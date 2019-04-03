Sure, Saudi Aramco Is The World's Most Profitable Company - But Profits At An Oil Company Are An Odd Thing

As a result of a bond issue that's imminent, we're getting a little look at the accounts of Saudi Aramco (ARMCO). Which is interesting, no doubt about it. This is all leading to excitable headlines about how it's the most profitable company in the world. To which the answer is yes, indeed it is. But we should all be careful because what is profit at a resource company is something of a variable. For what is a tax at one is something that varies.

We've even got different numbers being presented to us from that same bond prospectus, which can be found here. OK, it's an MTN program, but for our purposes here it's the same thing. We get to see those accounts.

So, we have this:

Saudi Arabia’s national oil company was the most profitable company on the planet in 2018, according to a new report. Citing data from Fitch Ratings, Bloomberg News reported Sunday that Saudi Arabian Oil Co. — known as Aramco — generated a whopping $224 billion last year, before interest, tax and depreciation.

OK, EBITDA is one of the measures we might use to look at a corporation. But we have also this:

Saudi Aramco’s net profits reached $111 billion last year, according to an assessment published Monday by Moody’s Investors Services that offered a rare glimpse into the state-owned oil firm’s finances before it issues its first bonds in international markets. That places Aramco ahead of some of the world’s most profitable firms. By contrast, Apple booked a net profit of about $60 billion in its last full year, Royal Dutch Shell had net income of $23 billion and Exxon Mobil $21 billion.

That's equally fine, we can also think about net profits and that's a useful measure too. The problem with a nationally owned resource company - this is true not just of oil but all natural resources - is that there's not really a direct relationship between those two numbers. For a reason Matt Levine hints at:

One of the biggest numbers is Aramco’s net income, which was about $111.1 billion last year. As an annual profit, that is large. For instance, it is more than the annual profit of Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc. combined. And even that sells Aramco short. Last year Aramco also paid about $55.6 billion of production royalties to the government of Saudi Arabia, and another $101.7 billion of income taxes. Saudi Arabia is also Aramco’s sole and controlling shareholder, and the allocation here — what Aramco pays to Saudi Arabia as royalties, what it pays to Saudi Arabia as taxes, what it pays to Saudi Arabia as dividends and what it keeps for itself as shareholders’ equity — is somewhat arbitrary. If you asked not “how much income does Aramco provide to its sole shareholder as a shareholder,” but rather “how much income does Aramco provide to its sole shareholder total,” the answer is more like $265 billion.

To walk back into economics, we can derive from David Ricardo that "resource rents" should be fully taxed, at 100% of their value. The point is that, as with land values, the value of oil sitting in the ground isn't something that's created by anyone. It simply exists because of God, or dead dinosaurs perhaps.

We also need to get our tax money from somewhere, the government's maw does have to be fed, for at least something of what it does makes life better.

Finally, we know that taxing something means we get less of it. Except, of course, where the people aren't dissuaded from creating it because people don't create it. Thus, these resources, their value, are the perfect place for taxation. Government should get the full value of things simply existing.

Sure, the people who drill for, or dig up, process, transport, they should be making the usual nice profit on their capital and effort and so on. The usual distinction here is that royalties are paid on that simple value that exists. Corporation tax, or corporate income tax, is paid on the profits from the deployment of capital and knowledge.

But now we've got a government-owned company that owns and also lifts all of that resource. From the government's point of view, it doesn't matter what is the royalty, the profit, or even the tax upon the profit. It all goes to the same place. Which is something that should make us nervous out here if and when that IPO comes along. For we're very interested indeed in what is the split between the righteous taxation of royalties and the possibly overbearing taxation of profits. We get a share of post-tax profits as stockholders, profits which can be significantly reduced if that royalty rate changes.

We might even find that the royalty rate ahead of the IPO is lighter than it will be in the future, making that initial part of the offering more attractive.

Yes, this is all highly speculative, but it is indeed something to think about. Saudi Arabia controls both the royalty rate and also the profits tax that will be paid by Saudi Aramco. For them, at present, it makes little to no difference. Changes in what is the royalty, what is the tax, the profit declared, will matter hugely to us in the event of that IPO. Just something we need to think and be careful about.

