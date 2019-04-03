The Minority JV Interest Purchase Agreement: Hudbay Minerals Is The Winner

Thesis

Hudbay Minerals' (HBM) Rosemont project is set to become the flagship asset of the company. The project promises attractive mining dynamics in terms of substantial copper production that could be sustained for approximately 2 decades. This promising potential of the RM (read: Rosemont) has already begun to reflect on HBM's share price that has recently witnessed strong gains (Figure-1).

Figure-1 (Source: SA)

In this article, I will initially highlight the fundamental strength of RM and how it could benefit HBM's overall mining profile. I will also analyze the recent agreement signed by HBM to purchase the minority interest in the RM project. This analysis reveals that the agreement is a deal well struck by HBM's management and should bear fruit for the investors in the long term.

Figure-2 (Source: Company website)

Rosemont could shape Hudbay's future

Let's consider the significance of the RM project for HBM. HBM currently has three producing mines namely Constancia, Lalor, and 777. It can be seen that the 777 mine is expected to deplete its reserves in ~3 years (Figure-3).

Figure-3 (Source: March Presentation)

The '777 mine' is estimated to contain ~3.88 Mt of ore comprising concentrates of copper (at ~1.56%), zinc (at ~4.24%), gold (at ~1.73 g/t), and silver (at ~25.79 g/t). Simultaneously, HBM plans to construct the RM mine in 3 years and expects the mine to deliver the first production in 2022. In my view, the timely development of the RM mine would effectively enable HBM to find a replacement for its '777 mine' when it retires from production.

Moreover, it can be seen that in terms of 'proven and probable reserves', the RM mine has LoM (read: Life of Mine) of ~19 years. However, RM could add another 11 years in LoM, based on its M&I (read: Measured & Indicated) resources. In my view, HBM would certainly try to convert these resources into reserves through its exploration program. If successful, then the total mine life could be extended up to ~30 years.

On a different note, the successful development of RM would provide HBM with significant upside in its copper production potential (Figure-4). It can be seen in the chart below that during the first two years of the mine's operations (note that the green portion represents the output attributable to the RM mine in Arizona), Hudbay's CuEq (read: copper equivalent) production would be ~300 kT and this production would be 1.5x the production expected in FY 2019 (at ~200 kT). It's also noticeable that the production from the RM mine would increase Y/Y and HBM expects that the RM mine would add ~127 kT of CuEq production (on an average) during the first 10 years of its operations.

Figure-4 (Source: March Presentation)

The RM project has a 15.5% after-tax IRR, and HBM also expects the mine to add ~$400M in annual EBITDA. However, I believe that a recent transaction executed by the company should enable the mine's annual EBITDA contribution to increase significantly. Let's consider the details.

The purchase of Rosemont's minority JV interest and its implications for Hudbay

The RM mine has certainly added attractive mining dynamics for HBM. The company announced last month that it had concluded an agreement for the purchase of the 7.95% minority JV interest in the mine from UCM (read: United Copper and Moly LLC), against a total consideration of ~$75M. In my view, this agreement was a deal well struck by the company.

RM's initial estimate of annual EBITDA contribution (of ~$400M) was based on an expectation of copper prices remaining at ~$3/lb., C1 cash costs remaining at or lower than $1.14/lb., the output of ~127 kT of CuEq each year during the first 10 years of mine operations, and the assumption that HBM will have an 80% attributable interest in the RM mine. In fact, prior to the announcement of the agreement for the purchase of minority interest, HBM had a 92.05% interest in the RM mine (with the remaining 7.95% JV interest owned by UCM). However, UCM had the option to increase its interest up to 20% (thereby reducing HBM's attributable stake to 80%).

With the recent agreement to purchase the 7.95% minority interest, I believe that HBM has played smart and effectively extinguished all the 'earn-in and off-take' rights of UCM in the RM project. If we prorate the mine's annual EBITDA contribution based on the HBM's revised ownership interest (from 80% to 100%), then the annual EBITDA contribution from the RM mine would be ~$500M; the caveat being that copper production, prices, and C1 cash costs remain as per expectations.

The $75M deal appears to be a bargain

With a price tag of ~$75M associated with the RM minority JV interest, I believe this agreement is a bargain. The payment is structured such that HBM would pay UCM an upfront $45M in cash, and the remaining $30M would be payable in three annual installments of $10M each, beginning July 2022. In my view, the deferred cash payment obligations would not be a concern for the company mainly for two reasons. First, because HBM has maintained a strong cash flow profile (Figure-5), and second, because the mine is expected to begin production in FY 2022. Once completed, the RM mine would improve the operating cash flows of the company going forward, and the impending cash payment obligations would not be a problem for the company.

Figure-5 (Source: March Presentation)

Moreover, if (based on the proportional EBITDA increase discussed above) HBM could add another ~$100M in annual EBITDA from the purchase of the RM minority interest, then the $75M purchase price appears to be a deal well struck by the management.

Conclusion

In the preceding discussion, we have evaluated the significance of RM mine for Hudbay Minerals. The RM mine will be completed in 3 years and is expected to deliver initial production in FY 2022. Once completed, the mine would help boost copper production to ~1.5x the current levels. HBM has recently entered into an agreement to buy the remaining 7.95% interest in the RM minority JV, and this deal appears to be a bargain for the investors. Consequently, the mine is expected to increase the annual EBITDA margins by ~$400-500M once it goes into production. This significantly improves the long-term outlook of the company.

