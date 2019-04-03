MTBC's Accretive Acquisition Strategy Will Continue To Produce

Introduction

The Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Industry continues to grow at a CAGR of 13% and is expected to reach 53 billion by 2023. For those of you who follow my investing strategy, I aim to identify disruptors in growing industries that meet the following criteria: strong competitive advantage, strong revenue growth, rapidly increasing EPS growth, and guidance towards continued exponential growth for years to come. Considering the aforementioned filters the company that I feel has the most upside in the revenue cycle management industry is MTBC.

MTBC, formerly Medical Transcription Billing Corp., (NASDAQ:MTBC) provides proprietary healthcare information technology products and services to physician practices in the United States. The company's flagship product, PracticePro, is a fully-integrated software-as-a-service (SaaS) web-based platform with a comprehensive suite of functionality designed to streamline the day-to-day operations of medical practices and improve their financial performance. MTBC is a 50 million dollar market cap RCM company that was named a top 10 RCM company by Healthcare Technology Outlook in 2018. This placed MTBC among the titans in the industry, including Cerner and Parathon.

We will examine the simple, yet highly effective acquisition model that MTBC, Inc. has mastered over the last 10 years as well as highlight their industry-lowest costs due to their dynamic Sri Lankan engineering team. We will also analyze their earnings call guidance and their very transparent plan to continue to acquire more competitors in the industry, which includes more than 1,500 medical practice billing and RCM companies in the U.S. alone.

MTBC's Unique Cost Efficiency Advantage

Brian Marckx, Senior Analyst of Zacks SCR, described MTBC's successful acquisition strategy by stating that

... they have already demonstrated initial success with their acquisition-related strategy. By buying cheap, rapidly integrating, slashing expenses through the almost-exclusive use of (relatively very inexpensive, yet highly experienced and trained) Pakistani and Sri Lankan labor, MTBC has demonstrated the ability to quickly realize synergies. Since their IPO in July 2014, MTBC has acquired assets of 10 RCM companies and grown revenue and adjusted EBITDA from $18.3M and ($1.7M) in FY2014 to $31.8M and $2.3M in FY2017.

Brian also increased his fair value of MTBC to $11 on 3/26/2019. H.C. Wainwright's Kevin Dede described MTBC's cost efficiencies as the reason he initiated MTBC as a buy saying that "... the scale and cost attributes spawned from a large, off-shore workforce that arguably operates from the industry's lowest cost basis in delivering both new software solutions while recovering insurance payments..."

Bill Korn, MTBC's CFO, describes their cost effectiveness by saying that when MTBC acquires a company they use their technology wherever possible, and replace subcontractors with their own offshore employees, downsizing when necessary, and shutting down offices that aren't contributing to the business in an effective manner.

Perhaps what is most important is they have now successfully acquired over 20 companies in 10 years, utilizing their cost saving strategy mentioned above. MTBC has been patient and disciplined, often walking away from potential acquisitions that haven't met their terms. Stephen Snyder, CEO of MTBC, estimates that on a third of their acquisitions, they initially walked away from the table with target companies because they did not meet MTBC's proposed terms. For us to better understand the value of their 2000 plus skilled employees and their cost saving's strategy, let's take a deeper dive into their biggest acquisition to date.

In July 2018 MTBC acquired Orion for $12.6 million dollars, which was less than one half of Orion's annual revenues. Orion had 300 employees in offices in 10 states. MTBC acquired Orion's revenue cycle management service contracts totaling more than 150 hospitals and independent healthcare practices. MTBC also acquired Orion's practice management services group and Orion's group purchasing organization, which enables thousands of physicians to purchase vaccines at a discounted rate. According to Stephen Snyder, "Orion lacked the playbook, proprietary technology, global infrastructure, and domain knowledge that MTBC possess."

MTBC spread their fixed costs over a larger revenue base and reduced costs so effectively that Orion's practice management business was accretive the day of the Orion acquisition. MTBC was quickly able to migrate Orion's clients from their third party subcontractors, which reduced subcontractor cost by 85%. Also they improved the customer experience by transferring Orion's customer base to MTBC's less complicated software platform. In just two quarters MTBC was able to reduce the total operating expenses of Orion's revenue cycle management business by 52% compared to their expenses the quarter before the acquisition.

It is important to note MTBC isn't only about cutting costs, their product offerings continue to expand and not only have they received the Top 10 RCM Solutions Award, but they are receiving praise for both the ease of their software and the cost savings it passes to their customers. MTBC noted that renewal rates of their RCM customers were at 89% in 2018. One of the biggest customer endorsements came from Jim O'Brien, the CFO of FOX Rehabilitation (one of the nation's largest and most innovative providers of rehabilitation services to geriatric patients) when he said, "MTBC has proven to be exactly the type of partner we were looking for one year ago and has played a critical role in supporting our rapid growth. MTBC has helped us reduce our credentialing timeframe by 65% and increase our revenues by more than 15%. They've also developed customized applications that address our unique needs and serve as an engine to support our growth."

With All of These Acquisitions, What Is the Health of the Balance Sheet?

Over the last few years MTBC has been able to balance rapid revenue growth through acquisitions while simultaneously cutting costs, improving EBITDA margins, and paying off their debts. They paid off more than $14 million in debt in 2017 and exited 2018 with 14.5 million dollars in cash and 10 million dollars available if needed under their untapped credit facility.

It is worth mentioning that in 2017 MTBC used their preferred funding source of Series A preferred stock to raise money to pay off their debt as well as fund future acquisitions. This funding source has been an advantage for MTBC as it allows them to raise money with favorable conditions, the cost is paying the 11% annualized monthly dividends. This funding allowed MTBC to acquire Medigain in 2017, which contributed to more than 50% of MTBC's revenues for the year and Orion in 2018, which made up 51% of total revenue in Q4 2018.

Q4 2018 revenues were $16.5 million, which is a 99% gain year over year and 2018 annual revenues increased 59% compared to 2017. MTBC's 2018 GAAP net loss was $2.1 million compared to a net loss of $5.6 million in 2017.

MTBC's GAAP net income was actually a positive $270,000 during the first half of 2018 prior to the Orion acquisition and the resulting increase in non-cash amortization expense in the second half of the year. Cash flow from operations increased 2320% in 2018 to $6.8 million and cash increased 232% to $14.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to land somewhere in between $8M and $10M in 2019, which implies EBITDA YOY growth of 67% to 108%.

During the earnings call, Bill Korn, MTBC's Chief Financial Officer remarked that MTBC's financial position is stronger than ever and that they expect the substantial gains in EBITDA to be largely due to continued expense reductions in Orion's operating costs. As I mentioned earlier in the article, MTBC has already reduced Orion's RCM operating expenses by 52% and they still have improvements scheduled over the next few quarters. Bill Korn also mentioned on the earnings call that he expects to continue generating positive cash from operations in 2019 as they did during each of the four quarters of 2018.

Acquisition Strategy

Stephen Snyder made it very clear in the Q4 2018 earnings call that they are aggressively looking for future opportunities for both large and small acquisitions. In February 2019 at the Healthcare Information Management Systems Society (HIMSS) in Orlando, Hadi Chaudhry, the President of MTBC, and the business development team cultivated several opportunities and Stephen was comfortable enough on the earnings call to say that the team took a potential acquisition opportunity further down the road. Stephen Snyder also mentioned on the earnings call that they have a full pipeline of larger acquisition opportunities. The acquisitions of Medigain and Orion were the main catalysts to propel MTBC forward in 2017 and 2018, respectively, and MTBC has the cash, untapped credit line, and positive cash flow for another large acquisition.

Stephen mentioned on the earnings call that

... as a management team we're focused on identifying and closing another large target acquisition during 2019 and our focus again will continue to be upon those opportunities where we can truly add value with our technology, can add value with our domain knowledge, with our global resources with the 350 IT R&D professionals. And we continue to look for those targets.

If MTBC can continue to acquire large competitors, they have a proven system to quickly and effectively ramp both revenues and EBITDA at extremely impressive rates. With their decades of experience and dynamic team, it's foreseeable that they could continue their CAGR of 37% for years to come in this booming industry.

Risk Analysis

This article is far from a comprehensive analysis on MTBC, so please conduct your own research before investing. Please keep in mind that any micro cap company with low cash and a small credit facility is considered a higher risk investment. Another risk associated with investing in this company is the extremely small float, making it a volatile stock. This is not an investment for the risk averse as there is a chance we could see a double-digit percentage price drop if the market turns or if MTBC can't find another acquisition in the next 6 months.

Also, if they complete a very large acquisition, there could be a short- to mid-term drop in the stock price from dilution if the purchase was larger than their $14 million cash position and the $10 million credit facility they have available. If MTBC fails to keep the same rapid revenue growth pace they have set, it could lead to substantial set backs in share price.

Conclusion

This article was written primarily to inform readers of the exciting prospects of this promising and rapidly growing company in their disruptive, billion dollar marketplace. MTBC is growing multiple facets of their business, have acquired businesses to grow as quickly as possible, they continue to aggressively look for M&A opportunities, and have revenue growth and profit margins improving significantly. For MTBC there is a booming demand for SaaS for faster and more efficient revenue collections.

Their margins are some of the best in the industry, their costs for customers are some of the lowest that exist, and their 2000 plus employees have showcased their superior capabilities in over 20 acquisitions. MTBC has painted a clear picture of growth for many years to come, have established a well proven plan, and if they keep conducting business how they have over the last few years, they will at least double their revenues and EBITDA in just a few years. Any company that can retain 89% of their customers annually, increase EBITDA by over 50% annually while keeping up a 37% CAGR rate is in excellent shape.

