ADP Stock: A 'Legacy Asset' To Own For The Next 100 Years

I wouldn’t hold most stocks for 10 minutes. But occasionally, I find a stock I want to own for 100 years.

Regular readers know I’m a big fan of a group of stocks I like to call my “Legacy Assets.” These companies represent timeless businesses that enjoy entrenched market positions. For that reason, these firms have paid dividends, not just for years or decades, but generations. I’ve covered such stocks in previous articles, such as Hershey Co. (NYSE:HSY), PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP), and The Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY).

Case in point: Automatic Data Processing (ADP). The business represents the largest payroll processor in the world. Companies turn to ADP to outsource their payroll and tax-filing needs. And with now more than 750,000 clients worldwide, the firm has become a cash machine. Last year, the business generated $13.3 billion in total sales. From that figure, over $1.6 billion flowed down to the bottom line in profit.

That income stream has paid off for shareholders. Since 1994, ADP stock has generated a total return, including dividends, of 2,100%. That crushed the 512% gain from the broader S&P 500 over the same period.

But do shares represent a good place to put money to work today? Actually, yes. Let’s dive into the financials here.

One Stock To Own Forever

ADP pays out one of the safest dividends around, to begin with. The company owes its success to its raw size, which allows management to earn higher margins than rivals. Long-term contracts and the inherent difficulty in switching outsourced human resources processes allows ADP to lock in clients. Average client retention is estimated to be more than 10 years. This inherent stickiness allows executives to raise prices year after year with little customer turnover.

This business model provides plenty of cash to reward shareholders. In 2019, analysts project ADP’s earnings will come in at around $5.38 per share. Over the same period, management expects to pay out $3.16 per share in dividends. Generally, I like to see companies pay out 80% or less of their income out to investors. This leaves management with a little bit of wiggle room to keep making payments in the event of a downturn. So ADP’s 60% payout ratio should allow investors to sleep well at night.

That same conservative approach applies to the company’s balance sheet, too. ADP’s long-term debt stands at only $2.0 billion. That represents only $0.42 in debt for every dollar of equity on the books.

Metric Company Industry Debt/Equity Ratio 0.42 1.3 Current Ratio 1.05 1.86 Leverage Ratio 8.15 2.28

Source: MSN Money

That payout will likely continue to grow, too. Management has boosted the dividend to shareholders every year since 1975. That track record has earned the company a place on the list prestigious list of Dividend Aristocrats.

ADP has several avenues to grow that dividend. First, management has started to reduce overhead costs by buying out employees through an early retirement program. Second, boost revenues by rolling out the next generation of products and services such as cloud analytics solutions. Third, raise prices on existing customers as they roll over their service agreements.

This has translated into respectable growth. Last quarter, revenues increased 8% to $3.5 billion. Adjusted net earnings, which strips out a number of one-time charges, increased 29% to $587.0 million. Over the next five years, Wall Street projects ADP’s earnings per share will grow at a 17% compounded annual clip.

Data by YCharts

Finally, investors now have a rare chance to scoop up ADP stock at a reasonable price. Over the past nine months, shares have basically gone nowhere. Traders have batted around the stock in a range between $130.00 and $150.00 per share since last August.

This sideways trading action, however, has allowed earnings to catch up to the share price. Today, ADP stock trades for 21 times forward earnings. Given the company’s 17% projected annual growth rate, shares look reasonably priced on a price/earnings-to-growth basis. Not cheap mind you. Investors will always pay a premium multiple for a wonderful business like ADP. Shares, however, now trade at some of their lowest valuations in years.

Data by YCharts

ADP, of course, is no sure thing. Many of the company’s service agreements are on a per-employee basis. If the economy slows down and employers begin laying off staff, ADP could see revenues drop. As technology improves, more businesses may opt for do-it-yourself SaaS solutions. In recent years, we’ve also seen the company lose customers to Cloud rivals like Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) and Ultimate Software (NASDAQ:ULTI).

Shareholders don’t have too much to worry about. ADP’s strong financial position should allow the business to soldier through any downturn. Management has also responded to rivals by introducing new products to clients. ADP’s new cloud service, which allows businesses to analyze trends in their human resource departments, has really resonated with customers. Still, investors need to keep an eye on these risks.

The Bottom Line On ADP Stock

ADP stock represents a true Legacy Asset. The company benefits from an entrenched market position, which should allow it to earn outsized returns (and pay growing dividends) for decades to come. My suggestion: stick this name in your portfolio, forget about the market ups and downs, and cash the dividend checks for decades to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.