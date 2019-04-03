The Proposed PG&E Plan Has Serious Problems

The market reacted last week to reports from Bloomberg that a group of creditors was circulating proposed plan term sheets for bankrupt PG&E Corp (PCG). The $35 billion proposal has many serious problems, including a $5 billion funding gap. If the plan became effective, the creditor group would gain control of PG&E and could greatly dilute the value of current PG&E shares. The proposals also could be just an opening to further negotiations that would change the terms and dollar amounts significantly.

Proposed Plan Term Sheet

According to various recent articles by Bloomberg (1st article and 2nd article), an ad hoc unsecured creditor group that includes Pacific Investment Management, Elliot Management, and Davidson Kempner Capital created a term sheet being circulated in hopes of getting a reorganization plan approved next year. In my opinion, there are many critical problems with the terms, including a $5 billion gap in financing it.

Terms total $35 Billion

Used for

$14 billion trust account to pay prior wildfire claims $13 billion trust account to pay for future statewide wildfire liabilities caused by utilities $8 billion to recapitalize PG&E paying DIP and some maturing notes

Sources of funds

$2 billion insurance proceeds $18.5 billion from creditor group (½ new equity +½ debt) $1 billion from the state of California for prior claims $8.5 billion from other California utilities, securitization bonds, and from the state of California for future claims $5 billion Gap

Major Problems With The Proposed Plan

I see a large number of problems with this proposed plan. I don’t think either the trust account to cover future wildfire liabilities statewide nor the trust account to cover prior PG&E wildfire claims are large enough. The original estimates of $30 billion to cover prior claims may be a little high, if there is no future punitive damages handed down from California juries, but dropping that amount to an estimate of just $14 billion is unrealistic. The $14 billion could just be a low-ball opening negotiating figure. If they use an estimate of only $13 billion ($4.5 billion from PG&E and $8.5 billion from sources listed above) for future wildfire claims, it would imply that a massive costly effort was enacted by utilities to control vegetation near power lines that could have a negative impact on their bottom lines.

Another problem I have with the proposal from these creditors is that they would own controlling equity in a new PG&E. I am not sure that the public in California would accept having activist investors controlling the largest utility in the state. Elliot Management, in my opinion, is one of the worst “vulture” investors on Wall St. Gov. Newsom's recent negative comments about the board nominees being just a bunch of out of state financial people is indicative of the potential for a push-back to having these funds control PG&E.

If new PG&E stock is issued to cover ½ of the $18.5 billion funding, that would mean about $9.25 billion in new stock. This compares to the current equity capitalization of about $9.4 billion ($18 per share). These reports from Bloomberg mention “equity”, but there are no specifics about how the new equity would be purchased. Would the stock price be based on valuation analysis or just a negotiated figure? Some of these funds, such as Elliott Management, often make equity investments in bankrupt companies via stock rights offers. Many of these stock rights offers have purchase prices that are at a 20-45% discount to plan equity values. In addition, there is often very large backstopping fees payable in new equity for these rights offers. All these issues would greatly dilute the value of equity held by others.

The clock is ticking. I just don't see the California legislature passing a new law creating a $13 billion fund covering future wildfire liabilities prior to this year’s wildfire season. If there are any PG&E liabilities from future wildfires, these claims will have priority status as administrative claims above prior wildfire claims and unsecured noteholders, as I covered in my last PG&E article. In my opinion, I think the bankruptcy court could work with a new law that pays these future wildfire claims via the proposed statewide fund as long as the fund is large enough to pay these claims in full even if the law is passed after the wildfires occurred. This statewide wildfire coverage trust is effectively an insurance company competing against insurance companies that sell fire insurance to homeowners and businesses. I would, therefore, expect some opposition from insurance companies.

The proposal still leaves a huge problem about paying prior wildfire claims if their proposal sets the amount at only $14 billion. If it becomes apparent to the general public that prior wildfire claims may not receive full recovery because they are classified as unsecured claims (a low priority class) under the Bankruptcy Code, but victims of future wildfires may get paid the full amount for their claim, the public may not support this proposal.

I am not sure how the $5 billion gap will be funded. Part of the gap could be funded from earnings/cash-flow that would normally be paid in dividends, but I am not sure where the rest would come from. In addition, would part of the $5 billion come indirectly from current PG&E shareholders by partially equitizing unsecured notes ?

Probation Violation

While Judge Alsup has toned down some of his proposed changes to the company’s probation violation conditions, they are still rather strict. A hearing on this issue is being held on April 2 at 8 a.m. The judge continues to assert his very negative comments about PG&E as he wrote, “The record demonstrates that PG&E’s performance with respect to vegetation management has been dismal.” He further wrote, “Put differently, some of these dividends could and should have been kept and used to bring PG&E into compliance with state and federal law with respect to what has become the number one cause of PG&E induced wildfires.” (I will either edit this article or post in the comment area when I hear news regarding this hearing.)

Monthly Operating Report

PG&E filed monthly operating reports last week (January docket 1136 and February docket 1137). The reports do not indicate any major changes in operations since filing for bankruptcy. It is important to note that these MORs do not follow GAAP reporting rules. For investors interested in following these MORs, they are usually filed near the end of the month for the prior month.

Monthly Income Statement-February

Balance Sheet-February 28, 2019

Liabilities Subject to Compromise

Conclusion

The proposed plan term sheet, in my opinion, indicates that some “vulture” funds are proposing a scheme to “steal” control of PG&E that would have a very negative impact on investors and holders of prior wildfire claims. While I support the creation of trust accounts to pay prior and future wildfire claims, I do not agree with the proposed funding of these accounts by this ad hoc unsecured creditor group.

The reality for PG&E shareholders is new capital is needed and/or some equitization of unsecured notes is also needed that will greatly dilute current equity. In addition, raising new capital via equity rights offers, including backstopping fees, would even further dilute current equity.

Holders of the unsecured notes face the potential of having wildfire claims from two wildfire seasons (2019 and 2020) possessing administrative claim priority status that could negatively impact the noteholder’s recovery if some type of trust account is not created to cover future wildfire liabilities. I am, therefore, not recommending purchase of unsecured notes.

For the many reasons covered in this article, I consider PG&E shares to be greatly overpriced at the current price ($18) and would view PG&E as a potential short with a target price of under $12.

Disclosure: I am/we are short PG&E. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may also sell naked calls and buy puts