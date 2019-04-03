Long CarMax: Accelerating Into Top Gear

By Team Berkshire Capital: Shehryar Khursheed, Tom Yuz

Current Price (as of March 5, 2019): $60.75 |Base: $96.20| Bear: $70.48 | Bull: $111.15

Investment Recommendation:

We advocate a long position in CarMax (NYSE:KMX) for the following reasons: (1) The Street's failure to disaggregate KMX's market share into mature and developing markets significantly underestimates long-run market share potential, (2) the market's failure to adjust for KMX's CAF business when performing peer comparisons overlooks KMX's superior return profile, (3) near-term dysphoria with the auto-market cycle obscures KMX's operating model as a long-term value compounder. Our preliminary model indicates a target price of $96.20, presenting 56% upside from the current $60.75/share for a 3-year IRR of 16%.

Business and Industry Overview:

CarMax sells, finances, and services used and new cars through a chain of over 200 retail stores. It was formed in 1993 as a unit of Circuit City and was spun off into an independent company in late 2002. Used-vehicle sales account for over 84% of revenue (~11% margin), wholesale for 13% (~18% margin), and extended service plans & repair as the remaining 3% (~70% margin). The dealership industry is largely homogenous and independently owned. The largest public dealerships are CarMax, Lithia Motors, Penske Automobile Group, and AutoNation: we spoke with several of these companies' investor relations departments during our industry due diligence process.

CarMax is typically cited as the market leader with an asterisk: it only has a 2% share of the 42 million used cars sold annually in the United States. The average price of a KMX vehicle, $20k, compares favorably with the average price of a new vehicle, $37k, with little compromised quality. AutoNation, Penske, and Lithia, who all deal in the new and used car segments, have reported larger growth in their used segment in the period 2010-2018 relative to their new segment. CarMax sources its inventory from third party auctions (50-70%) or directly from consumers (30-50%), the latter of which is more profitable (2018 Annual Report). A $20k car typically is purchased for $5-10k from a customer and incurs $5-7k in reconditioning/maintenance and ~$1.5k in SGA. We can divide the car buying process into two components: the physical purchase and the financing component. The majority of dealerships originate financing, but sell these receivables to bank partners in return for a commission of ~3-5% of the receivable balance; KMX, on the other hand, owns a finance subsidiary that originates and services ~43% of its highest credit-quality vehicle sales. The other players that compete in the auto loan space are specialized financial institutions like Ally Financial and Credit Acceptance Corporation, as well as car manufacturers like Ford Finance and traditional banks.

Thesis Drivers

(1) The Street is underestimating KMX's long term market-penetration opportunity.

Many sell-side analysts cite CarMax's "meager" 2% market share as evidence that dealerships are a commoditized, undifferentiated business. Given the low aggregate market share, the Street arbitrarily places a cap of 4-5% on KMX's long-term penetration rate. This perception, along with recent fears of an economic slowdown, has driven KMX's stock down ~25% over the past year. However, we believe the Street has grossly miscategorized KMX.

To discuss KMX's market share in national terms does not do the company justice, as it only has an established presence in 16 states while registering various stages of expansion across another 24 states. The microeconomics of the industry are such that CarMax enjoys a >15% market share in established markets like Atlanta. We expect KMX to accelerate its gain in market share through the scale economics we are seeing in mature submarkets, especially as they roll-up older generation auto dealership owners that are selling out. CarMax still does not have a presence in the NY Metropolitan, Pittsburg and Detroit, all of which can support >4 stores. Medium markets, which make up about 32% of untapped markets, can support 2-3 stores and small markets (64% of untapped markets) can support one smaller-format store. Thus, we believe CarMax's current addressable market is ~363 dealerships vs. a current dealership count of 203. As a result, CarMax should be able to maintain an above average growth rate of 5-6% for the next decade, which is conservative based on historical figures and management projections.

Another sell-side perceived threat to KMX's long-term market share has been the emergence of e-commerce channels, such as Carvana. KMX management has responded to changes in consumer purchase preferences by investing in omni-channel marketing, online appraisal processes, and larger selections. As a case study, KMX recently introduced 1-day free shipping in Atlanta, CVNA's first and most developed market. Within two months, Google Trends search term interest in "CarMax" increased 38%. Our discussions with IR further confirm a successful rollout of the Atlanta offering, with omni-channel support to be expanded nationwide by 2020. On the other hand, Carvana only expects to achieve profitability after 2021 and incurs $500 in incremental delivery compared to CarMax due to its centralized inventory warehouses vs. CarMax's decentralized dealership locations. Finally, discussion with management has indicated that Carvana has not taken any market share from CarMax since its debut in Atlanta in 2013, and online traffic for CarMax's website was 14m visitors per month recently, compared to Carvana's 3m. As a result, we believe if any company is best positioned to thrive in the auto ecommerce space, it is CarMax with its leading market role and scalable business model

(2) The Street does not compare KMX with competitors on an apples-to-apples basis, overlooking significant value from CAF.

None of KMX's dealership competitors have the financial resources or infrastructure to replicate and benefit from a captive financial subsidiary. The benefits of KMX's CAF model are three-fold: (1) KMX is less prone to vacillations in the availability of credit, (2) it provides a stream of predictable and recurring high-margin revenue and (3) KMX enjoys the full benefit of a vehicle sale with little incremental capital spending. By evaluating KMX as a single entity, the market is failing to consider the idiosyncratic benefits afforded by CAF. Moreover, after speaking with a credit analyst at a ratings agency that covers CarMax's Asset-Backed Securities, we found that CarMax also has a lower cost of funds due to its brand name and ability to effectively underwrite their loan portfolio risk relative to its competitors.

Contrary to competitors that haggle on both ends of "the physical purchase and the financing component," KMX's strict no-haggling policy means their end price and financing terms better reflect the true credit quality of their customers. The nature of the CAF segment is such that KMX defers recognition of interest income (similar to a bank) while other dealerships immediately recognize a percentage of the present value of future interest payments at the time of sale. Traditional dealers carry no receivable balance on their balance sheets because of the simultaneous sale of receivables to third-party financers; this commission income, which has a 100% margin, bloats the industry ROA figure. KMX does not benefit from this because it carries ~65% of its assets in receivables. This gives the appearance that KMX is a laggard among peers, despite being the only one to retain the full benefit of financing. The average ROA for the industry is about 8%, and KMX's average ROA since 2013 is 7%. If we retroactively adjust KMX's financial statements assuming they sell all receivables at the point of sale for a 2% commission, KMX's ROA increases to an average of 13%, substantially higher than the industry.

Furthermore, because changes in auto loan receivables are recorded as an operating cash outflow and increase in non-recourse debt (to support receivables) as a financing cash flow, KMX's operating FCF is consistently understated. If we view CAF as a bank separate from KMX's dealership operations, then this increase in debt should be included as an offset to the increase in receivables, increasing KMX's 2018 FCF by $900m, implying that KMX is valued similarly to peers on an FCF basis (14x price/FCF vs. 24x for AN, 12.2 for LAD and 13x for PAG) despite being the lowest cost operator with a significant competitive advantage.

Finally, CAF income is highly recurring and predictable, and deserves a lower discount rate more in line with financial institutions rather than car dealerships. Since 2011, KMX's finance receivables have grown at a CAGR of 11.5% while CAF income has grown 7.5% per annum; we believe that over the long run, interest income growth should converge with auto receivable growth. A better way to value CarMax would be to divide its dealership operations and CAF's operations because of these inherent differences. Using different discount rates for core and CAF cash flows leads to an incremental $2.2b in enterprise value, something we do not believe the market is factoring in KMX's current stock price.

(3) Near term auto-market weakness obscures the KMX's best-in-class operating model and omnichannel innovations.

Following two hurricanes in 2017, used car prices increased at 3% SAAR. When used car pricing is abnormally strong, KMX's volumes tend to underperform as the narrower price gap between new and nearly-new vehicles makes KMX's late-model skewed offering less attractive to consumers. Furthermore, recent competition from online-only models such as CVNA has lowered the Street's view of KMX's brand value. These near-term trends mask the fact that KMX is the lowest cost operator in the largest retail vertical in the country. For example, from 2014-2018, KMX's SGA/vehicle sold has averaged $1,361 vs. an industry average of $3,653. Their unit sales are equivalent to the combined sales of their next three largest public competitors, and their gross profit per car & gross margins are the highest in the industry. The used car market is growing and less sensitive to changes in demand for vehicles. However, we do recognize that a downturn in the auto cycle can pare demand for consumer durable purchases.

CarMax offers two mitigants: (1) KMX's auto finance receivable portfolio should yield recurring interest income (which makes up only 2% of revenue but over 40% of pre-tax income) throughout the economic cycle. Even if we assume default rates to double from their current levels, CarMax would outperform peers with greater need to factor receivables and with higher exposure to subprime borrowers (average FICO score of CAF customers is 705). Competitors such as Carvana with more exposure to subprime borrowers thus offer a useful pair-trade hedge. And (2), KMX's average selling price is almost 50% lower than the cost of a new vehicle. Used car resellers will not suffer as significantly as new car manufacturers and traditional dealerships. KMX experienced an 5% drop in vehicle sales in 2007-2009 versus a 22% drop new car sales in AutoNation and 15% and 42% drops in car sales at OEMs such as Toyota and Ford (notably, Toyota's finance segment and Ford Finance did not record drops in finance income greater than 10% during this same period).

We included a recession analysis of CarMax as a case in our valuation. In 2009, total used vehicle sales dropped by 10% and revenue dropped by 17.8%. In our model, we assumed drops in used vehicle sales of 5%, 10% and 15% during the period 2020-2022. The associated revenue drops were 5.6%, 10.5% and 15.5%, respectively. Historical default rates on KMX's auto loan receivables doubled to 4% in 2008 from an average of 2%. We modeled in 3%, 4% and 5% in turn. Associated drops in CAF income were 20.3%, 21.5% and 22.7%, respectively (assuming a 15% drop in vehicle sales). Finally, CarMax slowed down dealership growth to respond to slowing economic conditions, growing dealership count subsequent to the recession by less than 4% on average. We assume a constant 3% dealership growth during our recessionary period (2020-2022).

These assumptions implied a worst-case scenario value of $66.60 per share and an average recessionary value of $72.40 per share. The worst-case scenario value implies a recession more severe than what we witnessed in 2007- 2009 while the average value represents a recession in line with what we witnessed in 2007-2009. Based on this analysis, KMX is currently priced as if a severe recession is likely to occur within the next two years. Meanwhile, our discussions with industry participants saw all parties indicate a downturn as severe as the Great Recession is unlikely to occur.

Valuation

Most analysts project out 3-5 years of above average growth before defaulting to a steady state. Based on the evidence we've gathered, this is simply not the economic reality. CarMax is a company that has conservatively only reached half of its TAM with multiple future growth drivers including inserting itself in more levels of the value chain, omni-channel capabilities, etc. We believe the steady-state KMX is easily a 10+% margin business at a much higher revenue base.

Our first valuation driver is dealership growth, informed by our estimate of TAM of ~363 stores (3 large markets, 36 mid-size markets and 72 small markets). Driving this growth is approximately $15-25m in capex for larger format stores (in large and medium markets) and $8-12m in capex for smaller-format stores (one per small market). According to management, current maintenance capex for CarMax is $60-80m, implying an average capex per new store of $20m; this number is expected to decline in the future as smaller-format stores, which have lower capex requirements, were introduced in 2015. In the longer term, omnichannel capabilities are expected to drive increases in used car sales per dealership; we are already seeing effects of this in Atlanta. Our terminal market share of the used car market is 9%, based on a 1-10-year-old used car market of 22m and KMX used car sales of ~2m.

CAF segment financials are largely driven by auto loan receivables which are, in turn, a function of used car sales. The average LTV of cars financed through CAF has remained surprisingly stable since 2009 at 95%, which we leave constant in our forward projections. Although % of cars financed through CAF has increased from 30% in 2010 to 43% today, our discussions with IR confirmed that this figure is driven primarily by the credit quality of CarMax shoppers. CAF employs rigorous underwriting standards that are unlikely to change.

We do not expect the credit distribution of CarMax customers (save in a recessionary scenario) to change materially, so we assume a 44% take rate going forward. Default rates have remained surprisingly stable at ~2% since CAF's inception. We only assume higher default rates in our recession analysis. Finally, we assume CAF income as a % of average receivables to modestly increase from current levels due to a rising interest rate environment and the fact that the low interest rate environment over the past decade was unprecedented.

As discussed, we are dealing with two businesses: the most well-run dealership company and a financial institution. It makes no sense to lump CAF income with dealership income when valuing KMX. Therefore, we employ a discount rate of 10% for the dealership segment and 8% for the CAF segment (conservative vs. WACC estimates of 6.65% and 6.23%, respectively). We believe the CAF segment deserves a lower discount rate because of its inherent advantages over other financial institutions/dealerships, its high-margin, recurring income and predictable nature of the business.

Auto Cycle Downturn: Based on the most recently available numbers for CarMax's Auto Owner Trust pools, the newest trusts such as the 2018-2, 2018-3, 2018-4, and 2019-1 vintages are all doing well or better than expected in retainment and payments. Given that these trusts tend to show a bit of a lead indicator when things went awry in the most recent recession, the short-medium term seems better. An auto cycle downturn is also significantly priced into the stock, considering that there has been anticipation for years and continues to be some. If there is a significant economic downturn in the next few years, our recession analysis results will provide a more realistic view of the company's return profile.

