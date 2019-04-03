CannaTech Conference Series: Cam Battley, CCO Aurora Cannabis

We sat down with him to discuss Aurora's place in the sector, where he sees the industry headed and if there are any blue chip cannabis stocks.

By Rena Sherbill

Jonathan Liss and I spent the last two days covering the CannaTech conference in Tel Aviv. We talked with a wide variety of attendees and presenters - from executives and scientists to venture capitalists, money managers, marketers and journalists. The conference ended Tuesday with a live pitch event. It was exciting to see all the money and innovation that are pouring into this sector. Disruptive innovation certainly seemed to be the theme of the event. We'll be releasing more of these interviews as separate podcasts, as part of our CannaTech Conference Series. So look for those in the coming days and weeks.

I was very happy to sit down on Day 2 of the conference with Cam Battley, CCO of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB). Active in more than 20 countries, Aurora produces and distributes medical cannabis products and is one of the largest cannabis companies. Cam had given an inspiring speech earlier that morning where he discussed the global medical cannabis investment landscape. Cam talked with me about the sector in general, Aurora's place within it and where he thinks the US market is headed.

Topics covered:

2:10 - What brought Cam into the cannabis sector.

4:00 - Clinical trials Aurora has coming up. Intent to continue to validate the clinical utility of medical cannabis.

5:15 - Aurora's global operations. Rapid growth.

6:30 - Will medical innovation drive legalization?

8:15 - Aurora's plans for the US market. Australis Capital.

9:45 - Are more acquisitions ahead for Aurora?

10:50 - Nelson Peltz coming on as strategic adviser.

12:45 - Was the cannabis law not passing in New Jersey dissuasive?

14:50 - What sets Aurora apart from the competition.

18:05 - What advice Cam has for investors interested in the sector.

20:20 - Aurora's long-term plans.

