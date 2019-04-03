Equity Funds Post Their Strongest Quarterly Returns Since Q4 2010

Photo Source: Nicolas Asfouri/Pool via REUTERS. China's Vice Premier Liu He gestures next to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as they pose for a group photo at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China March 29, 2019.
U.S. investors pushed equity funds to their strongest quarterly gains since Q4 2010 while hanging on every bit of news concerning the U.S./China trade negotiations and Federal Reserve Board meetings during the quarter. For Q1 2019, the average equity fund posted a 12.64% gain, with Lipper’s U.S. Diversified Equity Funds (USDE) macro-classification (+13.27%) outpacing the other three major equity groups for the second quarter in three. In this segment, I highlight the Q1 and March 2019 performance results for equity mutual funds and ETFs.
