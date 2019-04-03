E.L.F Cosmetics In The New Makeup World

OVERVIEW

Stocks of e.l.f. cosmetics (ELF) have plunged by 45% over the past year. Its slower growth, shrinking profit margin and dismal fiscal outlook greatly disappoint investors. ELF is a classic example showing how cosmetic brands struggle in the era of intense competition and digital transformation. Unless it successfully upgrades its products and expands its online presence, investors should be prepared to see the stock price remain flat or even decline in the future.

Financial Analysis

After years of double-digit steady growth, in FY18 ELF reported a 1% decline in total revenues. The guidance that the management gives for FY19 sends mixed messages. Net revenues for Q1 FY19 is estimated to be 55-58 million, a YoY decline of more than 12%. At the same time, the net income prediction is 2-3 million, a huge increase from the 0.69 million in Q1 FY18. In lack of growth momentum, ELF wants to boost its net income by saving costs, which is not sustainable in the long run.

Source: author, data from ELF's past 10Ks.

Changing Industry Landscape

Founded in 2004, ELF was one of the pioneers of selling cosmetics online. Most of its products are under $10, yet the qualities are decent. With a strong online sales channel and the low-price strategy, ELF successfully built up its customer base across the United States.

Going into the 2010s, the cosmetics market has undergone several major changes. Makeup products used to have really high margins, but now more and more brands are offering affordable products with premium quality. ColourPop is one of them. Founded in 2014, it develops all products in its parent company's factory and sells exclusively on its website. The in-house product development and a strong online sales vehicle allow ColourPop to further reduce costs and pass savings on to customers.

Millennials are core customers of ELF. Nowadays, this group of people is more interested in social media than the brick-and-mortar retail experience. They are used to go to Youtube for tutorials of how to do a smokey eye and are active on Instagram for the latest makeup trend. The excitement over the online makeup sharing even leads to an uptick in overall cosmetics spending.

It will only be more difficult for cosmetic brands to find their competitive advantages in this new era. Going forward, what strategies should ELF take to better position itself in the crowded market?

Going Forward

1. Product Design

One issue that ELF has to deal with is that its product offerings are simply not eye-catching enough, which makes it difficult to stand out. By contrast, many emerging brands have done an exceptional job in this regard. For example, Fenty Beauty's glittery highlighters which make users "shine like a million bucks" and ColourPop's eye shadow palettes which have playful packagings and beautiful pigmentations have become iconic on Instagram.

So far ELF has made several attempts to upgrade the products. Since 2016, it launches one to three collabs with influencers each year. Despite the ambitions ELF has shown to make changes, most of the new launches still look quite dull and some even have quality issues. In 2018, it launched an eyeshadow palette with the American fashion designer Christian Siriano, but that product is reported by many users to have issues like lots of fallout and skin irritation. In order to attract customers over, ELF will have to try much harder than that in the coming seasons.

2. Online Marketing

ELF adopts a ‘low-cost, customer-centric’ online marketing model, focusing on word of mouth from consumers on social media. While most brands try to build partnerships with big-name influencers by sponsoring their contents, ELF puts its focus on micro influencers, meaning those with a follower base of less than ten thousand. Through programs like BeautyScape, ELF tries to build a supportive community of influencers and customers.

On the other hand, data shows that the presence of e.l.f on social media pales in comparison with some emerging brands. Currently, 4.3 million people follow ELF on Instagram, while ColourPop has 7.3 million and Huda Beauty has 35 million followers.

According to Tarang Amin, the CEO of ELF, the management team is improving the curation of social media contents, beefing up influencer programs, focusing on fewer and bigger product stories and putting the strong social push behind new item launches. In February 2019, ELF announced its decision to shutter all 22 brick-and-mortar stores. This is a crucial step in ELF's future strategy. As ELF exits from the retail business, it is expected that more resources will be allocated to expanding ELF's online presence.

CONCLUSION

ELF's future performance depends on whether it can fully upgrade its products and expand its online presence. Such a strategy shift means extra spendings, more uncertainties, and a lot of times changes in the management team. Traded at a P/E of 33, ELF is already at its 5-year low. Despite that, investors need to be well aware of the significant amount of uncertainties associated with ELF future earnings and be more cautious before they make decisions to buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.