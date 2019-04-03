Can-Fite And Namodenoson In NASH, And Market Assessment

Overall, this weekly newsletter provides news-related events on stocks focused on the development of liver therapeutics.

The top-line data readout for Namodenoson in Phase 2 NASH and NAFLD study is expected in Q3/2019.

Namodenoson is a highly selective agonist of Adenosine A3 receptor, in Phase 2 clinical trial for NASH and NAFLD, and possibly Phase 3 liver cancer.

Can-Fite stock price depreciated 25% on the news that Namodenoson didn’t achieve the primary endpoint in Phase 2 liver cancer, but achieved superiority in median overall survival in a subgroup.

Market Assessment

Can-Fite (CANF) is an Israeli small market-cap ($13.7M) clinical stage biopharma founded by CEO, Dr. Pnina Fishman, a leading expert on Adenosine A3 receptor biology. Its scientific forte is the clinical development of Adenosine A3 receptor agonists, Piclidenoson ((CF101)) and Namodenoson (CF102; Cl-IB-MECA), for therapeutic application in chronic autoimmune and oncological indications as well as NASH and liver cancer, liver diseases with high unmet needs.

Namodenoson is an orally bioavailable highly selective agonist of Adenosine A3 receptor, wa receptor highly prevalent in the liver. CEO Pishman and colleagues have demonstrated in a series of elegant studies that Namodenoson selectively binds to and activates the A3 receptor on surface of pathological/disease cells but not normal cells to induce anti-apoptotic, anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer responses via de-regulation of the WNT and NF-κB signalling transduction pathways (Fishman et. al. Discovery Drug day. 2012; Ohana et. al. Mol. Med. Reports 2016; Cohen et. al. J Cell Physiol. 2011).

Can-Fite recently announced that the study of Namodenoson as second-line therapy in patients with advanced liver did not meet its primary clinical outcome. Can-Fite noted in the press release:

The study did not achieve its primary end point of median overall survival in the whole population of 78 patients, however, superiority in median overall survival was found in the largest study subpopulation of 56 patients and in secondary end points including objective response in the whole population, strongly supporting the progression into Phase III.

Moving on to NASH the focus of this article, the 12 week data readout on serum alanine transaminase (ALT) levels and liver fat measurement as primary and secondary clinical outcomes, respectively, has been pushed back twice. I expect the primary clinical outcome of Namodenoson improving liver function to be met, with an anticipated lower ALT levels relative to placebo. The top-line data is now expected in Q3/2019.

Institutional Investors, Insiders Purchase And Analyst Ratings

The latest 13F filings revealed Institutional ownership to be low at 7% with 11 Institutional holders holding 1,509,786 total shares. Holders include Taylor Asset Management, Morgan Stanley and Raymond James & Associates. Analyst from HC Wainright recommend a buy with a 12-month consensus price target of $3.

While I believe that the likelihood of clinical success is high in the primary clinical outcome of reduced ALT levels, all clinical trials are risky. Delays in patient recruitment, FDA hold, and negative data readout could all impact the share price, as seen recently with the Phase 2 liver cancer top-line data. The current price is an excellent entry point.

At the end of Q4/2018, Can-Fite had cash and cash equivalents of $3.6M. Can-Fite had a cash burn of $2.1M in Q4/2018 versus Q3/2018. The low cash reserve may mean that a recent stock offering valued at $3.2M could temporarily increase the cash reserve. Can-Fite also has 2 Phase 3 clinical trials for Piclidenoson in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis, which makes the financial situation more urgent. The recent $75M license agreement does not come into effect until regulatory approval of Piclidenoson and Namodenoson. I reiterate if my thesis is confirmed, Can-Fite may have more financial possibilities/avenues in 2019. CEO Fishman in her own words:

We expect that the research and development expenses will increase through 2019 and beyond.

Market Outlook

A complete understanding of NASH pathophysiology has not yet been achieved. A positive data readout from ongoing Phase 2a NASH trial would be needed to establish the potential therapeutic promise of Namodenoson in NASH. and could be the catalytic event that announces Can-Fite to more investors in the NASH landscape.

