or NGM313 is approved by the FDA, it may compete with other products being developed by Albireo Pharma, Inc. (ALBO), Galectin Therapeutics (GALT), Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL), Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD), and CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY). The lines below offer the list of potential competitors and their product candidates.

Source: Prospectus

These competitors have a market capitalization from $177 million to $2 billion. In addition, like NGM Biopharmaceuticals, they don’t report debt. Their enterprise value ranges from $82 million to $1.44 billion.

Source: YCharts

Source: YCharts

CymaBay Therapeutics has an enterprise value of $611 million, which is below that of NGM Biopharmaceuticals. CBAY’s pipeline is a bit more advanced than that of NGM. With this in mind, NGM Biopharmaceuticals does look a bit overvalued. The image below provides the pipeline of CBAY, which includes product candidates at Phase 2 and Phase 3 of development.

Source: CBAY’s Website

Galectin Therapeutics, which has an enterprise value of $227 million, reports one product candidate at Phase 3 of development and another candidate at Phase 2 of development. This pipeline is more advanced than that of NGM. As a result, NGM Biopharmaceuticals seems also overvalued as compared to Galectin Therapeutics. The image below provides the pipeline offered by Galectin Therapeutics on its website:

Source: GALT’s Company

Albireo Pharma, Inc. has an enterprise value of $223 million, which is lower than the expected enterprise value of NGM Biopharmaceuticals. It does not make sense that Albireo Pharma is less valued than NGM. It has one product candidate at Phase 3 of development, several product candidates at Phase 1 of development and one product candidate approved. The image below provides further information on this matter:

Source: Albireo’s Website

With an enterprise value of $82 million, Galmed Pharmaceuticals has two product candidates at Phase 2 of development. This pipeline looks as advanced as that of NGM Biopharmaceuticals. With this information in mind, certain investors may believe that the valuation of NGM Biopharmaceuticals may be lower.

Conclusion

Expecting an enterprise value $617 million, NGM Biopharmaceuticals appears a bit expensive. The competitors with more advanced pipeline are trading with an enterprise value below $223 million. In addition, the fact that Merck is financing some of the products looks ideal. However, the market should understand that Merck owns the commercialization rights of four of NGM’s product candidates. It means that the valuation of the company’s pipeline should not be that elevated.

