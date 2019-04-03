3 Reasons I Backed Up The Truck On CVS In My Retirement Portfolio

Just remember that all companies are risk assets, and to only own CVS as part of a diversified portfolio and that it's not a bond alternative (no dividend stock is). Proper asset allocation is critical to risk management and long-term investing success.

With shares near a six-year low, the stock is now 41-49% undervalued, which means not just a safe, generous, and recession-proof 3.7% yield but long-term return potential of 16-25%.

CVS Health is the latest purchase I made in my retirement portfolio, thanks to its strong quality score, good long-term growth prospects, and solid management team.

This means I'm 100% focused on low-risk dividend blue-chips and SWAN stocks and putting my ample dry powder to work in only the best-opportunity ultra-value, Buffett-style "fat pitches".

In recent months, I've recession-proofed my real money retirement portfolio, where I keep 100% of my life savings and net worth.

(Source: imgflip)

Like many of you, I dream of retiring off my retirement portfolio's dividend income. In fact, my entire life savings and net worth are invested in my retirement portfolio (my "real money portfolio," which I've been tracking on Seeking Alpha since September 2017).

Long-time followers will know that I made a lot of mistakes early on, especially when it comes to risk management. Over the past 18 months, I've come to realize the wisdom of Warren Buffett's famous quote:

"Rule No. 1: Never lose money. Rule No. 2: Never forget rule No. 1"

Now, Buffett isn't talking about never making mistakes. After all, he's admitted to making plenty of his own, and even the greatest investors in history are right just 60-80% of the time. Rather, what the Oracle of Omaha is talking about is making good risk management the cornerstone of your portfolio.

That means, first and foremost, limiting permanent losses of capital by using a combination of time-tested methods to limit downside, preserve capital in case the unexpected happens (like inevitable recessions and bear markets) and ensure your portfolio is a bunker that can endure long enough to let the incredible wealth compounding power of the stock market work for you.

This focus on lower risk has dramatically improved my investing returns. In fact, the tighter my risk management has become, the better my returns have been.

I've also taken to focusing my investing recommendations to readers on undervalued blue-chips, which has resulted in far superior returns for those taking my advice. That's why I've now vaulted into the top 1% of all analysts tracked by TipRanks (5,500 of whom work on Wall Street).

(Source: TipRanks)

I recently finished recession-proofing my retirement portfolio by making some very important changes that I've been working on for several months:

Eliminated all margin (zero leverage)

Eliminated all high-risk stocks (from a dividend safety perspective)

Reached my sector cap goals (no more than 25% in any sector, no matter how great the values are)

100% focus on high-quality blue-chips and SWAN stocks

Now, there is a lot of debate on Seeking Alpha about what exactly constitutes a "blue-chip". In order to improve my own research, reader recommendations, and portfolio buys, I've taken the advice of my fellow Dividend King Brad Thomas (Seeking Alpha's REIT Guru) and created a proprietary Sensei Quality Score, or SQS, that I've applied to my entire watchlist of companies.

This 11-point scale is what I use to determine the safety of a company, position-sizing in my portfolio, and what kind of margin of safety I need to see before recommending it to you in an article. Here's how the SQS breaks down:

Dividend safety (5-point scale) - Based on cash flow stability, payout ratio, balance sheet

Business model (3-point scale) - Based on disruption risk, competitive advantages (moatiness), and ability to deliver returns on capital above cost of capital over time

Management quality (3-point scale) - Capital allocation track record, corporate culture, dividend-friendliness

The SQS ranks any dividend-paying company 3 to 11, and I classify everything on my watchlist on the following basis:

6 or below - High-risk (avoid)

7 - "Dirty value," buy only at a very high margin of safety (like Vodafone (VOD) and limit to 2.5% of portfolio)

8: Blue-chip, buy at fair value or better, limit position sizes to 5%

9+: Sleep Well At Night, or SWAN, stock, 10% position size limits

As an analyst at Simply Safe Dividends, I cover about 250 companies in detail via annual thesis updates and special notes. As I work through that list of mostly blue-chips, I'm adding companies to my watchlist, and applying the SQS metric to all of them.

Today, that list tracks 112 companies, including:

5 Dirty values

30 blue-chips

77 SWAN stocks

Which brings me to why I recently opened an initial real-money position in CVS Health (CVS) in my retirement portfolio and then added aggressively to it. That's due to my new low-risk approach to my money, which combines with my new capital allocation plan, which is based off my success with my model Deep Value Dividend Growth Portfolio (beating the market by about 5% after 15 weeks) and fundamental economic analysis.

What I'm doing with my dry powder ($21.4K in cash-equivalent bond ETF and all income savings and dividends) is waiting for what Buffett calls "fat pitches". That means ultra-value level 8+ blue-chips and SWANs off my watchlist. What's an "ultra-value"? That would be a blue-chip or SWAN dividend stock that's both undervalued (per dividend yield theory) and trading near its 52-week low (sometimes multi-year lows). I've had very strong success with such recommendations over time, including recently making my readers large capital gains (and locking in great yields) on blue-chips like Altria (MO), British American Tobacco (BTI), and Philip Morris (PM).

Last week, the yield curve (the best recession predictor in history, according to both the San Francisco and Cleveland Fed) went positive, which under my capital allocation rules means my bond money is unlocked and available to buy ultra-value blue-chips and SWANs. I have no love of bonds and only use them as cash equivalents (in a normal economy) or appreciating asset (ahead of and during a recession) to fund ultra-value dividend stock buys.

Last Friday, I was thrilled to be able to pull the trigger on CVS, a level 8 quality blue-chip that has been on my short-term buy list (stocks near or at my target price) for several weeks. I was able to open an initial $2,000 size position at $53.91. And then, on April 2nd (the day of the Walgreens (WBA) earnings crash), a lot more:

$2000 second position at $52.75

$2000 third position at $51.91

But why exactly did I buy CVS and plan to keep aggressively buying more if it continues to fall (up to 5% of my portfolio)? And more importantly, why do I consider it one of my highest-conviction recommendations for you to consider today?

Here are the three reasons I consider CVS a "table-pounding" buy. That's because the company is a low-risk way for investors to enjoy recession-proof dividends, excellent long-term returns, and a very large margin of safety that minimizes the risk of a permanent loss of capital.

Best of all, from the lowest price in six years, CVS is capable of potentially delivering about 20% CAGR long-term total returns, creating one of the best reward/risk profiles on Wall Street via a classic Buffett-style "fat pitch".

1. CVS: The Industry Juggernaut With A Smart Plan For Enriching Investors

(Source: imgflip)

I'm a huge fan not just of Buffett (whose first focus is always on risk management) but also of the show Shark Tank. Business is hard, and capitalism is all about cutthroat competition and staying ahead of your rivals. That's why Buffett is such a fan of wide-moat businesses and the Sharks are so fanatical about analyzing a pitch's competition, distribution networks, and economies of scale (mostly in the form of gross margins).

CVS is the industry leader in almost all its business segments.

(Source: CVS Factsheet)

This gives the company incredible reach into American healthcare and some of the best network effects and economies of scale in the industry.

Each year 1/3rd of the US population interacts with the company in some way.

75% of Americans live within 5 miles of a CVS pharmacy.

4.5 million customers visit a CVS pharmacy each day.

The company supports over 400 health insurance plans.

The company's enterprise business alone has over 45,000 doctors enrolled.

MinuteClinic has 50% market share, according to Morningstar.

CVS's long-term strategy is to vertically integrate itself into a one-stop shop for delivering healthcare to Americans. That's because it plans to ride the secular trend of squeezing costs out of the healthcare system.

(Source: CVS/Aetna merger presentation)

Anyone who can help cut waste out of America's $2.4 trillion medical system (and that figure is rising rapidly) stands to make billions in annual profits for doing so.

Buying Aetna in a $78 billion mega-deal was a major part of CVS's plan to achieve maximum cost savings through scale, and it doesn't hurt that Aetna's net margins are double those of CVS (making it a much more profitable company in the future).

In the short term, CVS plans to streamline its drug formularies that Aetna members use, as well as eliminate overlapping administrative functions (part of a $750 million cost-cutting program I'll discuss in a moment). In the long term, the company plans to roll out MinuteClinics as a cost-effective way of delivering lower-intensity healthcare through its 10,000 locations, leveraging its new Aetna members.

(Source: CVS/Aetna merger presentation)

But MinuteClinics, which are already incredibly popular, are not just about streamlining healthcare delivery. The company plans to replace 20% of its lower-margin retail floor space with these higher-margin clinics, thus boosting the overall profitability of its retail locations.

Ok, so CVS talks a big game about helping cut costs in US healthcare and making shareholders rich, but what about the company's complex risk profile? Indeed, it's important to understand risks to the long-term thesis, but here I think Wall Street is being excessively pessimistic.

2. The Risks Of Investing In CVS Are Overblown And More Than Priced In

Viewers of Shark Tank will note that the key thing all the venture capitalists (all self-made millionaires and billionaires) focus on is risk, spending most of each segment punching holes in the pitches entrepreneurs bring them.

Well, risk is also what I focus on when it comes to my investment thesis. First and foremost, I care about the dividend, which is effectively a royalty on the company's sales and cash flows, and how I regain my invested capital without having to give up my ownership stake in the company.

That's why 45% of my quality score is based on dividend safety. CVS's level 8 quality score (blue-chip) means that I recommend capping your position at about 5%.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

As you can see, CVS has a great dividend track record with over two decades of uninterrupted and - until the Aetna acquisition - fast dividend growth.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

While it's true that payout ratio expansion has helped drive that strong dividend growth, the payout ratio is now stable at 30%, nicely below the 40% level that's considered safe for this industry.

(Source: CVS Investor Presentation)

The dividend is now frozen as CVS works on cutting its leverage ratio by about 50%, which analysts expect will happen by the end of 2021.

But of course, there's more to dividend safety than just a low payout ratio and stable, recession-resistant cash flow. The balance sheet is also crucially important, especially with a recession possibly coming in 2020.

That's because recessions are marked by higher stress in financial markets, including credit markets.

The St. Louis Fed has a financial stress index with zero set as the average since 1993. Right now, we're at -1.3, indicating very little credit market stress. But note that during December's correction (the worst in a decade, induced by 2019 recession fears), credit markets tightened so much that no US corporation sold any junk bonds. That was the first such month since 2011.

CVS has a BBB credit rating which is firmly investment grade. However, as you can see, the risk premium or credit spread (the difference between 10-year US Treasury and corporate bonds) on BBB rated debt is also volatile and can rise significantly during recessions and bear markets.

(Source: YCharts)

Right now CVS's average borrowing cost is 4.3%, meaning that under current credit market conditions, it could refinance its maturing debt at slightly lower rates. But, of course, a big reason the stock is so cheap is that the Aetna merger involved taking on $40 billion in debt and leveraging the balance sheet, potentially ahead of a recession.

(Source: Simple Safe Dividends)

I'll be the first to admit that if its current leverage ratio (net debt/EBITDA) and interest coverage ratios remained stable over time, they would not be acceptable and would earn the company a major downgrade (down to level 6 quality, uninvestable for conservative income investors).

(Source: CVS earnings presentation)

Wall Street, still haunted by memories of the Great Recession, when BBB rated bond yields soared to over 10%, is worried that CVS might have to refinance maturing debt at much higher yields, which could risk a downgrade to junk and potentially even trigger a debt-fueled death spiral. The company has about $18 billion in bonds maturing through 2021, which is the highest recession risk period.

But here's why CVS has a 75/100 safety score from Simply Safe Dividends (safe) and a 4/5 on my SQS scale.

(Source: CVS earnings presentation)

While Wall Street is focused on the slight dip in adjusted EPS this year, what ultimately matters is free cash flow, since that's what secures the dividend and repays debt. For 2019, management is guiding for about $7.6 billion in free cash flow, which, after paying $2.6 billion in dividends, leaves $5 billion in retained cash flow to repay the debt.

Note that for 2019, it is guiding for a 12% increase in FCF, which grew 7.5% in 2018. In other words, CVS is not a failing company but one that's minting a large amount of growing free cash flow, meaning its objective intrinsic value is rapidly growing over time.

According to FactSet Research, analysts expect about 7% long-term FCF growth from CVS, which I consider to be a reasonable estimate given the company's growth runway and integration of Aetna. That's especially true given that CVS has been growing its free cash flow at a faster rate in recent years, so I consider 7% a reasonably conservative estimate.

Based on management guidance and assuming 7% FCF growth in 2020 and 2021, that equates to $16.1 billion in retained free cash with which management will be able to repay about 90% of its maturing debt and achieve its leverage target of the low 3s. This is when analysts expect the company to start growing its dividend again in line with FCF/share (to maintain a stable and highly conservative payout ratio).

2021 dividend growth:0.5%

2022+ growth: 7%

In essence, Wall Street's concerns about CVS's balance sheet, while understandable, are also likely overblown. Not only is the next recession likely to see financial stress rise to average levels (about three to four times less than Financial Crisis), but CVS isn't likely to have to refinance significant amounts of debt during this time.

In fact, analysts expect leverage to fall from 5.8 to 4.5 within the next 12 months. In other words, CVS's high debt is indeed a concern and a reason it's not a level 9+ SWAN stock. But as long as management is able to address its other core risks and deliver on that free cash flow growth and deleveraging, it's not a deal-breaker for me.

But that brings us to CVS's other key risks, which even management admits are numerous (as they are for all companies).

(Source: CVS earnings presentation)

Other than debt, the biggest worry investors have right now about CVS is regulatory/political risk and Aetna integration. After all, the 2020 election season is starting to heat up, and politicians on both sides of the aisle are tripping over themselves promising to slash healthcare costs and go after "greedy" healthcare companies.

President Trump is taking a populist stance and threatened numerous regulatory changes designed to fulfill his 2016 campaign promise to deliver far better healthcare at much lower prices.

But guess what? Politicians have been promising this for 30 years. The Affordable Care Act (aka "Obamacare") was feared by many to be the death knell for the health insurance/drug maker/medical supplier industries. It hasn't, because armies of healthcare lobbyists and wide industry moats have defended the profitability of healthcare blue-chips like CVS. This is a major reason why I like investing in large-caps like this. The risk of "this time being different" and the thesis breaking is much less than with smaller and less financially dominant firms.

Think I'm being naive? Here's Morningstar's take on the political/regulatory risk facing CVS and its peers:

While we expect concerns around healthcare reform to pick up over the coming quarters as the 2020 election cycle begins to unfold, we believe the firm's economic moat will help protect against policy-driven volatility. We maintain that large-scale disruption is a low-probability event and think a more likely outcome would include private service providers to play a role in any policy solution to the nation's rising cost of healthcare."



- Source: Morningstar (emphasis added)

Good investing isn't about avoiding all risk (no stock is "risk-free"), it's about probabilistic risk/reward ratios and managing risk via diversification and proper asset allocation.

For me, a diversified portfolio of quality blue-chip dividend growth stocks, bought at rock-bottom prices, is how I minimize the long-term risk of permanently losing money.

What about the "Medicare-For-All" proposal that is the cornerstone of so many 2020 Democratic Presidential platforms? If passed, single-payer healthcare could indeed be a thesis-breaking event. But guess what? That's a very low-probability event that would require:

Democrats to win all three branches of government.

The Senate filibuster rule to be revoked (nuclear option) - not seriously considered in over 200 years.

The Supreme Court (5/4 conservative) upholding the sweeping legislation.

If any one of those three things doesn't happen, single payer is DOA and the existential risk remains just that - something that could go wrong in the future but has little chance of occurring.

What about the Aetna acquisition itself? That's a major concern for many because the company possibly overpaid for Aetna by about $20 billion. According to the Harvard Business Review, about 80% of big M&A fails to deliver shareholder value, mostly due to overpaying and funding such deals with debt. With Aetna, CVS funded the overpriced deal with $40 billion in debt, which is why many worry about whether this deal can succeed or will lead to enormous write-downs in the future.

That's especially true given that CVS took two write-downs on Omnicare, its LTC (senior housing) focused pharmacy benefits manager that it bought in 2015. That was one of three mega-deals CVS has made in the past 12 years as it tries to become a vertically integrated healthcare giant:

2006's $21 billion purchase of Caremark RX (which made it into one of America's largest pharmacy benefit managers)

2015's $12.7 billion purchase of Omnicare, another PBM that also gave it exposure to long-term care (senior housing)

2018's $78 billion (including debt) acquisition of health insurer Aetna, its largest deal ever

The $6.1 billion in write-downs was CVS admitting it overpaid by about 100% for Omnicare, and I fully expect that we'll see $10-15 billion in write-downs in the future over Aetna, even if integration proves successful.

How can I be bullish on CVS when I expect management to admit to such a poor use of shareholder capital? For one thing, because cash flow is what matters and write-downs don't affect cash flow, just earnings.

Next, Morningstar, which I consider one of the most trustworthy and conservative sources of fundamental analysis, has a positive outlook on the Aetna deal and thinks it will ultimately prove successful:

We think the Aetna transaction will ultimately lead to an improved competitive position, which appears to be trending ahead of initial expectations."



- Morningstar's Jake Strole (emphasis added)

I agree and think CVS's management, while far from perfect with M&A, is above average when it comes to strategic mega-deals.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

I base that on a track record of solid and steady returns on invested capital up until it swallowed Aetna. Whenever the company buys a big entity, ROIC tends to dip (due to higher capital used) but then bounces back. I expect that once Aetna is integrated and if synergistic cost savings are achieved, within five years CVS's ROIC will return to 12-15%, its long-term historical range.

More importantly, though, look at the company's FCF margin. It's historically been 3-4% due to the low-margin nature of retail pharmacies. But thanks to buying much more cash-lucrative Aetna, CVS's FCF margin is now at all-time highs. Remember, free cash flow is what smart investors care about, because it's the money left over after running the business and investing in future growth. FCF is what funds buybacks and dividends, and is the true bottom line for income investors.

(Source: CVS investor presentation)

CVS has proven above average in delivering on synergies, and if it can achieve most of its $750 million cost savings planned through 2020, then the company's FCF margin could eventually rise to 8-9%. That's about two to three times what it was before, and will make for stronger long-term capital returns to owners like me.

And as Morningstar points out, CVS's aggressive vertical integration is likely to make it a dominant industry player in the coming decade:

The combination of the leading PBM, retail pharmacy, and a top managed care franchise form the three pillars that we think position the firm to better compete with a consolidating healthcare services sector over the next 10 years."



- Morningstar (emphasis added)

The thing to remember is that CVS bought Aetna to become one of the largest vertically integrated healthcare companies so it could grow its earnings and cash flow per share despite ongoing headwinds.

For example, Morningstar's conservative analysts base their long-term growth model of 4-5% revenue growth and 10% EPS/FCF growth on:

1% annual decline in drug reimbursement (one of the political risks Wall Street is worried about)

A permanent 1% decrease in profitability at Omnicare's LTC business

3% annual decline per claim at PBM

In other words, the key to any good blue-chip investment is trusting your hard-earned money to a management team and corporate culture that has proven it can successfully adapt to industry changes over time.

CVS is led by CEO Larry Merlo, who took over the top job in 2011 but started his career as a CVS pharmacist in 1990 (a 28-year company veteran). Merlo has been the one driving all the major strategic deals that have resulted in CVS being such a great dividend growth stock over time (925% dividend growth over the past 12 years).

Is he perfect? Of course not. But I rate CVS a 2/3 management quality score due to generating stable ROIC over time (excluding Aetna) in a rapidly changing and cutthroat industry.

Basically, the company faces a lot of risks, most of them greatly exaggerated by the timing of the Aetna deal closing and the 2020 election. While that may continue to drag on the stock over the next 18 months or so, I consider CVS's risks more than priced into the share price.

In fact, today is literally the best time in six years to buy this quality, high-yield blue-chip.

3. Why Now Is The Best Time In Years To Add CVS To Your Portfolio

(Source: YCharts)

A lot of investors will see a chart like this and think "value trap! Avoid like the plague!" I'm a contrarian value investor, and when I see a level 8 quality blue-chip trading at nearly a six-year low, I think "fat pitch opportunity". That means a high-probability, deep value investment with a strong probability of very high future total returns but in a low-risk, high-yield package.

That's because there's a big difference between value and price. As Buffett once said, "Price is what you pay, value is what you get". Right now, CVS is trading 52% below its all-time high set back in 2015. For that to be justified, you'd need to see a floundering business with declining sales, earnings, and cash flows (the intrinsic value of a company is fundamentally based on the present value of future cash flow).

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

CVS's top and bottom line have been growing steadily for the past decade, including since 2015. That implies that the current valuation is extremely attractive, based on the large amounts of political/regulatory risk that Wall Street is focused on, thanks to the 2020 Presidential campaign pumping up anti-healthcare rhetoric.

But just how undervalued is CVS, and what kind of returns might that translate into going forward? To answer that, I first turn to my favorite valuation method for dividend blue-chips: dividend yield theory, or DYT.

This is the only approach that asset manager/newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends has used since 1966 on its way to achieving decades of market-beating returns with 10% lower volatility to boot.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

In fact, according to Hulbert Financial Digest, IQT's risk-adjusted total returns over the last 30 years is the best of any investing newsletter in America. And that's purely from applying DYT to blue-chip dividend stocks. With a track record like that, you can see why I'm using DYT as the primary valuation method for managing my own hard-earned money.

DYT simply says that over time, unless the thesis breaks, yields tend to revert to historical norms, creating the opportunity for significant valuation boosts to the time-tested total return model (effective since 1954) of yield + long-term cash flow (and dividend) growth.

Yield 5-Year Average Yield Estimated Discount To Fair Value Long-Term Valuation Boost (5/10 Years) Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential 3.7% 1.9% 49% 5.9% to 14.2% 16.6% to 24.9%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory, Moneychimp)

DYT says that CVS is monstrously undervalued right now, and one of the best deep value blue-chip opportunities on Wall Street. If management can deliver on its long-term plan (AET integration and deleveraging), then over the next five to 10 years, the valuation returning to its historical norm would equate to a 6-14% annual return from valuation mean regression alone.

For context, since 1871, the market's historical total return has been 9.1%, and according to Morningstar, most analysts expect the S&P 500 to deliver 2-8% total returns over the coming five years. CVS's multiple expansion alone is enough to potentially beat the market, even before factoring in that generous and safe dividend and future cash flow growth.

But let's say you don't trust DYT. Then let's use another approach, such as looking at CVS's price-to-free cash flow. Over the last 10 years, which includes the company's major shift in PBM and growth via strategic M&A, the average P/FCF was 14.5. That fits with Chuck Carnevale's (the founder of F.A.S.T. Graphs and SA's value guru) rule of thumb that 15 times earnings or cash flow is a reasonable price to pay for a quality company.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Today, CVS is trading at about eight times free cash flow, which is a very rare thing in corporate America. Normally, you don't see single-digit cash multiples unless the business is in decline, with falling sales, earnings, and cash flow (and no realistic prospects for a turnaround). CVS is a growing company with dominant market positions led by a management team that's proven adept at adapting to large shifts in the healthcare sector.

So let's use the analyst consensus of 7% FCF growth and then assume that in five years, after the Aetna integration is complete, the balance sheet much stronger, and dividend growing again, that CVS's P/FCF rises only to 13.5. That would still be below its long-term historical norm of 14.5.

In that case, investors would see a 19% CAGR total return, and if the multiple rises to 15 (Chuck's rule of thumb reasonable figure), then investors enjoy a 21% CAGR return over the next five years.

20% CAGR total returns are what private equity and hedge funds strive for (and few actually deliver). CVS literally represents such a great deep value opportunity that conservative high-yield investors have a good chance of achieving high-risk style returns but with a low-risk blue-chip dividend stock. That's the kind of high-probability/low-risk investment opportunity I'm willing to not just recommend but put $6,000 of my own hard-earned money behind.

Ok, so CVS has strong return potential, if DYT or historical P/FCF analysis is right about the valuation. But what if I'm missing something about the business model that can't be captured by such simplistic historical valuation methods?

That's always possible, so let's turn to Morningstar's three-stage discounted cash flow model, which is driven by an industry expert that does a quarterly deep dive on the company's fundamentals and ever-changing long-term growth potential.

Morningstar Fair Value Estimate Moat Industry Trend Uncertainty Discount To Fair Value Long-Term Valuation Boost Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential $92 Narrow Positive Medium 41% 5.5% to 11.2% 16.2% to 21.9%

(Source: Morningstar)

As I've already explained, Morningstar isn't blind to the risks facing CVS or the healthcare sector. It's baked in negative headwinds continuing into the future, and still estimates that the company is 41% undervalued.

So, let's review what these three valuation models say about CVS.

DYT: 49% undervalued

P/FCF Historical analysis: 42% undervalued

Morningstar's DCF model: 41% undervalued

While every valuation model will spit out a different estimate, one thing is abundantly clear. CVS is not just a "wonderful company at a fair price" but a wonderful company at a wonderful price. In fact, it's a "table-pounding buy" under my personal blue-chip valuation scale.

That's why I've now bought the company not once, not twice, but thrice, with another limit set in case it falls even further. When it comes to quality blue-chip stocks trading at such high margins of safety, I am happy to "catch a falling knife" until I either hit my position size limits or run out of cash.

Let me be very clear about this - I'm not a market timer and not saying this is necessarily the bottom. What I am saying is that I believe CVS represents a quality blue-chip with a safe and recession-resistant dividend and that is probably within 10% of its bottom based on historical valuations.

I've now bought CVS three times, and it makes up about 3% of my portfolio. Per my risk management rule of capping it at 5% of my portfolio, that means I could buy it three more times in case it falls to about $49.

Never go "all in" (what my friend calls YOLO-ing) on any stock, because even blue-chips can fail. But for a company of this caliber, trading at such a ridiculously attractive margin of safety, I'm more than happy recommending up to a 5% position for anyone comfortable with CVS Health's risk profile.

Bottom Line: CVS Is One Of The Most Undervalued Blue-Chips In America And A Great Choice For High-Yield Value Investors

Value dividend growth investing is one of the most proven and powerful ways to grow both your income and wealth over time.

That's not to say that CVS or any dividend stock is a good bond alternative. All my dividend recommendations are purely for the equity portion of your portfolio. Make sure your asset allocation is right for you by owning enough cash/bonds to meet expenses by selling stable/appreciating bonds during any future recession/bear market.

But as far as equity investments go today, CVS's valuation is extremely attractive, thanks to the share price falling to a six-year low, despite steadily rising revenue, earnings, and cash flow.

The biggest risk, but also the strongest profit catalyst, is management delivering on its deleveraging plan. If the company achieves its 2019 guidance, then it will be on track to pay off 90% of its maturing debt over the next three years with retained free cash flow, hit its leverage target, and restart dividend growth of about 7% starting in 2022.

In the meantime, you can enjoy about double the market's yield via a safe and recession-resistant dividend while you wait for the investing thesis to play out. While there are no guarantees on Wall Street, I consider CVS a table-pounding buy right now, which is why I've now bought it three times for my retirement portfolio and placed a limit to buy $2000 more should it drop a bit lower.

That conviction is due to my confidence in management's long-term strategy and the ability for this low-risk stock to deliver about 20% total returns over the next five years. That's literally private equity/hedge fund-like returns, but in a low-risk/high-probability/recession-resistant package.

To me, that's the definition of a Buffett-like "fat pitch" and makes CVS Health one of the best high-yield blue-chip buys you can make today.

Just remember to use good risk management and keep CVS to a reasonable position size (like 5% or less) as part of a well-diversified dividend portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.