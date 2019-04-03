Capital Senior Living Corporation: Challenges, Challenges, Challenges

We will stay on the sidelines given also that our proprietary formula has identified many other opportunities for easy money.

CSU has to navigate headwinds and address issues on a corporate level while industry conditions will remain challenging in 2019.

Fundamentals prevailed, so CSU proved to be one of our excellent bearish ideas in the second half of 2018.

One of our recent short ideas for subscribers was Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU) at $9.40 per share. We had so many reasons to short it. And CSU has plunged since our bearish call currently standing at approximately $4 per share. As a result, we closed our short position, recording significant profits within just a few weeks.

Meanwhile, it has been about two years since the last Seeking Alpha article about CSU was out and many investors are likely wondering whether the company has been taking steps in the right direction. In other words, the time has come for another look at CSU. Has the recent crash created a buying opportunity? Has the stock overreacted to the downside lately? Is bankruptcy possible?

We will answer all these questions in the following discussion.

Overview

CSU engages in the operation of senior housing communities consisting of Independent Living (IL), Assisted Living (AL), Continuous Care Retirement Center (CCRC) and Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNF).

CSU focuses on independent living services, assisted living services and memory care services to the elderly. It operates 129 senior housing communities in the U.S. with an aggregate capacity of approximately 16,500 residents. Independent Living covers about 40% of CSU's business while Assisted Living covers the remaining 60%.

Independent Living is for elderly residents who can take care of themselves. Independent living residents are housed in communities and are offered basic packaged services such as meals, housekeeping, laundry, transportation, social activities, and healthcare monitoring.

Assisted Living is for residents who have greater needs than those of independent living residents, but who are able to function without the services of a nursing home. When it comes to services, assisted living residents have additional service offerings of aided bathing, dressing, eating, grooming, personal hygiene, and assistance with medication.

CSU operates in a fragmented industry characterized by numerous small operators. It competes with national operators such as The Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG), Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD), Five Star Quality Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE), LHC Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) and other regional and local independent operators.

Occupancy Rate And Average Monthly Rate

Before diving into the company's fundamentals, we will mention two key parameters in this industry. Specifically:

1) Occupancy Rate (OR): Statistically speaking, SNF patients tend to stay for a much shorter duration than do IL/AL patients. This stems from the fact that SNF patients usually stay less than six months, while IL/AL patients usually "move out" when they pass away, which tends to be from 12 to 24 months. The reason SNF patients stay for a much shorter period is that they are only in a SNF to rehabilitate or recover from an injury, while IL/AL services are for the needs that accompany a change in lifestyle. Since SNF patients stay for shorter durations, it's more difficult to optimize occupancy, and therefore, occupancy is lower for SNF properties than it is with IL/AL. For CSU, the occupancy rate has dropped slightly from 88% in 2013 to 86% in 2018.

2) Average Monthly Rate (AMR): Average monthly rate increases as we move from IL to SNF, with IL at less than $4,000 per month while SNF ranges from $7,000 per month to $8,000 per month depending on the state the resident lives in, based on today's prices. For CSU, the AMR has risen from about $3,100 in 2013 to about $3,600 in 2018.

CSU Has Followed A Severely Flawed Business Model Over The Last Years

We identified that CSU has had a severely flawed business model over the last years, and this was one of the key reasons we recommended that subscribers at "Value Investor's Stock Club" short it at $9.40 per share.

CSU's business model focuses on real estate ownership in an effort to eliminate lease escalators and maximize profit margin. Owned units are the units where a company owns the physical land and building; leased units are those that a company rents from a REIT; and managed units are those for which a company earns a percentage fee, but all the costs associated with operating the properties is passed through to the property owner.

Back in 2010, CSU's portfolio consisted of 77 properties (owned, leased, JV) with 32.5% of them owned. Thanks to a series of loan-funded acquisitions over the last seven years, CSU's portfolio currently consists of 129 properties (owned, leased) with 64.3% of them owned.

The problem is that CSU has not funded its growth with free cash flow but it has funded it with debt, which has significantly weakened its balance sheet over the last years.

That said, CSU made the latest acquisition in January 2017 when it closed the Four Property Lease Transaction and acquired four of the senior housing communities leased from Ventas (NYSE:VTR) for a total acquisition price of $85 million. CSU obtained interim, interest-only, bridge financing from Berkadia for $65 million of the acquisition price with an initial variable interest rate of LIBOR plus 4.0% and a 36-month term, with the balance of the acquisition price paid from the company’s cash resources.

In our opinion, debt-funded growth in a low-interest-rate environment does not require great management skills and is not synonymous with talent and competence.

Specifically, CSU’s cash flows in 2015, 2016 and 2017 were as follows (in thousands):

Year Ended December 31, 2017 2016 2015 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 55,594 $ 52,279 $ 48,895 Net cash used in investing activities (124,940) (201,049) (161,427) Net cash provided by financing activities 52,966 126,709 129,410 (Decrease) Increase in cash and cash equivalents $ (16,380) $ (22,061) $ 16,878

As shown above, CSU's cash used in investing activities was far exceeding its operating cash flow in 2015, 2016 and 2017. In other words, CSU was growing its business by overspending until December 2017 and the funding gap was covered by debt.

This debt-funded growth strategy started to change in 2018, as shown below ($ in thousands):

Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 36,870 $ 55,594 Net cash used in investing activities (21,908) (124,940) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,666) 53,047 Increase (decrease) in cash & cash equivalents $ 13,296 $ (16,299)

In 2018, CSU brought its operating CF in line with its capex while also generating limited free cash flow. But it was too little, too late, in our opinion. CSU was already overloaded with debt.

Heavy Losses And High Leverage

Given that CSU's business model focuses on IL and AL services, CSU does not rely on reimbursement from governmental programs; rather, it largely relies on private pay residents.

Specifically, approximately 95% of the company's total revenues are coming from private pay sources and approximately 5% of the revenues are coming from reimbursements from Medicaid. And CSU expects to continue to rely primarily on the ability of residents to pay for its services from their own or family financial resources. Not being dependent on Medicaid is a good starting point. Still unfavorable economic conditions in the housing, financial, and credit markets; inflation; or other circumstances that adversely affect the ability of the elderly to pay for the company's services could have a material adverse effect on its business, financial condition, cash flows, and results of operations.

That said, revenue have been rising over recent years, reaching $460 million in 2018 - yet top-line YoY growth has been anemic. More important, the company has been unable to generate profits. In contrast, losses have soared, reaching $53.6 million in 2018, so the break-even point is not on the horizon.

These heavy losses were primarily the result of interest expense that was $50.5 million this year, up from $49.5 million in 2017 and $42.2 million in 2016. As noted above, CSU has been loading debt over the last years like there was no tomorrow, so interest expense has been rising on a YoY basis.

Due to the continued heavy losses, stockholder equity has been declining, reaching $35.3 million in December 2018, down from $80.4 million in December 2018. However, market cap at the current price of $4 per share is about $125 million, so Price-to-Book Value is approximately 3.5 times.

Does CSU deserve this premium? Is CSU a growth company with a pristine balance sheet that generates free cash flow? Does CSU own patents and intellectual property to deserve this significant premium? No way.

Furthermore, net debt was approximately $930 million in December 2018 with adjusted 2018 EBITDA being $147.7 million, so the leverage is approximately 6.3 times, which is another key reason CSU does not deserve the aforementioned premium.

Welcome to market inefficiency. Market inefficiency is here and thanks to this valuation disconnect, we made easy money by shorting CSU a few months ago.

The aggregate scheduled maturities of notes payable at December 31, 2018 are as follows (in thousands):

2019 $ 16,050 2020 83,595 2021 26,254 2022 54,381 2023 74,729 Thereafter 728,198 $ 983,207

As of December 31, 2018, the interest rate for these mortgages averaged 4.8%. The majority of the company’s debt is at fixed interest rates, except for three bridge loans totaling approximately $80 million - two of which mature in 2020 and the other does in 2021 - and approximately $50 million of long-term variable rate debt under the Master Credit Facility. The earliest maturity date for the company’s fixed-rate debt is in 2022.

Share Buyback Ended In December 2016

On January 22, 2009, the board of directors approved a share repurchase program that authorized the company to purchase up to $10 million of the company’s common stock. On January 14, 2016, CSU announced that its board of directors approved a continuation of the share repurchase program. As a result, CSU bought back 494,115 shares at an average price of $6.94/share from 2009 until the end of 2016, according to its latest annual report.

However, there were no repurchases of the company’s common stock during fiscal 2017 or 2018, resulting from the fact that CSU did not generate free cash flow in these years. CSU would have to borrow money to fund these purchases in 2017 or 2018 when its leverage was already high.

Insider Ownership Is Very Low

When we were doing our due diligence in H2 2018, we discovered that insider ownership was very low, as shown below:

Shares Beneficially Owned Name of Beneficial Owner Number Percent of Class 5% or More Stockholder Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC 4,490,769 14.43 % First Manhattan Co. 2,455,860 7.89 % BlackRock, Inc. 1,950,719 6.27 % Named Executive Officers and Directors Paul J. Isaac 4,490,769 14.43 % Lawrence A. Cohen 1,028,489 3.30 % Carey P. Hendrickson 254,386 * David R. Brickman 251,868 * Brett Lee 165,544 * Philip A. Brooks 55,907 * Jill M. Krueger 54,499 * David W. Beathard 41,754 * Ronald A. Malone 43,099 * Michael W. Reid 37,099 * E. Rodney Hornbake 25,599 * Kimberly S. Lody 19,729 * Ed Grier 13,039 * Ross B. Levin 8,929 *

* Less than one percent.

Specifically, Mr. Isaac is affiliated with Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC, so we will focus on the company's former CEO, Lawrence Cohen, and the other insiders.

Mr. Cohen's ownership consists of 683,906 shares held by Mr. Cohen directly and 344,583 unvested shares of restricted stock (201,527 of which are subject to the company’s achievement of certain performance targets).

However, we believe that a big part (perhaps, the biggest part) of these 683,906 shares must have come from the company's 2007 Omnibus Stock and Incentive Plan which provides for, among other things, the grant of restricted stock awards, restricted stock units and stock options to purchase shares of the company’s common stock. The 2007 plan authorizes the company to issue up to 4.6 million shares of common stock, and the company has reserved shares of common stock for future issuance pursuant to awards under the 2007 plan.

We mention this because a summary of the company’s restricted common stock awards activity and related information from 2011 until 2017 is shown below:

Outstanding at Beginning of Year Issued Vested Forfeited Outstanding End of Year December 31, 2011 Shares 449,893 400,580 207,961 16,070 626,442

and below:

Outstanding at Beginning of Year Issued Vested Forfeited Outstanding End of Year December 31, 2014 Shares 870,217 350,716 406,072 112,143 702,718 December 31, 2013 Shares 803,218 403,715 312,980 23,736 870,217 December 31, 2012 Shares 626,442 508,191 323,415 8,000 803,218

and below:

Outstanding at Beginning of Year Issued Vested Forfeited Outstanding End of Year December 31, 2017 Shares 829,766 565,745 (355,400 ) (75,627 ) 964,484 December 31, 2016 Shares 783,310 666,883 (565,224 ) (55,203 ) 829,766 December 31, 2015 Shares 702,718 467,944 (358,716 ) (28,636 ) 783,310

Additionally, this excerpt is about 2018:

During fiscal 2018, the Company awarded 830,794 shares of restricted common stock to certain employees and directors of the Company, of which 237,840 shares were subject to performance and market-based vesting conditions. The average market value of the common stock on the date of grant was $11.08. These awards of restricted shares vest over a one to four-year period, unless the award is subject to certain accelerated vesting requirements, and had an intrinsic value of $9.2 million on the date of grant. Additionally, during fiscal 2018, the Company awarded 67,356 restricted stock units to certain directors of the Company with average market value of $10.69 on the date of grant. These awards of restricted units vest over a one-year period and had an intrinsic value of approximately $0.7 million on the date of grant.

In other words, we believe that the former CEO has received a big portion of his 683,906 shares, if not the majority of them, thanks to the company's Omnibus Stock and Incentive Plan from 2007 until today.

Actually, the former CEO was CSU's Chief Financial Officer from November 1996 to May 1999 and served as CSU's Chief Executive Officer from May 1999 until January 1, 2019 when he retired.

Also, it's worth noting that the former CEO received more than $10 million base salary over the last 20 years. If he had used just $2 million (or less than 20%) out of his total base salary to buy CSU shares at about $7 per share (the average price for the buyback program), he would have bought about 300,000 shares.

Therefore, we believe that the former CEO did not invest a significant amount of his own money in the company from 2007 until today, despite his hefty base salary that has been above $500,000 annually (on average) from 2007 until today.

The other insiders don't hold a significant amount of shares either. Actually, a big part of their shares shown above are unvested shares, according to the latest annual report. As such, excluding the unvested shares, we believe that they must have received a big portion of their shares, if not the majority of them, for free thanks to the aforementioned stock awards program.

Tailwinds And Headwinds

CSU states in the recent quarterly reports that it has taken key initiatives for improvement and business growth such as new leadership in operations, human resources, sales and marketing, restructure of its sales and marketing organization, move to a more centralized operating platform, rebasing of expenses, scale initiatives, implementing a common electronic information platform, innovative referral streams and conversions.

However, these initiatives are a drop in the ocean. In our opinion, this is a typical "kicking the can down the road" move and band-aids can't fix a bullet wound. In other words, we believe that these initiatives can't drive substantial occupancy growth while also substantially increasing monthly rates in a challenging operating environment with fierce competition and therefore, they can generate significant free CF to service the debt.

CSU's bulls will also say that there is a major tailwind here, as quoted below:

The primary market for the Company’s senior living services is comprised of persons aged 75 and older. This age group is one of the fastest growing segments of the United States population. U.S. population 75+ years old is expected to increase from about 6% of total current population to 12% by 2030 while the 85 and over population in the United States is projected to more than double from 5.7 million persons in 2011 to 14.1 million persons in 2040. For reference, in 2011, the 75-84 age group in the United States (12.8 million persons) was 16 times larger than in 1900 and the 85 and over age group in the United States (5.7 million persons) was 40 times larger. As the number of persons aged 75 and older continues to grow, the Company believes that there will be corresponding increases in the number of persons who need assistance with ADLs.

But CSU's bears will note what CSU states in the annual report linked above:

The senior living industry is highly competitive, and the Company expects that all segments of the industry will become increasingly competitive in the future.

and:

An oversupply of those communities in our markets could cause us to experience decreased occupancy, reduced operating margins and lower profitability.

and:

Over 95% of CSU communities are located outside of the TOP-10 highest construction MSAs.

On top of this, additional headwinds in this challenging operating environment include:

1) The company's leverage exceeds 6 times while CSU was unable to generate free CF until 2017 and generated limited free CF in 2018 that is not sufficient to service the debt, as shown above.

2) CSU has significant lease obligations and its failure to generate cash flows sufficient to cover these lease obligations could result in defaults under the lease agreements. Specifically:

As of December 31, 2018, we leased 46 senior housing communities with future lease obligations totaling approximately $382.1 million, with minimum lease obligations of $65.6 million in fiscal 2019.

3) Same-community YoY results (i.e. revenue, expenses) were disappointing, as quoted below:

Same-community revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018 decreased 2.3% versus the fourth quarter of 2017. For full year 2018, same-community revenue decreased 0.5% from full year 2017. Same-community operating expenses increased 3.2% in the fourth quarter of 2018 versus the fourth quarter of 2017, and 2.6% for full year 2018 versus full year 2017, excluding conversion costs in all periods.

4) CSU will have to refinance its long term debt amid inflation pressures and rising interest rates, which will weigh on the company's cash flows in the next years as more long-term debt maturities come closer. As quoted from CSU's reports:

The Company’s primary market risk is exposure to changes in interest rates on debt and lease instruments. Changes in the current economic environment could result in decreases in the fair value of assets, slowing of transactions, and tightening liquidity and credit markets. These impacts could make securing debt for acquisitions or refinancings for the Company, joint ventures, or buyers of the Company’s properties more difficult or on terms not acceptable to the Company. Additionally, the Company may be more susceptible to being negatively impacted by operating or performance deficits based on the exposure associated with certain lease coverage requirements.

Takeaway

Since we recommended a short position in CSU at $9.40 in Q4 2018, the stock has plunged.

But we will refrain from shorting it again at the current price of $4 per share. The recent CEO and COO changes must not be overlooked, and the new CEO and COO may follow a different business strategy that could unlock shareholder value while strengthening the balance sheet in the next quarters. For instance, although we believe that CSU will hardly avoid dilution, the new CEO may finally sell major assets with significant NOI in order to substantially reduce its leverage and bring it down to reasonable levels. The company can't keep kicking the can down the road indefinitely.

However, we will not buy CSU either because we have not yet been convinced about the company's future in a difficult industry environment. We project that market conditions will remain challenging in 2019, so CSU has to navigate headwinds and address issues head on (i.e., losses, high leverage etc.) while also achieving modest growth in occupancy and average monthly rent.

Therefore, we will stay on the sidelines and we will move to greener pastures with better risk/reward profile. Our proprietary formula has identified many other value-driven opportunities for easy money.

Value Digger has been in the Top 100 (TipRanks) since 2012, so click "follow" to receive our articles. Also, sign up for a 2-week Free Trial of Value Investor's Stock Club to discover value stocks with multi-bagger potential, high-yield dividend stocks and short ideas for triple-digit returns (100% success to-date). Proven track record. Since January 2016, we have locked in profits from approximately 50 stocks making more than 40% per pick while holding the stocks a few months.







Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.