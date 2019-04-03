Crash Protection For Cisco

Although the second hedge has a negative cost, I suggest Cisco longs consider the first one, given its uncapped upside.

For Cisco bulls who may want to add downside protection here, in the event the recent market run was a bear market rally, I present two ways of doing so.

Cisco has been on a tear since December's market bottom, and Portfolio Armor is currently bullish on the stock.

Cisco celebrates WiFi (image via Cisco's Twitter page).

Cisco On A Tear

Shares of Cisco Systems (CSCO) hit a 52-week high on Tuesday, up more than 38% since December 24th, outpacing the recovery of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) over the same time frame.

Data by YCharts

With the current rally, Cisco is, at long last, getting closer to its all-time high, set during the peak of the dot-com bubble.

Data by YCharts

Seeking Alpha contributor Peter F. Way, CFA is currently bullish on Cisco, as is my site, Portfolio Armor, which estimates a potential return for the stock of about 15% over the next six months. Nevertheless, Cisco shareholders who are concerned that the recent market run since December may be a bear market rally may want to add some downside protection. With that in mind, below are two ways of doing so.

Adding Downside Protection To Cisco

Before we get to the hedges, a quick reminder about the purpose of hedging: it's to limit your risk when you are bullish on the underlying security. If, for some reason, you are no longer bullish on Cisco, you should consider reducing your position.

For these hedges, I'm assuming you have 1,000 shares of CSCO and can tolerate a decline of up to 20% over the next several months, but not one larger than that. The screen captures below are via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Tuesday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, put options to hedge 1,000 shares of CSCO against a >20% decline by mid-October.

The cost of this protection was $740, or 1.34% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and ask).

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 8% over the same time frame, this was the optimal collar to give you the same level of downside protection as the previous hedge.

There are a couple of differences you may have noticed with this hedge. The first is that, after an iterative process taking into account the net cost of the collar, the hedging algorithm was able to use a less expensive strike for the put leg, one where the cost was $630, or 1.14% of position value, calculated at the ask. The other difference is that the cost of the put leg was more than offset by the income from selling the call leg of $1,300, or 2.35% of position value (calculated conservatively, at the bid).

So the net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $670 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up: Consider The Put Hedge Here

If you're sensitive to hedging cost, the second hedge would obviously be more attractive, given its negative cost. But given Cisco's recent momentum, you may want to consider the optimal put hedge here instead. If Cisco hits Portfolio Armor's potential return estimate, the additional gains will make up for the cost of higher cost of the hedge. And in a worst case scenario, if the market corrects, or some unanticipated calamity befalls Cisco, your downside risk will be strictly limited.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.