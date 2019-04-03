Equity Funds Post Their Strongest Quarterly Returns Since Q4 2010

Summary

For Q1 2019, equity funds (+12.64% on average) posted their strongest quarterly returns in 33 quarters.

Lipper’s U.S. Diversified Equity Funds macro-classification (+13.27%) jumped to the top of the leaderboard for the second quarter in three.

The Sector Equity Funds macro-classification housed two of the five best performing classifications in the equity universe for Q1, with Global Science & Technology Funds (+20.52%) leading the macro-group.

The World Equity Funds macro-classification was propped up by strong returns from China Region Funds (+19.57%).

Mid-cap (+15.98%) and growth-oriented (+17.36%)domestic equity funds outpaced the other capitalization and style groups for Q1.