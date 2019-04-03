Jernigan Capital Is A High-Growth, High-Yield Opportunity About To Take Off

JCAP is in the midst of a transformation from a primarily lending REIT to an equity REIT, which will improve earnings visibility, consistency and reduce tenant risk over time.

Jernigan Capital (JCAP) is a relatively small ($428 million market cap) REIT that specializes in lending to, and owning, self-storage facilities in major markets in the US. The company IPO’d in 2015 and has grown from 8 development loans and 2 refinance loans to 72 total investments including 8 wholly-owned properties.

The following image is an example given by the company that explains the type of lending that JCAP typically pursues:

The business model is a sound one and allows JCAP to sow investment dollars upfront and reap the rewards a few years down the road. Due to the delay in building, opening, and actually producing income, the short-term profits are relatively minor. However, for patient investors, this is a strong growth story and one that can be capitalized on.

Above is a map of the current property pipeline of JCAP. As you can see, the assets are diverse and located in highly desirable markets. The image below displays the diversity of geographic location and again points to desirable market metrics. This mitigates some of the risks that the properties might see weak occupancy numbers, as population growth and tight-quarters drive rates.

As you can see below, the 7 (now 8) wholly-owned properties that have been open longer have understandably higher occupancy. At first glance, these occupancy numbers may look downright bad, but not only are most of them increasing but they are approximately 7% above the underwritten expectations. With Jernigan Capital’s business model, they don’t need 95+% occupancy to achieve success like many retail REITs.

At the end of Q3 2018, which this image was referring to, common shareholder equity was $355,977,000 and shares outstanding were 19,459,751. Q3 2018 book value per share was therefore around $18.29 from my calculations. The $10.88 of fair market value accretion is assuming a best-case scenario and including the starting valuation, so midpoint figures for forward growth are closer to around $8.00 per share. As the loan investments are inevitably converted into equity holdings of stabilized cash-flowing properties, we could expect to see book value increase by the associated hard asset generation. Since the recently “acquired” New Haven, Connecticut property was invested in July 2015, opened in December 2016, and taken over in March of 2019, we can get a rough time estimate of how long this accretion might take (other properties were converted faster). At a little under 4 years, the 2018 originations should be acquired by no later than January 2022. The bulk of the ~$8.00 per share accretion in book value will have been completed by 2021 but by 2022, I think it’s safe to say that we could be looking at a book value of over $26 per share.

I have current book value of $19.00 as of December 31st, 2018, which means that we have approximately 36% book value appreciation left from these past investments (excluding 2019) or over 12% per year between now and 2022. Given that price to tangible book value has remained a little above 1 for the last several months (and show a historical uptrend), we can assume a nearly-lock step movement in share price. Investors buying at the current price of writing (20.83) are getting a 6.7% dividend yield to accompany this 12% growth, which is 18.7% total return average per year. This also assumes that the dividend stays stagnant, which hopefully is increased at some point.

The company’s guidance for 2019 looks good and supports our “up and to the right” investment thesis. It also clues us in to a flat dividend and some moderate share dilution. Here’s why I’m not worried: management has been successful when issuing shares through their ATM program at levels above book value, resulting in accretion to book value. This dilution will actually fuel the growth of the company faster than if it would not take place.

While I wish the dividend had more visible growth plans, I am happy to wait until the cash flow of the company is more consistent and recurring through their wholly-owned properties. A 6.7% yield is also more indicative of a lower growth company or one with substantial risk, and JCAP represents neither scenarios in my opinion.

Debt

JCAP has used alternative sources of capital such as joint ventures or preferred shares more than outright debt. This means that current debt to market cap is 7.9% which is incredibly low. In addition, the debt has fairly favorable terms:

1 month LIBOR + 2.25% expires August 1, 2021

This equates to 34.1 million of 4.75% debt as of April 1st, 2019. With revenue growing at triple-digit levels, I’m not concerned with this minuscule amount of debt.

Dividend

While the aforementioned 6.7% dividend yield is nice, there is admittedly a lack of dividend growth. The quarterly dividend of $0.35 per quarter has never been raised. Investors who are looking for a rising payout will have to be patient until the company has more properties under its belt. I, for one, am not worried about not receiving a larger check because I want them to reinvest into their high margin business and increase their ability to raise for the long haul.

A criticism that I have read on Seeking Alpha in the past is that the company, due to its lumpy earnings, has been paying out more than they earn. While this is sometimes the case, this lumpiness will decrease over time as the company receives more recurring revenue. In FY2017, GAAP diluted earnings were $1.10 per share compared to the $1.40 dividend. In FY2018, GAAP diluted earnings were $2.10 per share with a $1.40 dividend. Some quarters are coming in below $0.35 and some are coming in above $1.00. The payout ratio is therefore highly fluctuating and at times scary-looking. I believe that this has contributed to a high degree of skepticism of the company and low current interest in the market.

Summary

Jernigan Capital represents a great long-term hold because the market either doesn’t know how to value such a unique company or it simply isn’t getting the same attention as the bigger players. While I wouldn’t normally be in favor of investing in external management, the experience of the management team and the clear runway for growth make this an easy call. I also like the reduced risk of making loans to relatively stable and recession resistant assets. Distressed tenants would merely accelerate the equity conversion process. The 6.7% dividend yield also gives you both a hefty payout and risk-adjusted returns while you wait for this promising company to take off.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JCAP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.