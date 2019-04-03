Pizza Pizza's Turnaround May Take More Time Than Anticipated

Investment Thesis

Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTC:PZRIF) (TSX:PZA) delivered sixth consecutive quarters of declining same-store sales growth in Q4 2018. While Pizza Pizza has several growth initiatives to turnaround its business, the company continues to face some headwinds such as high Canadian household debts, a weak economy in Alberta, and competition from other delivery services. Pizza Pizza is currently trading at a discount to its peers and has an attractive dividend yield of 8.6%. For income investors, Pizza Pizza may not be a bad choice. However, we prefer companies with better growth visibilities.

PZA data by YCharts

Q4 2018 Financial Highlights

Pizza Pizza posted unimpressive Q4 2018 earnings. As can be seen from the chart below, its total system sales of C$141 million in Q4 2018 was a decline of 1.5% year over year. This was the third straight quarter of decline.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

The decline in total system sales was primarily due to a decline in its same-store sales. In Q4 2018, Pizza Pizza’s same-store sales has declined by 2.1% year over year. We are disappointed about this result as Q4 2018 was the sixth consecutive quarter of negative same-store sales growth.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Pizza Pizza has several initiatives to turn its business around. However, these initiatives may take longer time than anticipated to see the result. The company hopes to regain growth momentum from the re-launch of its digital platform this year. While we believe the new apps and features such as loyalty offerings will increase its average tickets, traffic, etc., the result remains to be seen. We hope management has learned the lesson from its first generation platform. The company has so far renovated 100 of its traditional Pizza Pizza locations (or 25% of its stores). Management indicated that its customers love its newly renovated stores. However, we are yet to see this effort driving SSSG.

Reasons why we think it may take longer for Pizza Pizza to turnaround its business

Intensive competition from other online deliveries

Pizza Pizza has been traditionally quite competitive in the food delivery market. However, the rise of delivery services such as UberEATS and Foodora has introduced more competitions. Consumers now can get food delivery from many restaurants. This has made it difficult for Pizza Pizza to grow its same-store sales. We think competition will not stop as delivery services companies are still aggressively increasing their market share. Hence, it will put a cap on Pizza Pizza’s sales growth.

Canadians are heavily indebted

Below is the chart that shows Canadian household debt-to-income ratio since 1999. As can be seen from the chart below, average Canadian household debt to income ratio has now reached 173.8%. This is the highest level we have seen in several decades.

Source: RBC Economics

Since mid-2017, Bank of Canada has raised its overnight interest rate 5 times. As a result, debt service ratio (debt service payments as percentage of household disposable income) has increased significantly. As can be seen from the chart below, Canadian debt service ratio of 14.5% is the highest we have seen since 2007. This means that Canadians have less money to spend now than a few years ago. In the meantime, wage growth remains lackluster. Therefore, we continue to believe that it will remain a challenge for Pizza Pizza to grow its same-store sales and total system sales in this challenging environment.

Source: RBC Economics

A high exposure to Western Canada

While Pizza Pizza’s sub-brand Pizza 73 (operating largely in Alberta) achieved SSSG of 0.3%, we think it may be challenging to maintain this growth forward. Alberta’s economy is currently feeling the pain of oil production curtailment due to a lack of pipeline capacity. For reader’s information, Pizza 73 has a little over 100 stores in Alberta. As a result of this curtailment, Alberta’s anticipated GDP growth of 1.3% in 2019 is expected to be below the national average of 1.5%. Therefore, we think it will continue to be a challenge for Pizza Pizza to reaccelerate the growth in the province.

Source: RBC Economics: Provincial Forecast

Valuation: Attractive Valuation

Over the past 3 years, Pizza Pizza’s share price has fallen by over 25% due to its poor same-store sales. In the same time period, Canada’s TSX composite index has risen by over 20%. As a result of Pizza Pizza’s share price weakness, its EV to EBITDA ratio has declined from 11x a year ago to only 8.1x today. This valuation is below Boston Pizza’s (OTC:BPZZF) 9.9x and Restaurant Brands’ (QSR) 12.6x. It is also significantly below Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) EV to EBITDA ratio of 19.3x. We think Pizza Pizza is attractively valued on a relative basis. However, unless the company can execute its turnaround initiatives successfully, it will be difficult to see its stock price move higher.

Source: YCharts

Attractive 8.6%-yielding dividend

Pizza Pizza currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.0713 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 8.6%. BAs can be seen from the chart below, the company’s dividend yield has been below 6% most of time in the past 5 years. Its current dividend yield is towards the high end of its 5-year yield range. Hence, we believe its dividend yield is quite attractive at this level.

Source: YCharts

Risks And Challenges

Rising payout ratio

Pizza Pizza’s target payout ratio has been in the 100% range, as the company’s business model is basically collecting royalties from its franchise restaurants. Hence, there is little need to retain cash. This has resulted in a steadily increasing dividend in the past when the company was able to increase its total system sales. However, we are now seeing a trend of declining system sales in the past few years. This leaves little room for the company to make mistakes. As can be seen from the table below, its payout ratio has increased in each of the quarter in 2018. Although we do not anticipate a dividend cut in the near term, if its total system sales decline further, the company may have to cut its dividend to maintain its working capital reserve.

Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 2018 99% 102% 110% 107% 2017 95% 101% 104% 103%

Source: Created by author

Macroeconomic risk

Pizza Pizza’s total system sales depend on consumer confidence. In an economic recession, consumers are less inclined to spend on restaurant foods. This may impact its sales negatively.

Investor Takeaway

Pizza Pizza’s initiatives to reaccelerate its comparable sales growth remain to be seen. While downside risk is limited (as investors also get paid by a nice 8.6%-yielding dividend), we believe it is a show me story. We would rather place money on other companies that have better near-term visibility.

Additional Disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.