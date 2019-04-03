Smartsheet: Still A Smart Long-Term Investment

Smartsheet (SMAR) remains one of the hottest tech stocks this year, up nearly 70% year to date. The company reported strong Q4 earnings and a reinforcing 2019 guidance which has led to increased confidence from their investor base. Despite the challenging October-December, the company has been able to bounce back to all-time highs in recent weeks due to continued strong top-line growth and solid guidance.

Revenue during Q4 was nearly 60% with billings above the 60% mark. In addition, management provided FY20 revenue guidance of 42-45% with significantly improving operating margins and free cash flow margins. Investors were very pleased with the updated guidance metrics and sent the shares up ~5% the following day. However, since earnings, shares have traced back to ~$40 and seem to be a good entry point for long-term investors. The stock continues to be a high-growth name with plenty of room for additional growth.

Data by YCharts

This remains a difficult name to value because of the large addressable market SMAR has to operate in. Even though Q4 revenues grew 58% (compared to 59% in Q3) with very consistent gross margin, SMAR is being valued as one of the best software names in the industry. The stock is up ~70% year to date and the recent ~10% correction provides an opportunity for long-term investors to build up a position in this name. The near 60% revenue growth coupled with strong, consistent gross margins provides investors with a great profile for a long-term position. As the company continues to grow their revenue, we will start to see profitability improve, which will only enhance the long-term thesis of the company.

General Overview

SMAR is the leading cloud-based platform for work execution, helping employees plan, organize, manage, and automate their work tasks. Customers are able to access their accounts online via a web-based interface or through a mobile application. As businesses continue to grow and develop more complex data files, the need to properly store, organize, and manage these becomes all the more important.

The company has noted that nearly 60% of all work being done is through unstructured or dynamic data sets, meaning this can become complicated to manage or change for employees (Source: Company Presentation). This means the largely untapped market is still open to be disrupted and SMAR is one of the leaders in this industry. SMAR works in five general platforms for work execution: Capture (information collected in a structured and consistent format), Automate (automating work execution tasks), Plan and Manage (aligning work teams and organizations), Report (real-time visibility into work), and Scale (consistency of work execution). Each of these platforms enables customers to improve specific areas of their business operations.

Source: Company Presentation

SMAR has been able to rapidly grow revenues because of the underlying transition from on-premise methods of data organization to cloud-based applications. By moving these efforts to the cloud, customers have more optionality and flexibility in how they manage, organize, and present their data. In addition, the transition to the cloud means customers will spend less on internal infrastructure building and more on third-party application providers, such as SMAR (Source: Company Presentation). This trend is likely to continue and as companies continue to grow in size, complexity, and global reach, SMAR's TAM will expand with additional revenue following.

Q4 Earnings and Guidance

SMAR reported another strong quarter with Q4 revenues increasing 58%, a slight deceleration from the 59% growth in Q3. Gross margins continued to remain very healthy at 82%. Because of the software operations of SMAR, gross margins are expected to be ~80% and will continue to stay there over the long term. This is largely due to subscription gross margin being 88% and is one of the main reasons why these SaaS companies trade off of such high forward revenue multiples. Even as revenue begins to naturally decelerate, the company will be valued on their revenue growth profile for quite some time.

Source: Company Presentation

Q4 revenue of $52.2 million was ahead of management's estimate of $49-50 million and demonstrates the ability of SMAR to increasingly grow their already fast-paced revenue. I expect revenue will continue to be strong beyond FY20 and management will likely continue to be slightly conservative with their guidance because new public companies with fast growth rates can't afford to miss earnings this early on in their life-stage. When a new public company misses their guidance, their stock tends to underperform and usually takes an immediate hit to the stock price as investors begin to question guidance. SMAR will be smart about their guidance and not guide to anything too aggressive to achieve.

SMAR also recorded billings growth of 63% y/y. Billings are a great indicator of a company's revenue growth over the next 12 months. With billings growth significantly ahead of revenue growth, it is plausible that revenue growth remains nearly 60% for a few more quarters, despite guidance calling for a deceleration in growth.

Source: Company Presentation

During Q4, the company reported an operating margin of -16% which is the best margin they have posted. Over time, as the company's revenue growth naturally decelerates, investors should start to see operating expense growth slow down and margins begin to expand. Also during the quarter, FCF was a positive $1 million, representing a 2% margin. This compares to -4% margin in Q3.

Source: Company Presentation

Guidance for FY20 seems to be a bit conservative with revenue growth of 42-45% and free cash flow margin improving to (-8)%. Going by the Rule of 40 used for software companies, which adds the revenue growth percentage to the free cash flow margin percentage, SMAR's Rule of 40 results in 34-37. Despite being below the 40% mark, I believe there could be significant upside to revenue growth, which could ultimately end the year closer to 45-50% as well as the potential upside to FCF margin.

Management recently provided their long-term model which shows gross margins remaining in the 80% range, however, they see a significant improvement to their free cash flow margin. As the company gains scale and traction within the marketplace, as seen with most scalable companies, operating expenses such as R&D and S&M have a lot of leverage. Over time, SMAR has the potential to develop into a consistently profitable mid-20s free cash flow generating company, however, that potential is many years away from happening.

Valuation

Valuation can be tricky with these high growth software names, particularly because they generate negative free cash flow and negative earnings. SMAR grew revenue 66% in FY18 and 60% in FY19 and management's FY20 revenue guidance of $253-257 million represents a deceleration of growth down to 42-45%. This seems to be a rather large deceleration compared to FY19 performance.

A majority of SMAR's direct peer group remains private (ex: Asana, Planview, Workfront), however, I used a selective group of publicly-traded companies which operate in adjacent industries who are viewed as leading software companies. This group includes Box (BOX), Tableau (DATA), ServiceNow (NOW), Atlassian (TEAM), and Workday (WDAY). Each of these companies has grown their top line by solid double digits over the past few years and are forecasted to do so in the upcoming years. These names also trade on their respective revenue multiples.

Data by YCharts

SMAR's valuation has contracted over the last week as investors started to take some money off the table as the stock has been one of the nest performances YTD, up nearly 70%. Right now, the stock trades ~16x forward revenue and is one of the more expensive software names in the market.

However, their premium valuation is very well justified as the company just posted a 60% revenue growth in FY19 as well as positive FCF margin during Q4. During FY20, management's initial guidance appears to be somewhat conservative and beatable throughout the year.

Over time, SMAR is poised to be a market leader deserving of a premium valuation. With revenue growth remaining steady near 60% and billings growth growing even faster, it is plausible SMAR maintains a premium valuation for the foreseeable future.

Over the long term, I believe SMAR will be a great investment; however, at the current valuation levels, it may become difficult to justify building a position in this name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.