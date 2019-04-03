Naspers: Latest Move To Close Discount May Backfire

We believe no fundamental issues are addressed and that this will lead to a wider discount for Naspers without narrowing it for the NewCo.

This NewCo will be a secondary, inward-listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) but Board and governance structures of NewCo will mirror those of Naspers.

Investment Thesis

We see Naspers’ (OTCPK:NPSNY) decision to form a new group to list in AEX under the perspective of what it could mean for the discount to the asset value. There are three main sources of NPSNY's discount:

Distrust that management will sustainably return that value to shareholders when investors could own the majority of the assets directly; Obscure accounting and messaging, by pretending to be an operator when mainly they operate as an investor; The supervoting complex control structure that doesn’t allow much challenging of the current discount.

With that being said, the question is whether NewCo can attract new capital at a narrower discount or not. The MultiChoice spin and this move are both positive at the margin, but we don’t see NPSNY being able to convince investors to value its management of assets at anything less than the current discount.

Our reasoning is simple: the strategy and control, even the assets and cash will be the same for NewCo, via a minority holding. NewCo will gain a place in European indices, but that’s not enough of a reason why it should trade any differently from what NPSNY currently does. We see a further widening of the discount applied to the ever more complex JSE listed stock.

Background

Naspers is a global internet and entertainment group based in South Africa (NYSE:SA) and one of the largest technology investors in the world. Following the unbundling of MultiChoice Group, Naspers possesses only marginal media assets in SA but is increasingly building and acquiring internet assets in social networks, gaming, and e-commerce in emerging markets.

In light of this, this announcement is not a major surprise, particularly as management stated intentions of taking steps to address the wide discount of NPSNY shares.

Most of Naspers’ value comes from listed investments, so movements in these stock prices will be reflected in NPSNY share price. Domestic operations are strongly linked to the Rand, which weakness had already taken a toll on the profitability of these operations. These are also very exposed to advertising, which is cyclical, leading to the group’s decision to look for investments in offshore markets.

Details

NewCo will hold NPSNY ’s non-South African assets, including Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Mail.ru (OTC:MLRUY), OLX, Avito, let go, PayU, iFood, Swiggy, DeliveryHero (DHERO), Udemy, eMAG, and MakeMyTrip. Naspers itself will remain listed on the JSE and will continue to hold its South African assets Takealot and Media24 directly alongside the majority stake in NewCo.

The company will list on Euronext Amsterdam via a 'capitalization issue' to NPSNY shareholders (which means there’s no capital raised), leaving Naspers holding 75% of NewCo and 25% of free float. NPSNY shareholders will then be able to choose to receive more NPSNY shares instead of NewCo, subject to certain limits. The operation is due on the 2H19. For further details on the planned listing, see here.

By including Tencent in the AEX listing, we’re estimating a sizeable listing - probably above $ 25B based on 25% of current NPSNY’s market cap - which is positive as means for inorganic growth.

Rationale

NPSNY’s management has repeatedly stated that it believes the weight of the group on the JSE creates local selling pressure and accounts for about half of the current 40% discount to the NAV. The main purpose of the operation is to address this factor, specifically, as well as to expand the appeal of the group beyond Emerging Markets’ focused investors.

NPSNY’s weight on the Johannesburg Exchange went from 5% five years ago to around 25% today so the rationale for the transaction makes sense as some funds would have to sell the stock at current circumstances due to concentration issues.

As for the other part of the rationale, NewCo intends to access investors with mandates outside of Global Emerging Markets. For non-SA investors, NewCo eliminates ZAR exposure, and Naspers holders will have a valuation reference for all of the major unlisted assets.

Risks

The biggest risk near term is that Tencent disappoints. Additionally, we note Naspers' lack of control of cash flows of large, listed associates. Their low dividend payout limits Naspers' organic cash generation.

Negative currency fluctuations are also a concern for NewCo given that Naspers assets are companies that operate predominantly in Emerging Markets. Unforeseen regulatory changes are also a common downside to these investments.

Conclusion

While we understand the rationale from a tactical perspective, we don’t think fundamental issues are being tackled. Listing on AEX avoids some restrictions for NPSNY and at the same time provides a capital raising vehicle.

Nevertheless, the shareholding structure is the same and Tencent will still be grouped with other internet assets.

