PennantPark Floating Rate Capital: 8.9%-Yield But Limited Upside

The BDC barely covers its dividend with NII and has limited upside potential, in my opinion.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) has upside potential in a rising rate environment. The business development company has a 100 percent floating-rate investment portfolio which makes PennantPark Floating Rate Capital a perfect bet in a scenario of strong economic growth and interest rate growth. The BDC barely covers its dividend payout with net investment income, and shares are priced at only a small discount to net asset value. An investment in PFLT yields 8.9 percent.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital - Portfolio Overview

Like its sister BDC, PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT), PennantPark Floating Rate Capital is structured as a business development company and has to pay out the majority of its earnings/taxable income to shareholders.

Just two days ago I penned an article on PennantPark Investment Corp. titled, "PennantPark Investment Corp.: Should You Buy This 10.3%-Yielding BDC?" which I recommended to income investors seeking to capture attractive total return potential. The main difference between the two BDCs is that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has 100 percent of its portfolio invested in floating-rate assets.

A look at PennantPark Floating Rate Capital's portfolio mix reveals that the company has 93 percent of its assets invested in first and second liens (as opposed to 82 percent for PennantPark Investment Corp.).

Here's a portfolio breakdown by asset type.

Source: PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Investor Presentation

Just like its sister BDC, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital is highly diversified and has investments across the industry spectrum. Companies operating in the hotel, gaming and leisure industries have the largest representation in the BDC's investment portfolio, accounting for 8 percent of total investments.

Source: PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

Upside In A Rising Rate Environment

The core difference between the two business development companies is that a 100 percent of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital's investments are linked to variable rates. The higher the percentage of floating-rate loans in the portfolio, the bigger the upside potential in a rising rate environment.

On the flip side, a pure-play floating-rate BDC such as PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has limited upside potential in case interest rates are not growing, or begin to drop. In fact, the Fed has already scaled back the interest rate path in 2019 and is now guiding for no more rate hikes this year.

So far, however, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has seen a steady increase in its portfolio yield over time as the Fed moved along the interest rate curve and bumped up short-term interest rates throughout 2018.

Source: PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

Is The Dividend Covered?

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital doesn't have the best dividend coverage stats in the sector which, as far as I am concerned, is one of the most important areas where a business development company should stand out.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital earned an average of $0.27/share in (core) net investment income in the last five quarters and declared $0.285/share quarterly in distributions (the BDC's dividend is paid on a monthly basis). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital did not cover its dividend with (core) net investment income in three out of the last five quarters.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital's shares are neither a "Sell" nor a "Screaming Buy" today, in my opinion. The BDC's market valuation today implies a 10.7x Q4 2018 NII-multiple which is a bit high for a business development company that doesn't consistently cover its dividend with run-rate net investment income.

Like its sister BDC, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital is priced at a discount to net asset value, but the discount is tiny. I usually look to get at least a 10 percent discount to NAV when buying a high-yield BDC which isn't the case here: PFLT sells for 94 cents on the dollar, implying a 6 percent discount to net asset value.

Data by YCharts

Catalysts

There are two major catalysts here for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital: Interest rates and economic growth. Strong U.S. economic growth and a Fed that is raising interest rates are potential positive catalysts for PFLT. On the other hand, weak economic growth and declining interest rates would be major negatives for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

Your Takeaway

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital does not make a convincing value proposition based on valuation, lack of consistent dividend coverage and the Fed's interest rate guidance. The Fed said that it won't raise interest rates anymore in 2019 which is bad news for BDCs that have 100 percent of their portfolios invested in floating-rate assets. Further, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital's valuation isn't really compelling as investors are already paying about net asset value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.