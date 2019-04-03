Cal-Maine: Dire Outlook With A Bad Beat Twist

A contrarian play is to let the stock fall and initiate under $40, where the long-term chart has shown support, and wait for egg pricing to turn positive.

Prepared by Quad 7 Capital Senior Analyst Tara

An omelet (or omelette if you fancy) is a dish made from beaten eggs fried with butter or oil in a frying pan. It is quite common for the omelette to be folded around a filling, such as cheese, chives, vegetables, mushrooms, meat, or some combination of the above. Now I am hungry as I type away with nothing but my black coffee and half a dozen screens open as I opine on the one and only name we at BAD BEAT Investing trade in the egg space, Cal-Maine Foods (CALM).

Cal-Maine is a name we have traded frequently and successfully. We previously called for a buy on an excellent BAD BEAT setup in the spring of 2018. After a gain of 16%, we thought it was time to sell as we closed our position and alerted members of the trade in our membership chat room. Well, here we are nearly a year later and the stock approaches $40 once again. While we want it to come down a bit more, we see reasons to suggest a bounce in the name is likely.

The company has just reported its earnings, and we will discuss the results and outlook for the name in this column. There are several key metrics to watch. Ultimately, as the stock approaches $40, we are getting intrigued once again. While there is definitely going to be pressure this year, we think our traders can consider a contrarian position under $40. Let us discuss.

Sales improve

Revenues have been pressured from their highs back in 2016, but had begun to turn in 2018. However, the price of eggs has suffered again, and this weighed on revenues:

(Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing)

Net sales in the present Q3 2019 were $384 million, falling 11.9% from last year. The rebound we saw from 2017 lows in egg pricing has been diminished. In other words, the strength in revenues in 2018 was from stronger egg pricing (see below), while volumes have mostly been steady. In this quarter, the price of regular eggs was lower, while volumes were down. The company sold 271.8 million dozen eggs this quarter, up slightly from 273.2 million dozen last year.

It is quite true that specialty eggs are carrying much of the company right now. Sales of specialty eggs rose to 24.7% of sales volume from 24.3% last year. What is going on here? Well, we can tell you this was a direct result of changes in demand and pricing. Both demand and pricing were higher. What is going on with pricing?

Price of an omelet

We would like to see volumes hold steady/increase very slightly, but revenues are driven mainly by pricing. Pricing was more favorable for specialty eggs but down heavily for regular eggs. Take a look at the net average price of a dozen of regular eggs in the last three years:

(Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing)

What does this tell us? Well, this pricing tells us the fundamentals had improved, but the market has knocked pricing back again. Once the market starts to bid up egg prices again, we think it will be a great opportunity to own CALM stock. That matters when we are looking for value and trades to make.

To put it somewhat plainly, Cal-Maine is basically an option play on the commodity that is eggs in many regards. This is also why the name is getting a bit riskier. The rally in egg prices was impressive, but we see that prices are seeking equilibrium again. After the huge run-up in the last two years, we believe the pressure is on.

Keep in mind that data shows export demand remained high during the quarter, but started to wane a bit. High demand trends had supported market prices at recent production levels. According to recent USDA reports, the chick hatch rate has been up for the last year. Given these trends, the projected increase in the U.S. laying hen flock and potential excess shell egg supply could create additional pricing pressure in the future. We believe this is a primary reason for pressure. We believe future supply concerns are affecting market prices. We also know that actual hen numbers from the March 2019 USDA report are 336.1 million, up 1.7% over last year. These numbers continue to trend upwards and could negatively affect market prices this year.

One thing to consider about the year-over-year comparison: this year, Easter, a holiday that sees large demand for eggs, falls in Q4. Last year, it was in Q3. This is a primary reason volume was down. We expect a rebound in volume in Q4. That said, despite high demand, the supply issue has us deeply concerned.

If pricing falls further, so will revenues, and everything else down the balance sheet. Regular egg pricing is hurting. We see now signs of it improving in the near term. That said, specialty egg prices also increased versus last year. This increase in specialty egg pricing, along with the rise in non-specialty egg prices, is what is keeping revenues and earnings somewhat positive. You must keep an eye on pricing. Take a look at the last three years of specialty egg pricing:

(Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing)

As you can see, specialty egg prices remain higher than traditional eggs, given the amount it costs to produce such eggs. We are seeing a divergence in specialty egg and regular egg pricing. This is a bearish sign. Consumers may note the difference and opt for cheaper eggs. When prices are closer (and both high), consumers may spend the extra few cents a dozen for specialty eggs. This needs to be monitored closely if you are considering a position.

We believe specialty eggs could see lighter demand if pricing trends remain the same. Given the chick hatch rate, we believe that there is risk is to the downside for egg pricing, and with it, revenues could be pressured moving forward. That said, keep in mind that quarter over quarter, traditional egg pricing was down almost $0.20 per dozen, so some of this move may have happened. We do not think we are at a bottom yet, however. There remain other pressures.

A double whammy: Feed costs rose, hurting earnings

So, here's the thing: the company is controlling what it can control. Overall, egg prices are beyond Cal-Maine's control, but when it comes to factors impacting income, it does have some control over expenditures such as labor, packaging, shipping of the product, etc. Many of these items can be adjusted/controlled, but one key expense to watch which the company has less control over is feed costs, and they have risen recently:

(Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing)

Feed costs remain comparatively low, but we do note that they have increased. Feed costs rose 6.3% over last year due to higher prices paid for feed ingredients. Also, bear in mind that organic and other specialty egg production continues to grow, which requires a higher-priced feed formulation. This had a massive impact on margins:

(Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing)

Make no mistake, gross margins are important to watch, but understanding their drivers (egg pricing and feed costs) can help you figure out if margins are likely to be strong. With what we are seeing, we predict margins will remain positive, but we think they peaked last year. This is because we think feed costs will remain above $0.40 per dozen, while the price per dozen is likely to be pressured in coming months.

Earnings positive but clearly under pressure

Now that we have an understanding of what goes into revenues and costs, and while key metrics and the fundamentals that go into sales matter, we care about profits. The Street is always watching for profit, and at the end of the day, this is really what matters when we invest. The reason the stock is retreating is because the future of egg pricing is in question. That said, operating income was cut in half. It came in at $38.2 million, compared with $76.2 million a year ago. What a difference a year makes. In addition, farm production costs were up 7%.

Factoring in rising sales and overall expenses, net income declined versus last year. We saw net income come in at $39.7 million, or $0.82 per share, in the quarter, compared to $96.3 million, or $1.99 per share, last year. This is a huge decline and occurred due to all of the reasons we mentioned above:

(Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing)

Now, to be honest, we will say that with the strength of specialty egg pricing, it could have been worse. Still, we were more than pleased with the overall results here. Here is the best part of these earnings rising - it means the dividend will be paid again.

The dividend

Cal-Maine pays a variable dividend. This is a smart approach but can sometimes be frustrating, as the company can go years without paying. Basically, the company only pays a dividend when it has earnings, but any losses it endures must be made up for by future earnings before a dividend can be paid.

Given these earnings results, Cal-Maine has now recovered all its cumulative losses. As such, a dividend is coming. The company has decided to pay one-third of its remaining income as a dividend. Therefore, it will pay a cash dividend of approximately $0.272 per share to holders of its common and Class A common stock. That is a nice bonus.

Keep in mind though, that if pressure remains and the company starts putting out net losses, the dividend will be halted.

Outlook dire in coming months

From an earnings perspective, the weight of lower egg pricing is about to be felt. The consensus earnings outlook suggests forward valuation is now out the window, as the company will drop down to earning pennies per share:

(Source: Seeking Alpha Earnings Estimates)

This is pretty rough from an outlook perspective for Q4 2019 through Q2 2020. Assuming that these predictions come to fruition, we are looking at a stock trading at 46 times forward earnings. That is pricey. Moreover, you have to consider that the dividend is about to get cut massively.

Chart

We do note that despite the pressure we expect, we like the name under $40 because the long-term chart shows support:

(Source: BAD BEAT Investing)

The chart shows some clear support lines. Our suggested play:

Target entry: $38-40

Second tranche: $35-37

Target exit: $50

Our thoughts on buying

We actually would consider initiating a contrarian position under $40. The reason? In the past 4 years, the stock has always bottomed out in the mid-$30 range. While past performance is no guarantee of future results, we believe this is a comfortable risk-reward situation. Let the stock come down more and then consider a position. We are intrigued but want to see shares move lower before getting back into the stock. We believe that the egg market has a bit more downside ahead, but later this year we think a reversal toward equilibrium in pricing is likely. The market has baked in much of the bad news already. Let it come down a bit more. With the chick hatch rate high and demand strong but stable, we think prices face some more pressure. We also have concerns with feed costs have that have crept up. We expect margin pressure and earnings pressure in the next two quarters. Let the name come down a bit more and then consider a position given the chart, the supply and demand issues, and the move toward specialty eggs.

Time Is Running Out: Join A Community Of Traders Seeking Rapid-Returns If you enjoyed reading this column and our thought process then check out BAD BEAT Investing. Prices go up this month and we are ending free trials. Sign up now to lock in your 46% discount (annual). We are available all day during market hours to answer questions, and help you learn and grow. Learn how we catch rapid-return trades.

We're a top performing marketplace service.

You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.

Rapid-return trade ideas each week

Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis

Start winning today CLICK HERE TO START YOUR RISK-FREE TRIAL

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.