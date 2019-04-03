Equity CEFs: You Should Be Listening To Me

Because a fund's NAV trend and a fund's NAV yield will tell you more about the health and well being of a CEF than any other statistic.

Since I have been writing articles on CEFs from early 2011, I have been telling investors to pay less attention to a fund's market price and more attention to a fund's NAV.

Now don't get me wrong, 9%-10% market yields are not the problem. The problem is that investors don't look or calculate where the source of that yield comes from.

PIMCO is a great name in fixed-income bonds and their management is second to none. But paying 50% market priced premiums to get 9%-10% market yields means something has got to give.

It's not rocket science but when CEF investors put more faith in a popular name sponsor instead of relying on calculations that would have raised red flags, bad things can happen.

Let me throw out a simple calculation that would have saved investors a lot of money over the years. Yes, PIMCO cut the distributions on several of their most popular and overpriced CEFs yesterday, and the funds were down -11% plus yesterday as a result, but I'm not talking about just one day.

I've been writing articles and pointing out the problems with CEFs that pay too high of a NAV yield for years and its not just PIMCO that I have focused on, though I had recently mentioned to subscribers of my Marketplace Services that the PIMCO Global StocksPlus & Income fund (PGP) and the PIMCO High Income fund (PHK) were on unsustainable paths. More on that below.

Because if an investor had just focused on these fund's NAV yields and the fund's NAV deterioration, these distribution cuts would not have come as a surprise. Here's the press release from Monday's distribution declaration: PIMCO April Distribution Declaration.

I'm going to focus on PGP and PHK since these funds traded at the highest market price premiums and had the highest NAV yields. Before the press release yesterday, PGP was trading at a 56.9% market price premium and had a 15.1% NAV yield and PHK was trading at a 47.7% market price premium and a 15.8% NAV yield, both way off the charts no matter who the fund sponsor name is. Anything over a 12% NAV yield is considered excessive to me and should have raised s red flag to investors.

Now I don't know how many investors in these funds would equate premium market prices with NAV yields, but they may now. Because if investors had just looked beyond the 10.7% market yield that came up when they typed PGP into a quote screen on any financial website, they would have realized that the fund was actually having to cover a 15.1% NAV yield just to keep its NAV from deteriorating any more.

In other words, all an investor had to do was take the annualized distribution of PGP ($0.122/month X 12) and apply it to PGP's NAV of $9.69 instead of PGP's market price of $15.20. And voila, you get an NAV yield of 15.1%, significantly higher than the market yield.

Why is that a problem? First, why would anyone accept a 10.7% yield when you're paying for a 15.1% yield? The distribution is derived from the NAV, not the market price, so a current buyer of PGP is actually giving up 41% of the distribution yield. I don't know about you, but that's insane. The markets are competitive enough as they are so why make it any more difficult? Second, a 15.1% NAV yield is very hard to cover, even with a heavily leveraged portfolio of multi-sector bonds like PGP, PHK and many of the other PIMCO CEFs.

How hard is it? Well, just graph PGP's and PHK's NAV over time to get an overall trend perspective. Here's a five-year graph of the fund's NAV's going back to 4/1/2014, long enough to include both positive and negative market environments:

Now this does not include the distributions along the way but this is simply to show the NAV deterioration over the years. In the case of PGP, the NAV has gone from $14.81 on 4/1/2014 to $9.69 today, or -34.6%.

How can you expect the fund to support the same distribution when its capital base has eroded -34.6% in just five years? You can't and that's why this is now the third distribution cut for PGP. Each time I wrote about PGP, often comparing its performance to other CEFs I recommended, you would have been far better off in the other funds I recommended.

Let's look back at a couple. Way back on February 25th, 2013, I wrote this article, Equity CEFs: The Insanity Of CEF Investors Revisited, comparing PGP with the Allianz Equity & Convertible Income fund (NIE), $21.73 current market price, $23.34 NAV, -6.9% discount, 7.0% current market yield.

At the time, NIE was trading at a -12.2% discount and its NAV yield was a very low 5.6% based on a $20.11 NAV and a $0.28/share quarterly distribution (do the calculations!). And despite NIE's less aggressive portfolio and income strategy compared to PGP, I was seeing strong NAV growth as the portfolio managers started to overweight technology.

All of these should have been positive signs, green shoots if you will, but investors completely ignored NIE. And what happened the following year after much prodding in article after article I wrote on NIE? Allianz finally raised NIE's distribution from $0.28/share per quarter to $0.38/share per quarter, a whopping 35.7%. Yet despite all of these positive signs which continue today, NIE never came close to rising to a premium valuation.

No matter, here's how much better off you would have been in NIE than PGP since I wrote that article.

Here's another one. On Feb. 29, 2016, I wrote this article, Equity CEFs: PIMCO's Sinking Ship, comparing PGP with the Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRX fund (GRX), $10.52 current market price, $12.23 NAV, -14.0% discount, 5.1% current market yield.

At the time, GRX was calculated as having an absurdly low 4.5% NAV yield compared to a 23% NAV yield for PGP. PGP also was trading at an 87.1% market price premium, which combined with PGP's all time high NAV yield, I called a "recipe for disaster" in the article.

And though GRX would soon go through some of its own issues, primarily from Amazon's (AMZN) threats to many of GRX's food related portfolio holdings, it still has handily beat PGP at market price and recently raised its distribution from $0.13/share per quarter to $0.14/share per quarter.

And finally, on July 1, 2016, as PGP was breaching an unheard of 100% market price premium, I wrote this article, Equity CEFs: The Sum Of All Insanities, recommending the Boulder Growth & Income fund (BIF), $10.95 market price, $13.11 NAV, -16.5% discount, 3.7% current market yield instead.

At the time, you could not find two CEFs more polarized in popularity. But even at a -21% market price discount and an NAV yield calculated at only 3.8%, BIF would go on to far outperform PGP. What's interesting is that three months after I wrote the Sum Of All Insanities article, PIMCO finally cut the distribution for PGP for the first time. BIF, on the other hand, raised its distribution slightly at virtually the same time.

But this just begs the question. Are CEF investors really this bad at picking funds? For years, investors passed up on funds like NIE, GRX and BIF at up to -12% to -21% discounts while they were raising their distributions and instead bid up a fund to a 106% market price premium not long before it cut its distribution for the first time.

How can investors be this oblivious? Is the PIMCO name so compelling that investors will naively just buy their funds without even performing simple calculations that would have at least made them hesitate before buying?

Now you can argue that these funds are not alike whatsoever so how can you make comparisons with them? The problem with that argument is that they are very much alike in terms of risk/reward. Income investors buy bond funds because they think they are conservative. But in CEFs, they can have just as much upside or downside as stock based funds.

That's because the vast majority of bond based CEFs use leverage which means their portfolios and NAVs can be just as volatile as equity CEFs. The other reason why these comparisons are relevant is because many equity-focused CEFs actually include fixed income securities in their portfolios. NIE, for example, is roughly one-third invested in convertible and preferred securities.

The point is, there's no protection in investing in bond-based CEFs and most lost just as much in market price and NAV during the 2008 financial crisis as stock based funds. So anyone thinking they're getting a conservative 10% yield by investing in PIMCO CEFs is sadly mistaken.

Conclusion

I don't know why investors continue to plow into the most overpriced funds when you can get around 9% to 10% yields paid monthly from discounted and actually more conservative CEFs.

Earlier this year, I made the case for two Eaton Vance option funds, (ETW) and (EXG) in this article, Equity CEFs: Eaton Vance Option Funds Fall From Grace, based primarily on, you guessed it, much more reasonable NAV yields after cutting their distributions in January of this year. I wrote:

Nobody likes to see distribution cuts but going from an 11.3% and 11.7% NAV yields at the end of 2018 to 8.8% and 8.5% current NAV yields means each fund has a much better chance of covering their distribution which means anything over and above that just builds back the NAV.

But of course, all investors saw were distribution cuts and sold off the funds from premiums to discounts. So much so that ETW and EXG still offered around 9%-plus market price yields even with the new lower distributions. More importantly however, calculating ETW and EXG's NAV yields now showed that they were in the sweet spot between 7% to 9%. In other words, the funds went from red flags to green shoots and I said it was time to buy.

Before Monday's distribution cuts, PGP was once again leading all equity CEFs I follow, up a remarkable 31.3% at total return market price year-to-date even though its NAV was up a much more average 12% year-to-date.

Note: Data is as of 3/29/2019

This was actually not unusual for PGP as it often runs ahead of other CEFs at the beginning of the year, but this got to be so absurd that I finally wrote in my Marketplace Services to subscribers on March 3 this prediction:

If distribution cuts were the tell tale sign of when to get out of a fund, the PIMCO Global StocksPlus & Income fund (PGP), $14.66 market price, would be trading at a hefty discount by now instead of a 51% market price premium since it has had two distribution cuts over the last couple years and is frankly due for another. And this is why the fickleness of investors in CEFs can be so advantageous to investors who wait for their opportunities. A distribution cut can be looked upon as a healthy check up for a fund that might have been overpaying its distribution before. At the end of last year, EXG's NAV yield was 11.7% while ETW's NAV yield was 11.3%, both not that far from the 12% red flag I put up in my spreadsheets for funds that might be in danger of overpaying their distributions and might be due for a distribution cut. PGP at the end of last year was at a 16.5% NAV yield and is currently at a still very high 15.1% NAV yield whereas EXG and ETW are now at much more reasonable 8.8% and 8.5% NAV yields respectively after their distribution cuts. PGP may have a very different portfolio and income strategy than EXG and ETW, but I'm going to go out on a limb and make the case that we should start to see EXG and/or ETW outperform PGP at market price from here no matter where the equity or bond markets go (all three funds now offer roughly similar 9% market price yields paid monthly). That may be a bold prediction considering PGP is a highly leveraged bond and S&P 500 futures fund compared to EXG's and ETW's more defensive option-income strategy, but I feel pretty confident knowing each of these fund's valuation history and where each of these fund's portfolios are positioned in the markets.

So far, so good.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXG, ETW, GRX, NIE, BIF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.