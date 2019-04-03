Trupanion Will Never Grow Into Its Valuation

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Simple But Not Easy as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Background

First, a brief bit of background. Trupanion (TRUP) provides veterinary insurance to pet owners through its 50-state-licensed, New York-domiciled insurance company subsidiary, American Pet Insurance Company. In a deft touch of marketing, the company has recharacterized the recurring payments it receives from its insureds as “subscriptions” rather than “insurance premiums” and is currently valued by the Street on SaaS-type metrics (TRUP current valuation ~3x revenue) rather than insurance company metrics (TRUP current valuation ~7x book value despite negative ROE).

My plan for this write-up is to stick to the core/most important pillars of the short thesis, and then throw in a few of the "free bonus" things that add to the ridiculousness of the situation at the end. My personal view is that the short community is sometimes guilty of being distracted from straightforward short theses by interesting tinfoil hat theories, especially with high profile/controversial names (see e.g. THAT car company).

Note that I am very willing to concede the key points of the typical long thesis: 1) Americans are increasingly treating pets as family members, and pet care is thus a rapidly growing market, 2) pet health insurance is a real, valuable product that should continue to become more mainstream to cover the growing costs from point #1, and 3) TRUP has a first-mover advantage that is relevant and we should expect the company to continue to grow insured pets as the pet health insurance market expands.

Key pillars of short thesis:

TRUP is an insurance company, not a new-economy subscription business.

TRUP's own goals for long-term, scaled economics do not support its current valuation.

Most importantly: Deterioration in core metrics is already apparent, guaranteeing that TRUP will not achieve its long-term goals.

1. TRUP is an insurance company

First and most obviously, TRUP is an insurance company. While many insurance companies have recurring revenue streams, they have not been accorded new-economy valuations, and TRUP is a strange outlier. To see that TRUP is not a business with typical "as-a-Service" economics, just look at its gross margin (16.9% for 2018) and churn (98.5% claimed monthly retention = 84.4% annual retention = 15.6% annual churn). Do these metrics line up favorably with any of the high-flying SaaS names you know? I can understand giving a free pass on profitability for companies that are spending aggressively to build a high-value base of users, but these businesses typically have gross margins in the 70-80% range. Illustratively, TRUP is trading at the same multiple of gross profit as a SaaS business trading at 12x revenue, and has much higher churn and slower revenue growth (~25% YoY in 2018) than any of the good ones, so the long-term value of the subscriber base is significantly less.

2. TRUP's target economics don't support its valuation

I am going to refer to Slide 21 from TRUP's March 2019 corporate presentation which outlines management's targets for the long-term scaled economics of the business:

Changing the vocabulary slightly, management is targeting a loss ratio of 70%, a loss adjustment expense (LAE) ratio of 10%, and an expense ratio of 5%, for a combined ratio before commissions of 85%. Note that commissions have recently run at about 8% of revenue. Since no long-term target is provided, let's generously assume they can get this down to 5% of premiums, for an all-in combined ratio of 90%. This would be a very impressive feat - but how does it compare to the current valuation?

The company believes that it can reach this level of efficiency at 650,000-750,000 enrolled pets (see footnote on Slide 21), or ~50% larger than they are today. Just to make the point, let's let this run to ~2x its current size, which would take a little over three years at its current low-twenties annual growth rate. So we're talking about 2022 here. Assuming $600M of 2022 revenue and a 90% combined ratio, the company would generate $47M of net income in 2022, versus the current market cap of $1.08B, so we're at 22.8x 2022E net income today, assuming everything goes exactly according to plan.

3. TRUP will not get anywhere close to achieving its long-term goals

Now we get to the most important part of the story, where I think I have the most original work to contribute. Even casual TRUP observers will note a deterioration in key metrics, as YoY revenue growth has slowed from high-20s in 2016 to mid-20s in 2018, and pet acquisition cost has increased ~35% from an average of $124 in 2016 to $168 in 2018, which has brought TRUP's LTV/CAC ratio down from 5.0x to 4.4x despite a modest increase in lifetime value over that time. 4Q18 results were especially poor with lifetime value falling YoY for the second straight quarter and acquisition cost spiking, leading to an all-time low LTV/CAC ratio of 3.8x.

Digging into the numbers, however, there is a much more significant issue lurking under the surface. Trupanion divides its revenue into "subscription business" and "other business," as if these were two completely different business models. What is "other business," you ask? It represents "revenue [...] primarily from writing policies on behalf of third parties where we do not undertake the direct consumer marketing." (Source: TRUP 2018 10-K) So really we should re-label "subscription" and "other" as "direct" and "indirect." Why is this important? Two reasons: First, because TRUP's direct segment revenue growth is slowing dramatically (high-teens/low-20s YoY in 2018 from high-20s/low-30s YoY in 2016) and the company has back-filled this revenue slowdown with a huge increase in the amount of indirect premium they are writing, up over 65% YoY in 2018, leading to a shift in business mix from 92% direct in 4Q16 to 86% direct in 4Q18. Second, this matters because the indirect business is significantly less profitable than the direct business. TRUP helpfully provides COGS broken out not only into Veterinary COGS and Other COGS but also Subscription COGS and Other Business COGS, allowing us to directly observe the gross margin on the direct and indirect business.

Source: TRUP quarterly earnings releases

For 2018, we highlighted TRUP's overall gross margin of 16.9%, but this can be further broken down to show that gross margin on direct business was 19.1% and the gross margin on the indirect business was just 9.0%. The implication is that one business segment, which is 14% of revenue and growing ~3x faster than the remainder of the business, has gross margins that are just over ~half of the company average. If this continues, it will be mathematically impossible for TRUP to achieve its 85% "operating margin" (pre-sales and marketing) goal, since they are at 82.8% variable expenses and 9.0% fixed expenses today and headed the wrong way on variable expenses over time.

Clearly, the next question is: Why are indirect margins so much lower, and will this persist? I believe that the answer points to a further reason that TRUP's long-term economics are unachievable. First, the indirect segment will have significantly worse adverse selection compared to the direct channel. In the direct channel, TRUP is getting direct referrals from veterinarians, often at the first visit for a young pet. This is a highly advantaged distribution channel which longs correctly identify as a key competitive advantage for TRUP. In the indirect channel, TRUP is essentially taking all comers, either from third-party agents who are making the sale to their end-customer (what circumstances might be especially effective in convincing a customer that they need this product?) or from businesses who purchase umbrella policies and provide pet insurance to their employees as a benefit. Second, the economics of the indirect channel are worse because of the need to pay commissions to agents, which are typically structured as a large upfront payment plus a smaller tail for the life of the policy. This matters because the indirect channel is indicative of what the industry is going to look like at maturity - lots of competition at the veterinarian level, lots of independent agents trying to bundle your pet insurance product with your home and auto or other personal insurance products - ultimately reaching a competitive equilibrium. There aren't large, growing insurance markets that don't attract significant competition over time.

Risks

My biggest concern is that a large insurer chooses to enter the market by buying TRUP rather than launching a competing product through their existing distribution channel. My belief is that TRUP is big enough at $1B market cap that an insurance industry management team would have a hard time justifying paying $1.3-$1.5B for an asset at a valuation of 13-15x book value when the entire space trades at ~1.5x book value.

The other key risk is the short-term volatility in the stock. Clearly, the market loves the TRUP story, given the end-market, growth story, and valuation, and it will take a while for longs to resort to math to justify what is currently a great "story" stock.

Other Items of Note

Now, as promised, here are a few "bear treats" that are relevant to the short story but should not distract from the core thesis above:

Pets Best acquisition comp: On 3/6/19, Synchrony Financial (SYF) ($22B market cap) acquired pet insurer Pets Best for an undisclosed sum, which is believed to be less than $90M due to the fact that HSR review was not required. Pets Best has 125,000 policies in force per the press release, for a maximum valuation of $720/pet. Applying this figure to TRUP, we would get a valuation of $375M, or about $11 per share. Note that Pets Best also sends some business to TRUP today, so there could be a hiccup in reported growth rate if Pets Best takes all of this volume in-house now that it has a significantly larger balance sheet behind it

Building acquisition: In June, the company priced a $60M secondary offering at a 20% discount, with the head-scratching use of proceeds of buying its Seattle headquarters building, unlevered, at a ~3.5% cap rate. Additionally, only 10% of the value of the building can be treated as an admitted asset for insurance company regulatory capital, so management is effectively selling $60M of stock and investing $10M of that in a business that purports to have customer lifetime value of 4.5x customer acquisition cost, and $50M in an underleveraged real estate investment yielding about 40 bps over a 10-year treasury bond. This, combined with consistent insider selling, suggests that either management feels the business is meaningfully overvalued or that management makes poor capital allocation decisions, and likely both.

Capital adequacy: The ultimate reason that TRUP is not a SaaS business is that as a regulated insurance company (domiciled in New York, no less – the NY Department of Financial Services is quite proud of its reputation as one of the world’s most combative insurance regulators), Trupanion does not have the option of funding unprofitable growth indefinitely. Already writing at a 5x premium to surplus ratio, the company is well into overleveraged territory and will need to raise capital (making its headquarters purchase even more confusing) or add quota share reinsurance (which will obliterate reported revenue growth) to continue initiating new policies

Summary

In summary, 1) TRUP's valuation is completely out of whack with the reality that it is an insurance company with modest gross margins, 2) even giving credit for management's long-term margin goals, the company will not be able to grow into its valuation, and 3) deterioration in key metrics already underway suggests that the company will not approach these long-term targets. We remain short TRUP.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TRUP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.