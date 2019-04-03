Nextera Energy Partners: A Concealed Gamble

In my own journey towards fully understanding NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) as an investment, I have seen many relevant elements of the investment case that don’t get much attention. The corporate structure and other elements of NEP are quite complicated and can confuse investors. In this article I will attempt to shine some light on important aspects of the corporate structure to make sure that readers have a starting point when analyzing NEP as a possible investment. A lot has already been written about the growth prospects of NEP’s renewable energy portfolio and distributions; that will not be the main topic of this article.

Asset ownership

NextEra Energy Partners is home to quite some financial creativity, even more so than most YieldCos. The entity that essentially contains all its operating assets, NEP OpCo, is 64.4% owned by NEP’s parent/sponsor NextEra Energy (NEE). At the same time, NEP is general partner in NEP OpCo, and is therefore able to consolidate the OpCo. This is where people get confused or miss out on facts. Many people don't read the annual report, take a recent presentation at face value, or focus strictly on GAAP metrics. These investors will likely feel confident that they are buying a very cheap stock, while their investment thesis is built on a false premise.

Source: NEP 2018 10-K.

As always with YieldCos, it is important to understand to whom CAFD belongs. NEP has a CAFD run-rate guidance of $360m to $400m and reported a CAFD of $339m in 2018. Like some others, you could assume that the CAFD guided on in company presentations is fully attributable to common unitholders. Using the midpoint CAFD estimate of $380m from the chart below, the forward payout ratio could be as low as 36.5%, which makes NEP that has a dividend yield of close to 4% look very cheap.

Source: NEP February 2019 Presentation

Unfortunately, the CAFD shown is also before earnings to noncontrolling interests and distributions to preferred equity which in 2018 were $75m and $25m, respectively. But much more significantly, this doesn’t take into account the fact that public unitholders have a claim to only 35.6% of the company’s distributions. So of the ~380m CAFD investors could get at the current run-rate, some $230m will leak away to NEE. Unitholders of NEP are left with about $125m (pre-tax).

Furthermore, there could be confusion about the run rate CAFD as guided by the company. To be clear: the year end 2018 CAFD run rate is the CAFD we can expect for 2019 if all assets that NEP OpCo owned at 12/31/2018 are fully mature and operational. The 2019 run rate guidance assumes that acquisitions will be done in 2019 and does not in any way reflect management estimates of CAFD for the fiscal year 2019, or as NEP management put it: “[2019 run rate expectations reflect] calendar year 2020 expectations for the forecasted portfolio at year-end 2019”.

IDRs

The Incentive Distribution Rights, or IDRs are payments NEP pays to its sponsor, NEE. That is supposed to encourage NEE to drop (sell) assets to NEP. Obviously, the IDRs are a cost to NEP unitholders and NEP can’t modify or lower these. The IDR payments depend on the CAFD per OpCo unit, not on actual distributions to NEP unitholders, which means that NEE also receives IDR payments for distributions (or, rather CAFD) it receives. The important thing to bear in mind is that 25% of marginal CAFD NEP OpCo generates goes directly to NEE in the form of IDR payments.

Convertible preferred units

NEP issued 14m of preferred shares that each receive distributions of $1.77 per year and will jump to the level of common units (currently $1.86) in November 2020. These units may be converted to common units after June 20, 2019. In most ways, these units are economically superior or equal to common units and should be seen as (dilution of) equity, not debt. For more information, see the excerpt from the annual report below.

Source: p. 74 of 2018 10-K.

In economic terms, I believe the best way to treat these preferred shares is to view them as an noncontrolling interest in the OpCo equal to NEP common units. NEP has a 35.6% interest in the OpCo and 56.1m shares outstanding, which makes for a total of 157.6m OpCo shares, adding 14m to that figure brings the total OpCo shares to 171.6m of which NEP public unitholders still own 56.1m, or 32.7%.

Financing deals

The acquisition of the ‘NEP Renewables’ portfolio in 2018 was partly funded by a $750m Class B equity issuance to BlackRock which looks most like a postponed equity issue. As part of the deal, BlackRock receives 2.5% yield for the first three years after which for a period of one year NEP has the option to redeem the B shares at a set pretax return of 7.75% by issuing common units to BlackRock (at market price), with up to 30% paid in cash. If NEP doesn’t pay back, the 2.5% yield moves to “roughly 8%”, according to the CFO of NEP. They are eying somewhat different but new transaction with KKR that bears similarities with the one with BlackRock.

At the current approximate market price of $47 per unit, NEP will have to issue ~16m shares to pay BlackRock back in full. The CAFD would increase by $19m (the 2.5% yield). From an investor point of view, I think it makes sense to subtract this $750m from their OpCo fair value estimate and we should bear in mind that this will hurt CAFD per share in the future i.e. short term gain, long term pain.

As you can see in the table below, in 2016, the company raised cash by issuing common units, in 2017 it issued preferred units and in 2018 it got even more creative. Others sources of equity funding were used as well. All three years have in common that a significant amount of equity was raised to finance acquisitions. I think this will be a recurring theme for NEP, issuing equity while keeping the short term official share count quite stable.

Source: p. 48 of 2018 10-K.

Valuation & growth

Yet, to grow distributions, NEP needs to continue to profit from the rich valuation of its shares. The CAFD yield on the shares is less than 5% (pre-tax, still), while CAFD on projects acquired is still in the neighborhood of 10% (this a figure for some of their latest acquisitions and in-line with experiences of other YieldCos). This is obviously a gap that allows for accretive growth if you keep selling the <5% security while buying the 10% asset. This is all there is with regards to how NEP can to increase distributions by 12%-15% (management target) every year. An investor buying NEP common units has to have to have faith that the market price of units remains robust. However, if growth stops, shares could easily drop 50% in value, snapping back to a yield of 10%, which is closer to what other YieldCos trade at, as one can see in the table below.

Source: author’s own calculations. NEP debt is adjusted for proportionate share in OpCo. All CAFD run rates are as of year end 2018 and exclude future acquisitions. For NEP, I did credit 2019 acquisitions in 2019 CAFD and I used 56.1m shares outstanding. TERP CAFD run rate includes management cost savings target. PEGI 2018 CAFD figures are adjusted for a couple of items, like stock based-compensation. * EV/’19 CAFD is (corporate debt + market cap)/(2019e CAFD + after tax corporate interest expense). ** Annualized current dividend divided by CAFD run-rate estimate.

Conclusion

It should now be pretty clear that NEP uses financial creativity to postpone issuing common shares and boost growth. Also, it should be clear that this company is a great cash generator and funding vehicle for NEE. The apples to apples comparison of yield and other stats in the table above once again shows that for NEP to work as an investment it has to deliver substantially better growth than its peers. At the same time, investors do well to realize that the high valuation of their units is an important factor in the future distribution growth. So as an investor, you are betting that the share price will remain strong.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.