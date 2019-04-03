Cummins: Dividends From Diesel

An investment into the company has the potential of yielding market-beating annual rates of return over the next 3-5 years.

This 100-year old cyclical company is still relevant, despite society going over into Hybrid/Electric components.

Today we take a look at one of my favorite American cyclicals - Cummins (CMI). The company is one I've owned several times in my career as an investor, and recent undervaluation has caused me to increase my exposure to this manufacturer once again. As such, I find this an excellent point in time to present this company, and in doing so present an investment thesis, to readers who may not be familiar with this builder of diesel engines.

In my usual article style, we'll begin by looking over Cummins as a business in general - lay the groundwork, so to speak. We look at what characterizes them before going into some risks and negatives of the business. We'll conclude with positives, valuation data and my recommendation for the business and where you could consider purchasing the company's common share.

Let's get started!

(Source: Lacombe L.A)

Cummins - Should Diesel engines be part of your portfolio?

Cummins is the largest manufacturer in the world of not only diesel-based engines but also engines run with natural gas. The company is active not only in the USA but in 190 countries across the world. Its largest customers include giants such as Volvo, Chrysler, Daimler, Ford, and Komatsu.

The business was founded in 1919 in Indiana, making 2019 its 100-year anniversary - not bad for an Engine manufacturer. In addition to being very old as a company, Cummins was also one of the first American companies with a permanent presence in Asia. Their operations in China and India have been around for more than 40 years, and the company is, therefore, no newcomer to this market and the volatility contained therein.

The company is active in 4 business areas:

Engines , the self-explanatory largest segment, accounting for almost 40% of the company's profit (55% of which is generated in the USA).

, the self-explanatory largest segment, accounting for almost 40% of the company's profit (55% of which is generated in the USA). Distribution , the company's maintenance arm which serves the industry with replacement and maintenance for its engines. (16% of the company profit)

, the company's maintenance arm which serves the industry with replacement and maintenance for its engines. (16% of the company profit) Components, serving aftermarket needs specific to a customer or country (such as emission regulations). This accounts for 32% of profit.

serving aftermarket needs specific to a customer or country (such as emission regulations). This accounts for 32% of profit. Power Systems focuses on selling both power generators as well as specialized, high-horsepower engines for specific industrial applications.

The business

The company is dominant in the medium and heavy-duty truck segment in North America. Here, the company has a 36%+ market share and is far ahead of the nearest competitor, Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), who currently holds ~27%.

(Source: TTnews)

Looking at business performance and sales in terms of segment, we can see that the company not only performs well in the engines department, but each segment of the company performs well, despite 2018 tariff headwinds and risks.

(Source: Cummins FY18 Presentation)

Not only did the company perform well, but certain segments also improved margins during a time where other manufacturers, namely car companies, suffer from compression in the same metrics/numbers.

(Source: Cummins FY18 Presentation)

The percentage change in sales and EBITDA seen above is echoed across the company's other business segments. Sales in Distribution is up 6%, EBITDA up 10%, with a margin increase for the segment.

The company's largest strength, apart from its record of generating profit and returns for its shareholders, is the continued meeting of governmental standards of emission reduction through developing new technologies such as hybrid bus engines and effective turbocharging systems. As opposed to other industries, Cummins benefited from favorable raw material costs, leading to sales increases and a massive 23% EBITDA increase in the components segment. The only business segment even suffering slightly during FY18 was the smallest, Power Systems business.

(Source: Cummins FY18 Presentation)

Numbers here suffered from a joint venture as well as tariffs, but sales were still up for the year.

What about sales mix/segmentation?

(Source: Cummins FY18 Presentation)

The company is, quite obviously, a strong player in continental North America, with its engines dominating the market for Medium and Heavy-duty trucks. The company has spent $2B-3B to get where it is today in terms of reduced emission research in its engines and components segments, and sales and market share tell us that these numbers have made Cummins engines the product of choice for many customers.

(Source: Cummins FY18 Presentation)

Its business with regards to engines is diversified. The company products go into many different types of vehicles. There is overweight on the American side of the business, but the same is true for many large, American companies. Similar sales mix patterns can be seen in both Distribution, where sales are mixed in similar sizes with respects to parts, engines, power gen, and services, as well as the components segment, even though the segment has a large portion of revenue naturally coming from Emission solutions, representing 43% of FY18 EBITDA (see previously linked earnings presentation).

(Source: Cummins FY18 Presentation)

Power Systems is the business segment that doesn't share the characteristics of the others, with large portions of sales coming from outside continental NA. The company provides solutions from 2kW to 3.5MW, and also supplies alternators up to 12,000 kVa.

Results show long-term strength/growth - uninterrupted dividend

The company shows positive long-term results in all segments. While Cummins operates in an area that by its nature is inherently cyclical, the business has proven itself by recovering from recessions and dips again and again. Since FY15, all segments are showing increases in profit and EBITDA.

The nature of a cyclical company is that in times of order dips, the company profits quickly start suffering from fixed costs of running factories, paying employees and everything related to running a company with tens of thousands of employees.

Despite its nature as a cyclical business, Cummins has, through planning and conservative management, paid out uninterrupted dividends for more than 25 years. This includes the dot-com bubble as well as the global recession/financial crisis.

(Source: SimplySafeDividends, requires login)

It has grown the dividend for 13 years straight, which also includes a year of growth during which most companies cut, froze or eliminated their dividend entirely.

Global footprint and competitive advantages in Asia

The company has a long history of being active in Emerging Markets, such as China and India. Thanks to this, the company enjoys strong relationships with OEM partners in both nations, leading to an already-existing network of sales and infrastructure which helps it to capitalize on regulation/requirement changes not only in Europe/NA, but in Asia as well. This is shown in the company's sales for both nations.

(Source: Cummins FY18 Presentation)

(Source: Cummins FY18 Presentation)

A strong business

So, all in all, we have a well-functioning business that has spent a century perfecting internal combustion engines and components related thereto. The company is in capable hands with decades of experience, and it is a shareholder-friendly business, having raised their dividends for more than a decade in times where other businesses let their shareholders suffer. This despite being a cyclical business, which by definition are more prone to recession tendencies than other non-cyclicals.

What's happening to the Company?

If everything was positive, I wouldn't be writing this article - and the stock wouldn't be undervalued. I do not think key risks are hard to figure out for a company like this, regardless of how well it's run. Let's run through them one by one.

New Entrants

While Cummins business inherently has very large moats and barriers for entry, due to the sheer costs of developing engines of this kind, there is nonetheless the risk of it happening. As of late, it has happened. One of the company's customers, PACCAR, declared their intention of manufacturing of Class 8 engines in 2010, and this has gone rather well for them (Source).

Competitor Navistar was invested into by Volkswagen in 2016, when the German giant bought a 17% stake in the company. The two companies are developing new engines as well as all-electric trucks, slated to release in 2020 (Source). They are also building electric school buses, which are being prototyped and shown to the public (Source).

The biggest risk - ICE

This brings us to the biggest risk of them all - the entire market. We're going electric long-term, and few things seem to be able to deter this development. This doesn't just hurt trucks or light vehicles (in terms of Diesel engines), but could potentially eat into construction vehicles as well. Several European cities have already announced their intention of banning all diesel vehicles, including construction equipment, by 2025. Even USA, spearheaded by California, is calling for the phasing out of Diesel by 2040.

There's a very clear risk here, and one I believe few can argue with. Cummins, just like all automotive companies/truck companies, will be forced to evolve its business over the coming decade((s)). Not only will this force the company to invest astronomical cash in CapEx, it will also transform the nature of its actual business areas.

Why?

Because electric/hybrid drives and powertrains are built differently. They have fewer moving parts. They do not require the same maintenance, in terms of engines, as do Diesel engines and components. They are longer-lasting and more reliable. This will bite into one of the company's main revenue streams.

The destruction of an entire market - that of internal combustion engines - upon which Cummins has built its entire existence is coming to an end. It might take 10 years - it might take another 50 - but in all likelihood, it's coming.

Cummins needs to adapt.

Other risks are manageable

There are a few other risks we could talk about, but none of them are company-specific or even segment-specific. Currency risks are always a factor for any company of this size and international footprint. It's something investors need to be aware of more than they can do anything about. The same goes for tariffs and political regulation. It's impossible to say how these will develop, only that they will shift and change over the coming years.

I believe the largest risks are interconnected. They are the eventual decline of ICE engines, the new developments required, and the opportunity for new players to enter the market.

Cummins needs to show the market that they're as ready as they have been for the past 100 years to dominate EV engines/hybrids in the same way they've developed engines.

And, are they?

Positives in terms of risks - the company is changing

Anyone who believes Cummins has ignored or missed the developments on the horizon would be wrong. Nothing could be further from the truth. The company has a well-developed roadmap for the coming years, looking at the following:

(Source: Cummins 2017 Investor Presentation)

I further argue that many European nations, in their urge to follow political discourse, are grossly underestimating the cost, infrastructure requirements and policy requirements necessary to fully transition the ICE market in as few a number of years as they like. I believe California's ambition of 2040 is the first approaching to "realistic" I've heard, and I believe Cummins to actually be a company that offers a realistic roadmap into this new development.

Cummins plans to invest $500M over the coming years to develop an electrified powertrain product line, along with several things key to offering full electrification. While this does not come close to investments being done by BMW, Daimler or other companies, I hasten to add that the viable technology to provide actually viable long-haul electric trucks is likely 10-15 years away. The current vehicles being offered by Mercedes and Renault are light trucks, essentially little different than consumer-level cars. These are excellent, but they aren't exactly made for hauling 10-30 tonnes of cargo.

In addition, Daimler's focus for trucks isn't currently on fully electrifying them, it's on autonomous driving. These things I believe speak for Cummins strategy, and for the fact that Cummins isn't missing out on anything.

Electric buses are different of course, but Cummins is already releasing an electric bus similar to VW/Navistar offering in 2019, entering the market already entered by Daimler.

Tesla - Yeah, No.

But Tesla (TSLA) has an electric truck slated to hit the market in 2019 and is able to operate most regional freight deliveries, while at the same time being cheaper to operate than a diesel truck. What about this? Doesn't it make Cummins late to the party?

(Source: Tesla Bears Club)

Considering:

The uncertainty regarding Tesla's actual financial situation and ability to make a fiscal/full-year year-profit to date. Ever.

Issues of corroding bolts, forcing Tesla to recall every second car they ever built (Source), suspension problems (Source), reports of composite material falling apart (Source), wheels flying off (Source), steering wheels coming off (Source), batteries catching fire without accidents (Source) and bumpers falling off (Source)

Claims from people who actually know what they're talking about claims Tesla's truck defies the law of physics if their claims regarding the Tesla Truck turn out to be true (Source).

I don't consider Tesla to be even a close potential competitor to anything in the truck market. Cummins doesn't either - they don't consider the Tesla truck viable for long-distance hauling due to the current technological limitations.

“Right now, we don’t think it’s viable. Electric trucks are more viable where you have shorter routes, less loads and you’re able to recharge.”

Heavy-duty hauling is not some consumer-grade playground where you can get away with axles flying off/breaking or batteries catching fire. Trucks, and their engines, are built on reliability and the ability to cover long distances in a fuel-efficient manner while being loaded to the gills. They're investments not of $50-100k but in the hundreds of thousands of dollar range.

As of yet, I feel that Tesla has yet to prove to the industry that it can build a car that doesn't break down after 4 years - much less a heavy-duty truck that can handle a standard load of goods and drive across the country and doing this as well as a standard ICE truck. And that's not even going into how these Tesla trucks would be serviced. The fact that Components and Distribution make up almost 50% of Cummins annual profits shows us something of what is needed when you're selling engines for trucking.

(Source: electrek)

Is Tesla going to be driving those things up in the picture around the country to trucks requiring service? Allow me to predict that corporate-level customers would be less than amused.

Don't get me wrong - I'm not inherently a Tesla bear (I actually want them to succeed to further the development of EVs, even if I don't believe them to be the future of EVs) - I just think it unlikely that a new entrant such as Tesla into this market is going to be revolutionizing a market that Cummins has dominated for 100 years. Moreover, I think it utterly ludicrous to put any sort of trust in a company when it comes to something important as engines when the character of the company and company CEO is what it is today. Once Tesla proves what they claim regarding the truck, and provide some sort of longevity estimates, then we can start talking.

Still profitable - and likely to remain so

So, Cummins is changing already, and it's developing a solid line of electrification offerings for the coming years. Unlike Tesla and similar companies, Cummins has never given us a reason to believe it wouldn't deliver on major promises such as this. During this time, the company's current products will continue to be profitable.

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

The company has proven over time, despite cyclical tendencies, the ability to generate us, the shareholders, some amazing profits.

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

It has similarly proven, over time, the ability to deliver above-market/sector levels of RoE and RoIC.

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

And despite cyclical tendencies, this company maintains an almost German level of conservative payout ratio over time, while offering dividend growth. Its products are loved, and they operate in an industry where customers wouldn't consider it worth it to simply save a few bucks and move to a new manufacturer without first being certain that that manufacturer can deliver the goods they require.

Engine downtime is an extremely costly venture, which justifies Cummins premium value as an OEM/Manufacturing supplier. A reputable vendor here is not only a bonus, but it's also a requirement if you're interested in remaining profitable. Simply put, as long as Cummins delivers good products, its business remains profitable - as it has for a long time now.

Extremely little debt - stellar credit - safe dividend

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, requires login)

The company has an extremely good debt situation, with only a 16% debt/capital and a credit rating of A+, which is very unusual for a company of this character. A 0.65 Net debt/EBITDA ratio means the company could tap approximately 1.9 Net debt/EBITDA if it required capital without endangering its credit rating or standing with financial institutions. The company covers its interest payment at a 21.66 ratio in terms of operating income/interest expense with the preference being above 10.00.

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

This is expressed in the dividend safety rating of above 90, also very rare among automotive manufacturers and companies in these/similar industries.

Current Valuation and looking forward

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

As usual, I wouldn't be writing about the company if there wasn't a degree of undervaluation/a specific reason involved. The reason here is, as it commonly is, undervaluation for the stock. The company typically trades at a blended P/E of 15.0, but is currently trading at 11.4 and offering a 2.9% dividend yield.

This is not as superb as my own cost basis, where I hold a YoC of 3.1% for the stock, but I believe it warrants attention due to what this stock can do for your portfolio. The exposure to future engine development here is nothing to be taken lightly, in my opinion.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

An investment in CMI can yield you ~15% annually if we assume the stock moves back to standard valuations. Due to the company's history and future, I do not believe this expectation to be illogical or even unlikely - nor do I believe a higher valuation than 14.8 to be inapplicable to the company. Industry similars such as Caterpillar (CAT) offer similar valuations in terms of P/E, but lower yields and twice the debt that Cummins has.

(Source: Cummins FY18 Presentation)

The company guides for some growth in certain departments and potentially flat tendencies in its engine and distribution segments. In addition, the new segment of Electrified Power (unmentioned initially) is expected to grow revenues by $30M.

Overall, I believe currently that the company valuation, based on fundamental metrics and future growth, indicates an opportunity to buy a position in this engine maker/company. The risk-reward ratio is favorable, and your goal could be both to hold and sell at certain valuations, or B&H forever - like I do. The case here is obviously not explosive growth - Cummins won't provide you with that - but a better-than-average risk of market-beating returns. It's not, as some would say, a "table-pounding buy".

But it's an enticing opportunity that represents a small portion of my portfolio - as I believe it should yours.

Recommendation

As of this article, I'm issuing a 'BUY' for Cummins at these levels of ~$84/share. A valuation of P/E ~11 is something I consider appealing, and I recommend you purchase more should it fall to P/E ~10.0 and ~9.0 respectively.

I recommend that you limit your position size, especially now following ex-div, and try to buy smaller "bites" to see if the stock price will move.

I will update this article, or publish an updated thesis should things change, or/and in conjunction with future earnings updates.

Thank you kindly for reading.

