Ellie Mae Has Become A Takeover Target

The stock is expensive and is currently trading just below the $99 takeover price.

Ellie Mae is a growth company with its revenue increasing 31% per year over the last five years.

Introduction

Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) uses cloud-based software to process U.S. mortgage applications. The company has a strong history of growth with its revenue increasing at the rate of 31% per year over the last five years. The stock is expensive with a forward PE multiple of 45x.

Ellie Mae has become the target of a takeover with Thoma Bravo LLC, a leading private equity investment firm making a $99 per share cash offer. The board of Ellie Mae has recommended that its shareholders vote in favor of the offer.

I think that most investors would accept the deal in light of Ellie Mae’s high valuation. However, there are investors who have paid upwards of $115 in recent years and these investors may vote against the deal.

Personally, I think that Ellie Mae has plenty of growth left in it and I’m pretty sure that Thoma Bravo thinks the same. Why else would a private investment firm want to pay such a high price for Ellie Mae?

If I owned the stock (with voting rights) and bought it for less than the takeover price, I would take the deal as the stock is a little too expensive for my liking. However, I wouldn’t sell it now, I would wait for the outcome.

Financials

Ellie Mae has reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2018 (data from Seeking Alpha and Yahoo).

The company’s reported revenue increased 2.8% from the same quarter last fiscal year. Ellie Mae reported diluted earnings of zero compared to a profit of $0.28 reported for the same quarter last fiscal year. The company reported an EBIT loss of $0.66 million compared to a profit of 2.56 million reported for the same quarter last fiscal year. The EBIT (Earnings Before Tax and Interest) gives an indication of the company’s profitability at an operational level.

On an annual basis, Ellie Mae reported a revenue increase of 15% over the previous fiscal year. The annual diluted earnings per share were $0.63 which was down 57% from the $1.48 reported for the previous fiscal year. Its annual EBIT was down 73% for the current fiscal year.

The return on equity is currently around 3%. The return on equity has ranged from 2% to 11% since 2011.

The profit margin is currently around 5%. The profit margin has ranged from 3% to 19% since 2011.

Ellie Mae’s current ratio is 4.6 meaning that its current assets exceed its current liabilities. Ellie Mae’s current ratio has ranged from 2.3 to 6.0 since 2011. The working capital is the company's short-term finances such as cash and short-term deposits that are used for paying its bills. With a current ratio of 4.6, the company has ample working capital to pay its bills.

The asset ratio (total liabilities to total assets) is 12%, which means that Ellie Mae’s total debt is 12% of the value of everything the company owns (note that the asset value is the book value and not the liquidated value of its assets). Ellie Mae’s asset ratio has ranged from 9% to 20% since 2011.

The company’s book value is currently $23.12 and with a stock price of $99, Ellie Mae is trading at 4.3x book value.

The analysts’ consensus forecast is for revenue to increase 6.2% in 2019 and increase another 8.6% in 2020. Earnings are forecast to recover from its 2018 earnings drop and then increase another 15% for 2020. The 2020 PE ratio is 45x and the trailing PE ratio is 156x.

The financials reveal that Ellie Mae is currently operating with low returns on equity and low profit margins as a result of its 2018 earnings drop, even though these have been reasonable in previous years. The company operates with a generous amount of working capital and its total debt is very low at 12% of its asset value.

Revenue And Earnings

As an investor, I personally like to examine the company’s revenue and earnings history. To make this task easier and more convenient, I like to visually present the data on a chart.

Ellie Mae data by ADVFN

The above chart visually shows Ellie Mae’s historical revenue and earnings trend along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

Examining the chart reveals that Ellie Mae’s revenue has shown strong growth over the years. The analysts are expecting this strong growth to continue into 2020. Ellie Mae’s revenue grew 31% per year over the last five years from 2014 until 2018.

The earnings have shown a similar growth trend, even though earnings did jump up in 2012 and dropped in 2018. The analysts are expecting Ellie Mae’s earnings to recover in 2019 and then continue its growth trend into 2020.

The Takeover Offer

Ellie Mae is the target of a takeover with a $99 per share offer from Thoma Bravo LLC, a leading private equity investment firm. The deal is valued at $3.7 billion. Ellie Mae’s Board of Directors unanimously approved the offer and has recommended that shareholders vote in favor of the transaction. At present, this is just an offer and there is always the possibility of more offers, even though Ellie Mae’s board is not expecting any more offers.

With the current stock price of just under $99 Thoma Bravo is paying a hefty price considering that Ellie Mae’s 2020 PE multiple is 45x. The shareholders may vote in favor of the deal which if approved is expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2019.

Shareholders may approve the deal as there have been concerns over a cyclical slowdown in U.S. residential mortgage volumes, as the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates. The housing market is sensitive to rising interest rates and Ellie Mae’s revenue is directly tied to mortgages.

A slowdown would cause Ellie Mae’s earnings to remain subdued like it did in 2018. This is an unattractive proposition as its trailing PE is currently a whopping 156x which makes the stock seem really expensive. This I think would be enough to cause shareholders to vote in favor of the takeover. Even if mortgage volumes pick up again, Ellie Mae’s 2020 forward PE multiple of 45x is still a high valuation. I wouldn’t be surprised if shareholders take the attitude of “take the money and run.”

Stock Chart

Now let’s have a look at Ellie Mae’s stock chart.

Ellie Mae chart by StockCharts.com

The stock chart reveals that Ellie Mae’s stock price climbed until it peaked in 2017. The stock sold down and then in 2018 rallied back up to its former peak to form a double top. The stock then pulls back and sells down hard as the stock market pulled back late last year. Ellie Mae then rallies this year along with the rally in the stock market and finishes just shy of the $99 takeover offer.

The following stock chart shows this year's rally along with the 2018 stock price decline in more detail.

Ellie Mae chart by StockCharts.com

The above chart shows the stock performance since the start of 2018 using daily price bars. Observing the bar chart readily shows this year's rally. The gap up occurred on the announcement of the $99 takeover offer on February 12, 2019.

As stated in Ellie Mae’s press release:

The price per share represents a 47 percent premium to the 30-day average closing share price and 49 percent premium to the 60-day average closing price as of February 1, 2019.

For those not familiar with stock chart data, the 30-day means 30 trading days (which is 30 weekdays). On the stock chart this is represented by the 30 bars (which is about the last month and a half) before February 12, 2019 (shown as label B on the chart). Similarly 60-day means 60 daily bars which is 60 trading days or around three months (shown as label C on the chart). Label A on the chart represents the last trading day before the takeover announcement.

Examining the chart shows that the stock rallied this year towards $85 before the takeover announcement (label A). Ellie Mae’s press release stated that the $99 offer is close to 50% above its recent trading range. At first, this sounds really good, but there are shareholders who paid more than $99 (with prices upwards of $115).

Going back to the first chart shows that there are investors who paid more than $99 going back to 2016. Somehow I don’t think that the shareholders who recently purchased the stock would be too pleased with the takeover offer. Although the shareholders who purchased before 2016 or bought recently while the stock price was depressed would be happy enough with the offer.

Conclusion

The big question is whether Ellie Mae’s shareholders should vote in favour of the takeover. The stock is expensive based on its high forward PE multiple of 45x and an even higher trailing PE multiple of 156x.

The takeover offer of $99 per share I think is a good offer but I can see that the investors (who over the last few years paid upwards of $115) are not going to be happy and may well vote against the deal.

While Ellie Mae is expensive, the company’s revenue has grown 31% per year over the last five years. The company is a strong growth stock and I would suspect that its future growth will continue. After all, Thoma Bravo wants to buy the whole company (as opposed to becoming a major shareholder) so they must see value in their offer, otherwise why would they offer such a high price. I think it’s because they see Ellie Mae’s impressive 31% per year revenue growth continuing well into the future.

The stock is expensive, but I’m pretty sure that Thoma Bravo sees a lot more growth in Ellie Mae. However, I think that most investors will vote in favour as the board is recommending the deal. If I owned the stock (with voting rights) and I had a profit, I would accept the offer as I think the stock is a little too expensive with a forward PE of 45x.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.