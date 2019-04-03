Iconix Turnaround?

So this could be an interesting turnaround story, given that equity has almost evaporated, but there are quite a number of banana skins on the road.

But the prime imperative is restructuring or refinancing its Senior Secured Notes to avoid interest rates rising to 10%+ next year.

However, if the revenue stabilizes, the $30M of cost-cutting alone can go a long way to keep the company solvable, given the company produces considerable cash flow.

Buying shares of a company plagued by large debts experiencing revenue growth mishaps is always going to be an act of faith at least in part.

We're inclined to consider the shares of Iconix (ICON) as a speculative buy. The company has a severe debt problem and experienced some strong headwinds on the revenue front last year, but they still generate considerable amounts of cash.

We think that if they manage to stabilize revenues, or grow them a little, the $30M of cost-cutting should get them a long way into making their debt problem manageable.

Here is a short description of the company (from FinViz):

Iconix Brand Group, Inc., a brand management company, owns, licenses, and markets a portfolio of consumer brands across the women's, men's, and home industries in the United States and internationally. The company's brand portfolio includes Candie's, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/ Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper, and Artful Dodger brands. It also owns interests in the Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Hydraulic, and Pony Brands. In addition, the company licenses its brands across a range of product categories, including fashion apparel, footwear, accessories, sportswear, home furnishings and decor, and beauty and fragrances, as well as consumer products. It licenses its brands through direct-to-retail and traditional wholesale licenses; and various distribution channels, such as mass tier and department stores.

The 10-K (just out) is actually a good source of background information on most of these brands. Apart from just licensing, the company also has a whole host of wholly-owned subsidiaries and joint ventures through which they sell products of these brands. Again we refer to the 10-K where these are listed with a short description.

Now, the company hasn't exactly had an easy ride:

It has been plagued by declining revenue and losses for quite some time, and plagued by a series of setbacks among which:

The Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) bankruptcy, impacting a number of the company's brands like Bongo, Cannon and Joe Boxer.

The departure of a number of executives.

The Company’s OP DTR license agreement at Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was not renewed upon expiration in June 2017.

The Company’s Starter DTR license agreement at Walmart was not renewed upon expiration in December 2017.

The Company’s Danskin Now license agreement with Walmart was not renewed upon its expiration in January 2019.

The Company’s Mossimo DTR license agreement at Target (NYSE:TGT) was not renewed upon expiration in October 2018.

The Company’s Material Girl license agreement with Macy’s (NYSE:M) will not be renewed upon its expiration in January 2020.

The Company’s Royal Velvet license agreement with J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) was not renewed upon its expiration in January 2019.

The headwinds led to considerable write-downs on brand values. From the earnings PR:

For the full year 2018, the Company recorded a non-cash trademark impairment charge of $136.4 million primarily in the Womens segment, which was primarily related to the Mossimo, Joe Boxer and Mudd brands. The Company also recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $37.8 million in the full year 2018 due to impairment of goodwill in the Womens segment.

Luckily, these are non-cash items, but apart from leading to bad headline (GAAP) numbers they also weaken their balance sheet considerably.

There is a new glimmer of hope as the company has changed management and the new one offers a turnaround strategy consisting of the following elements:

Focusing on the 30 or so brands they have and growing these, rather than embarking on new acquisitions (which would, quite frankly, be pretty silly under the financial constraints they have to operate anyway).

Reducing SG&A cost by $30M a year ($40M this year including a write-off), mostly through headcount reductions.

A new go-to-market strategy involving shared services across brands and invoking the use of licensing agents on a pay-for-performance basis. Management claims the first successes of this strategy shift are already materializing in the form of over 80 new licensing deals with an accumulative lifetime value of $45M.

The company is shifting away from smaller DTR (direct to retail) deals towards focusing on larger partners who "can support multiple brands, territories and categories on a global basis" (Q4CC).

The company is also working with licensees to identify common cost-cutting through cheaper sourcing or expanding market access for partners.

The company is working with partners to enable cross-selling categories

Are there any signs that this turnaround strategy is working? There are a few bright spots in the figures (from the earnings PR):

Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2018 Financial Results

GAAP Revenue by Segment Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, ($, 000's) 2018 2017 % Change 2018 2017 % Change Women's 8,732 20,013 -56 % 57,401 96,833 -41 % Men's 11,321 8,212 38 % 39,073 39,780 -2 % Home 4,036 6,132 -34 % 24,568 28,807 -15 % International 18,616 17,942 4 % 66,647 60,413 10 % Total Revenue 42,705 52,299 -18 % 187,689 225,833 -17 %

Most notably is that international sales are holding up pretty well (mostly due to China and India), and there was a remarkable turnaround of men's wear in Q4. On the other hand, the women’s segment decreased 41% mainly due to a decrease in the Mossimo, Danskin and OP brands.

The Q4CC gave some further snippets of hope, like the CEO's trip to Japan and Korea where he was met with great interest, arguing that they expect to generate significant new business in these countries, and other snippets like (Q4CC):

We saw increased brand awareness with Jenna Dewan for Danskin in 2018 and expect similar opportunities in 2019. London Fog has done collaboration in 2019 with Jeremy Scott that is getting great reviews. We are also very excited to have Savannah Chrisley from the top-rated cable show Chrisley Knows Best, as creative director for Rampage, which was announced earlier this week. The brand will be featured on their cable show beginning later this year. Finally, Vanilla Star has entered into a license deal for Ed Hardy, which we believe will help reconnect the brand with influencers.

It's early days to announce a turnaround, but cutting $30M in SG&A would already considerably reduce the company's problems, if they can avoid further mishap on the revenue front, as we'll argue below.

Margins

From the 10-K:

That looks bad, but correcting for certain non-cash cost changes the picture quite a bit. From the 10-K (our emphasis):

Total operating loss for FY 2018 was $119.0 million as compared to a loss of $564.7 million in FY 2017. Excluding the trademark, goodwill & investment impairment, loss on termination of licenses, gain on sale of trademarks and gain on deconsolidation of joint ventures, operating income in FY 2018 was $67.0 million, or 36% of revenue, as compared to income of $113.1 million, or 50% of revenue, in FY 2017.

But there is also this. From the 10-K:

Other Expenses (income)- Net. Other expenses (income)- net was income of $35.9 million for FY 2018 as compared to an expense of $88.8 million for the FY 2017, a decrease of $124.7 million. The decrease was primarily related to the following: (I) a gain of $82.1 million in FY 2018 related to the mark-to-market adjustment to the carrying value of the Company’s 5.75% Convertible Notes based on the Company’s accounting treatment which requires the fair value of the liability at the end of each period, (II) a gain on the extinguishment of debt of $4.5 million in FY 2018 as compared to a loss of $20.9 million in FY 2017 (III) a $8.7 million decrease in interest expense in FY 2018 as compared to FY 2017.

Cash

Another bright spot is actually cash flow, which has recovered a bit in 2018 and remains solidly positive (which isn't all that surprising for a licensing company, it has to be said).

As they are still cash flow positive, given the amount of cost-cutting they are instigating ($30M a year) it is interesting to regard their debt burden and interest rate payments (see below). Here is the 10-K on how cash flow increased:

Net cash provided by operating activities increased approximately $54.0 million, from $2.1 million in FY 2017 to $56.1 million in FY 2018 primarily due to a decrease in net loss from continuing operations from $557.5 million in FY 2017 to $89.7 million in FY 2018. The change in the non-cash adjustments is primarily as a result of (I) a decrease in the impairment of trademarks and goodwill, (II) a change in the gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt from a loss of $20.9 million in FY 2017 to a gain of $4.5 million in FY 2018, (III) an increase in the mark to market gain on the 5.75% Convertible Notes, (iv) a decrease in our deferred income tax benefit, and (V) a decrease in our stock compensation. These non-cash adjustments are offset by cash used in working capital items of $29.4 million in FY 2017 as compared to cash provided by working capital items of $26.6 million in FY 2018.

Debt

This is of course the 600-pound gorilla for the company. From the 10-K:

As of December 31, 2018, the Company’s consolidated balance sheet reflects debt of approximately $675.2 million (which is net of $4.7 million of debt issuance costs), including (I) securitization debt of $460.8 million (net of original issue discount of $4.7 million) under our Series 2012-1 4.229% Senior Secured Notes, Class A-2, Series 2013-1 4.352% Senior Secured Notes, Class A-2 (collectively, the “Senior Secured Notes”), and the Variable Funding Notes (as defined below), (II) senior secured debt of $171.1 million (net of original issue discount of $18.3 million) under our Senior Secured Term Loan (as defined below), and (III) subordinated secured debt of $109.7 million (which is recorded in our consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2018 at a fair value of $48.1 million) under our 5.75% convertible senior subordinated secured second lien notes due 2023 (the “5.75% Convertible Notes”).

Needless to say this is a lot of debt and the consequences of a default or not meeting the various restrictions will be rather unpleasant (they are spelled out in considerable detail in the 10-K, if you like grim readings).

Does the company generate enough cash flow to service its debt? There is a rather lengthy quote from the 10-K covering the basics (our emphasis):

The Company’s Securitization Notes include a test that measures the amount of principal and interest required to be paid on the Co-Issuers’ debt to the approximate cash flow available to pay such principal and interest; the test is referred to as the debt service coverage ratio (“DSCR”). As a result in the decline in royalty collections received by the Co-Issuers during the twelve months ended June 30, 2018, the DSCR fell below 1.45x as of June 30, 2018. Beginning July 1, 2018, the Co-Issuers are required to allocate 25% of residual royalty collections (i.e. collections less debt service, management, servicing, administrative and other fees) to a restricted reserve account administered by the securitization program’s trustee, which will result in cash remaining inside the securitization program. The DSCR fell below 1.35x as of September 30, 2018 and as a result, beginning October 1, 2018, the Co-Issuers are required to allocate 50% of residual royalty collections (i.e. collections less debt service, management, servicing, administrative and other fees) to a restricted reserve account administered by the securitization program’s trustee, which will result in cash remaining inside the securitization program and not being distributed to the Company. The cash required to be maintained inside the securitization program may be released to the Company if the DSCR is at least 1.45x for two consecutive quarters. The DSCR fell below 1.25x as of December 31, 2018 and as a result, beginning January 1, 2019, the Co-Issuers are required to allocate 100% of residual royalty collections (i.e. collections less debt service, management, servicing, administrative and other fees) to a restricted reserve account administered by the securitization program’s trustee, which will result in cash remaining inside the securitization program and not being distributed to the Company. The cash required to be maintained inside the securitization program may be released to the Company if the DSCR is at least 1.45x for two consecutive quarters. Management believes the allocation of residual royalty collections to a restricted reserve account will not negatively impact the Company’s ability to meet its cash flow needs.

So it's getting pretty close, and there was a steady decline throughout the year in the DSCR ratio, but so far, the only consequence is that cash becomes progressively restricted. Management also argues (10-K):

We may, from time to time, seek to retire or repurchase our outstanding debt through cash purchases and/or exchanges for equity or debt securities, in open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions, or otherwise. Such repurchase or exchanges, if any, will depend on prevailing market conditions, our liquidity requirements, contractual restrictions and other factors. The amounts involved in any such transactions may individually or in the aggregate, be material.

Given the amounts of debt involved (needless to say these dwarf any equity), this isn't likely to help much, but at least it gets the company in the right direction. Still (Q4CC):

Our face value debt balances have decline approximately 62 million from 827 million at the end of 2017 to 765 million at the end of this year.

We assume this is both from buying back debt as well as a decline in its market value. On the Q4CC, management also had this to say:

Our securitization facility has been anticipated repayment date of January 2020, and a legal maturity date of 2043. Therefore, we do not have a mandatory requirement to pay-off the securitization debt in full in January of 2020. Moreover, based on our current budgets and forecasts, we expect to be in compliance with financial our covenants under our debt facilities through 2021. This is a direct result of cost-cutting actions we have taken as well as our expectations for new business and our revenue pipeline.

Paying the debt in full in early 2020 would be a bit of a tall order, needless to say. There is still a considerable amount of free cash flow ($51.5M) after interest payments made in 2018 ($59.2M).

On the other hand, this is not all good news as the interest rate will rise on the debt if it's not refinanced by 2020 from 4.35% to over 10%, so restructuring or refinancing the debt by next year is still paramount. Also, other debt is maturing pretty soon thereafter Q4CC:

Our senior secured term loan, which is approximately 189 million, bears an interest at LIBOR plus 7% and matures in August 2022.

But we should also acknowledge that the company has managed to cut debt levels in half from where they were a few years ago:

If there are no further major mishaps, that cash flow should increase this year on the basis of their cost-cutting efforts and things would really start to brighten if the company manages to get revenues growing again.

If they can get their cash flow up to the levels it was a few years ago ($150M+ a year), the debt shouldn't be a big problem, even if the interest rises to 10%+.

Producing something of a revenue turnaround and a significant rise in cash flow will also make it easier to refinance the debt and avoid the punitive interest rate rise, but there are no guarantees here.

If worst comes to worst, the company still have some brands that are not securitized, that could be the next step, or they could even be sold to pay off debt.

Conclusion

The survival of the company is not a given, but they're not in immediate danger of keeling over, unless the company will experience another series of mishaps like they experienced last year.

On the other hand, any turnaround hasn't yet shown up in the figures and before it does, buying shares here is always going to be a bit of a gamble. But to us, there seems to be two underlying issues that provide a modicum of confidence:

Many of the brands seem inherently sound and contain considerable value.

The new management strategy seems sensible.

If the company can produce cash flow back over $100M a year, the debt still seems manageable even if the company doesn't manage to restructure or refinance, although the margin for error would become pretty small.

One should also keep in mind that if the company needs more time, it could securitize or even sell off some of its brands. So we're cautiously optimistic and regard the shares as a speculative buy, although debt refinancing that would avoid the 10%+ interest rate would obviously be a tremendous boost.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.