Apple Looking Better In China Than Many Have Speculated

The revenue figures for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in Q1 2019 (covering the 3 months up to 31st December) have been much remarked upon. The company headline numbers took a hit due to the downturn in iPhone revenues.

This masks the huge progress Apple has made in China in recent years. I first wrote about Apple's potential in China and Asia back in September 2014. Then I was told by readers that Apple would always be too expensive for Asian consumers. Now many of the same people say that Apple is in trouble because it is not doing as well as it did before in Asia.

The truth is that Apple continues to make great progress in Asia. The continent will be the future growth driver for the company for macroeconomic reasons. A blip in iPhone sales should not be seen as a long-term revenue trend for Apple in general in the region.

The Q1 2019 Figures

The 8-K extract below reflects the decline in iPhone sales in China in the fourth quarter:

Source: Apple

This smartphone decline was not China-specific. The decline there was greater though because the growth had been greater. As Tim Cook pointed out at the analyst call, in fact, China revenues for the year as a whole continued to increase for the company. 32% of Apple's net sales came from Asia in the quarter. So while iPhone sales declined, other products in the Apple ecosystem continued to grow healthily.

The Apple relationship with China will continue to grow. It will become more intertwined from both a sales and a manufacturing perspective. The Trump administration may calculate they can get U.S. manufacturers to pull out of China and surrounding countries but that is just an illusion. Bringing back assembly operations and the manufacture of commodity components to the US will not happen. Highly-paid labour in the US will not want to do the poorly paid repetitive jobs involved. Additionally, the US cannot replicate the vast network of efficient components factories and logistics networks that Asia offers.

My article in September last year pointed out the growth rates of Asian economies and the huge growth in the Asian middle classes. This will ensure that the continent will be the main driver of future growth for the company.

Q1 2019 In China And Looking Forward

It is a common assumption that Apple's future growth will be less driven by iPhone hardware. Services and wearables will become increasingly important. Apple has enjoyed great success in China in recent years. The consequent installed base provided numerous opportunities.

Tim Cook's comments at the analyst call confirmed that China enjoyed record services revenues. The total active installed base increased in number. It was revealed that worldwide the global active installed base of iPhone users has exceeded 900 million. It was up 75 million in the last 12 months in a period apparently so troubled for Apple. Country breakdowns of the figures were not provided but it was confirmed the installed base of iPhones continued to rise in China in 2018.

Wearables revenue in China was up over 50%. Over two-thirds of Mac and iPad sales were to first-time customers. There are over 2.5 million iOS developers in the country.

* The initial response to the new iPads in the country appears to have been very positive. The iPad Mini and iPad Air are likely to be especially popular for gaming use in the world's largest gaming market. The new A12 Bionic processor and better Retina display could be a big attraction for gamers.

It is estimated that one-third of tablets sold in China are from Apple. The company is promoting iPad usage in the education sector emphasising their Swift programming language. They are the undoubted market leader, followed by Huawei and Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY).

The importance of iPads in China, and of the country in general, was shown by Tim Cook's visit there. This was just the week before the big 25th March event and he emphasised Apple's education offerings. He met with the Chinese vice-premier Sun Chunlan during this visit, as illustrated below:

Source: AppleInsider

* The iPhone picture is still strong for China. Counterpoint Research has detailed how in all its major markets Apple continues to get high market share in "premium phones." However, the same company has warned that Apple may have been over-pricing its products in China. Inroads have recently been made by local competitors such as Huawei and Oppo. Apple is thought to have 5% of the total market in China. That total market declined 14% in 2018. Canalys estimates it will fall a further 3% in 2019. That will still leave a market size of 385 million smartphones. It is now a mature smartphone market like those in Europe and North America. Apple has a strong position in the world's largest smartphone market on which to build its product portfolios.

* Apple has launched its "Home Pod" smart speaker product in China. This gives it an advantage over Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Neither of their speakers can support the Chinese language. Apple's Siri can do this. The Apple product is though very expensive compared to Chinese competitors. It may only be a niche product in the country.

Last year only 350,000 smart speakers were estimated to have been sold. It is expected though that the market will take off in the next couple of years. Apple will find it hard to compete against products from Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Baidu (NYSE:BIDU) and Xiaomi. The Chinese products also link to a whole host of home products which Apple does not have.

Furthermore, Apple Music probably has a tiny market share in the country. As I wrote about previously, Tencent Music (NYSE:TME) is dominant in China with an astonishing 655 million monthly active users. In comparison, Apple Music has about 56 million paying subscribers worldwide. Most of Tencent's users are free streamers. Free streaming is not available on Apple Music. The figures do however illustrate the huge potential growth for Apple if they can get their product right on the back of their installed base of Apple users.

* The Apple Watch is selling extremely well in China. The country is the world's largest market for luxury watches. Apple confirms that China is a very strong market but does not break out the figures. At the analyst call for Q4 2018, they did state that Wearables revenue was up 50% in China.

According to a report from Strategy Analytics, in the final quarter of 2018, Apple shipped 9.2 million units worldwide. This was an increase of 18% from the previous year. That would suggest that the China market is growing much more rapidly for Apple than other areas. Apple's worldwide share of the market slipped to just over 50%. There has been increased competition from Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and Fitbit (NYSE:FIT).

Branding for watches is key in the region. Apple Watch sales appear to be strong in countries all around Asia. A report last year from Canalys had stated that the Apple product was easily the best-selling smartwatch in Asia outside of China.

Wearables in general should continue to be a strong growth market for Apple in China. AirPods seem to be selling very well despite the competition. Many of these really are copies, such as the all-white very cheap "AirDots" from Huawei. As this review shows, they are far inferior to the Apple product.

Growth Areas Around Asia

In Asia's less developed countries, iPhone sales will outperform as individuals aim to get into the Apple eco-system. In the more developed markets such as Singapore and Korea, iPhone sales will be steady depending upon the upgrade numbers. At the analyst call it was confirmed that the installed base of iPhones increased in "Rest of Asia" and "Japan" markets.

The growing importance of Asia can be seen in figures for App Store spending. Worldwide this was US$47 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit about US$56 billion this year. There was an interesting recent forecast by analytics firm SensorTower. They predict that by 2023, App Store spending in Asia will total US$49.9 billion. In comparison that in North America will be a much lesser US$26.9 billion.

Despite a slowdown in 2018 in the general mobile market, Japan continues to be an astonishingly strong market for Apple. The smartphone market in Q4 2018 is illustrated below:

Source: AppleInsider

Slower sales are partly a function of a reduction in carrier subsidies taking place in Japan. Indeed Apple saw healthy sales of its old and less expensive 6S model because of a subsidy policy from carrier NTT Docomo (OTCPK:DCMYY). The iPhone XR was the best-selling model of all. Sharp, ironically owned by Apple's manufacturing partner Foxconn (OTCPK:HNHAF) and Samsung made up some ground in 2018. Canalys is predicting that smartphone sales in general will fall 2.7% in Japan in 2019.

Apple's brand in the country remains very strong though. For instance, it was revealed at the analyst call that Mac revenues in the country doubled in the year. The iPad has 46% of the country's tablet market and iOS has a 66.2% market share.

This clearly illustrates the strength of the Apple eco-system in what is probably Apple's strongest country anywhere in the world.

Asians like status symbol products, and even the more expensive iPhones will continue to do well in affluent Asian countries such as Singapore. This article here illustrates how many people are willing to spend large sums compared to their income to be carrying an iPhone and be in the Apple eco-system.

There is less price elasticity for luxury items in Asia than in Western countries. Expensive brands are coveted by newly emerging affluent people, whether those brands be Apple, Chanel or Girard-Perregaux. iPhone sales are likely to recover strongly. Apple Watch and AirPods sales are thought to be booming throughout the region. Mac revenue will increase on the back of the core of iPhone users. At the analyst call, for instance, Tim Cook particularly pointed out the double-digit growth of Mac revenues in Japan, Korea and South Asia.

There are over 4 billion people in Asia and the continent provides 34% of world GDP (with Apple just under-performing with 32% of its revenues coming from Asia). What is more, though outside observers tend to focus on India and China, 1.8 billion people in Asia live outside those two countries. Every year Asia's economies grow faster than those elsewhere. It is expected that Asia's share of what is termed the "middle class" will increase to 65% by 2030 from its current 46%. Thus, Apple's revenues will increase if its market share only stands still. For those constantly looking for Apple's next big growth product, Asian demographics might be the answer.

Retail is one area that Apple has been ramping up around Asia. They may have been somewhat slow to invest in more stores in the region. In the latest news, it has been revealed that Singapore will get two more Apple stores to add to its sole very successful current store. That was opened in May 2017. Singapore may have a population of only 5.6 million but it gets 14 million tourists a year. With the lack of Apple stores around the region (for instance none in India, Indonesia or Malaysia), there is a big hand-carried re-export trade from Singapore to countries like India.

My article in November highlighted how Asia has been under-represented in stores compared to the revenue the continent provides. For instance, Japan represents 8.1% of worldwide sales but has only 2% of retail stores. There is now a programme of new stores opening there in the next few years. This trend is finally being seen elsewhere in the region as well.

This retail expansion around Asia is likely to solidify Asia as the key growth market for Apple. At present, only 11% of stores worldwide are in Asia, yet the region produces 32% of revenue. Retail head Angela Ahrendts, who had joined the company in 2014, departed in February. Under her, worldwide stores increased from 437 to 506. There was criticism of too much emphasis on luxury and insufficient emphasis on Asia.

It might be counter-intuitive, but in these days of online shopping, bricks and mortar Apple stores are a strong asset to the company. They have the highest per square foot sales of any retailer. The level of service and lack of hard salesmanship appeal to consumers strongly. In Singapore for instance, the previous Apple re-sellers have been closing down stores rapidly as they fail to compete with the one Apple store.

India is the one country in Asia where growth remains elusive for the company. I will cover that in a subsequent article. The challenges there are different from the rest of the continent.

New Products Of 25th March

If and when the new products announced on March 25th will be available in Asia is uncertain. It is known that the new Apple credit card will be released only in the US in the first instance. "Apple TV+," "Arcade" and "News Plus App" are all likely to debut in the US but are slated to roll out in about 100 countries.

Asia leads the way in the world for contactless payments and Apple Pay is available around the region. There is huge growth potential. However, both Apple Pay and an Apple credit card will find it difficult to make much headway against the big players from China. Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Alibaba (BABA) are well established with their WeChat Pay and AliPay systems. WeChat Pay can feed off the installed base of over 1 billion WeChat users in China alone. This compares to iPhone's installed base worldwide of 980 million (all Apple devices total about 1.4 billion). The huge number of Chinese tourists travelling around Asia is spreading these Chinese payment options further.

It seems the Apple credit card will come without contactless payment. If so, that would effectively make it a non-starter in Asia. Customers are used to contactless payment using NFC (Near Field Communications) cards rather than chip and PIN cards. Partner Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) would only say that they "will be thinking of international opportunities."

Apple TV + could be a revenue earner in Asia. It is expected to reach most Asian countries this autumn. Netflix (NFLX) is already popular in a continent where cord-cutting is rampant. The key factor will be whether Apple can successfully negotiate with rights owners to show programmes in Asia. As for original own production shows, it appears Apple is starting off as a minor player compared to its streaming rivals.

From the roll-out it seems doubtful whether the early content will appeal much to the Asian youth market. News Plus also looks like having little appeal to this market from what has been revealed so far.

The Arcade gaming service could be interesting in Asia. Apple has been slow to develop a meaningful gaming presence, except in Japan. The not very successful "Game Center" was launched in 2010. With the recent crackdown and control on gaming we have seen in China, it may have difficulty gaining traction in the world's largest gaming market. It seems Arcade will be a new subscription gaming model. Some games would be exclusive to Apple, some would be developed by Apple. This could be a new disruptive move by Apple in the gaming industry. Its potential in Asia will have to await more detailed information on the product.

For these new service products, China may not be such a good market for Apple. This is partly because China already has so many services from its home-grown Internet giants. These cater to specific Chinese tastes. Some products are banned, such as iTunes Movies and iBooks Store. Others are not available, such as Apple News.

Elsewhere in Asia the new products may though have more traction.

Conclusion

From the headlines, one might be forgiven for not noticing that in the calendar year 2018, Apple had revenue growth in China and elsewhere in Asia. The greatest threat to Apple in China may come from the U.S. Administration in the short run. There are the trade war threats. There is the perceived bad-mouthing of Chinese people and Chinese companies such as Huawei. This has led some Chinese consumers to shy away from buying U.S. goods in general. This is probably a temporary problem.

Both the size of just the China market and its growth potential is illustrated below:

Source: South China Morning Post

China has a far larger Internet and smartphone market than the US. Additionally, it is a less penetrated market than the USA so it has much greater growth prospects.

In countries like China, Japan and Singapore, the eco-system has already been strongly established by the iPhone. App Store spending is growing strongly. Service revenues and further hardware sales will continue to flourish on that base. The growth will be greater than in the West due to the faster-growing economies and larger populations existing in Asia.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.