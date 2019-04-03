CarMax: Raising Price Target To $126, Omnichannel Launch Much Stronger Than Expected

If the company is able to replicate its success in other markets, the stock can see a significant re-rating and its P/E multiple can expand to mid-20s (where it was trading in 2015).

This is much better than my as well as management expectations.

CarMax (KMX) recently reported better than expected earnings and the stock saw a good jump. However, if you are an investor closely following CarMax story, I am sure you understand that it is not about the quarterly numbers anymore and we are about to see a significant inflection point for the company in 2019 as it rolls out its nationwide omnichannel initiative. As discussed in my previous article, management anticipates having omnichannel experience available to the majority of its customers by February 2020 (which it reiterated on the latest earnings call). In my previous article, I calculated that if the company is half as effective as Carvana (CVNA) in gaining market share from the omnichannel initiative, it can see an additional 5.5% growth per annum.

Here are the relevant calculations from my previous article:

In Atlanta market, where Carvana launched operations in 2013, it was able to attain a market share of 1.54% in 20 quarters or five years after launch. Other markets are following similar trajectory. If Carmax is even half as effective as Carvana in driving online sales, it means a significant acceleration in revenue growth for the company. Carmax currently has ~2% market share in used-car industry. If we assume it launches operations in all major markets by 2020 and attains 0.77% additional market share (= half of Carvana's 1.54% market share in Atlanta) in those markets by 2025 (5 years/ 20 quarters post-launch), we are talking about 38.5% additional growth from this Omni channel initiative alone [Calculation: Assuming market size to be constant, Growth = {(Additional market share)/(Current market share)}*100% = {(.77)/(2)}*100% = 38.5%]. This translates into 5.5% additional revenue growth per year over the next seven years (2019-2025) and can push the company's topline growth from current 7.2% to ~13%.

However, it seems like I was too conservative. In Atlanta market where CarMax launched its first omnichannel initiative in December, it was able to post double-digit growth in comp sales and appraisals. This increase was significantly better than my as well as management expectations and indicates that the company is doing in line to better Carvana in terms of gaining traction.

If the company is able to replicate this performance in other markets (which I believe is very likely), we are talking of double-digit comp sales growth for CarMax over the next several years.

Management has indicated that the company can see an operating margin expansion (despite investment required in digital/omnichannel initiatives) at mid-single digit comp sales growth. So, we are likely to see meaningful EPS growth as well.

So far, none of the sell-side analysts are properly modelling the company's growth potential from the omnichannel initiative. Below are the current consensus numbers for top-line growth (Source: Yahoo Finance)

Clearly, the 7% top-line growth for the current year and 6.20% for next year make no sense if we assume double-digit comp growth from the omnichannel initiative.

Over the last five years, CarMax's stock has traded at an average P/E multiple of 19.44x (Source: YCharts) with a multiple of the mid-20s in 2015 when the company was posting double-digit comps. I believe there is a strong case for the stock's re-rating and upward revision in EPS estimates.

If we take the current consensus EPS estimate for the next year ($5.05, Source: Yahoo Finance), which is likely too conservative and apply 25x P/E (in line with what the company was getting in 2015), we get one year price target of $126, which represents 80% upside from the current levels.

Of course, there is execution risk on the omnichannel initiative. However, historically, CarMax execution has been very strong and the company has secularly gained share from its competitors to become #1 player in used car space. Also, if the company's execution (so far) in the Atlanta market is anything to go by, there is more upside risk to the price target than downside risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that the author is not a registered investment advisor and this article is not an investment advice. It should be assumed that the author intends to benefit from upwards movement in CarMax's stock price. It should also be assumed that author can buy more or sell his position in CarMax at, above or below the target price (mentioned in the article) anytime without providing any update. Please perform your own due diligence before investing.