Shareholder Activists Vs. Shareholders

Thought For The Day: Shareholders “vote” when they decide to invest in a company with little intention of further balloting until they “vote” to sell their shares.

Proxy Voting

“The increased focus of fund managers and proxy advisors on political and social activism, rather than maximizing returns, is out of sync with the expectations of ordinary investors. This practice has the potential to negatively impact returns for all retail investors by increasing the burden on public companies with no clear link to shareholder value.” (Exile of Main Street, new report on proxy voting by Spectrem Group)

As an investors, you’ve probably noticed a fairly steady stream of shareholder votes at corporate annual meetings. Many individual investors just toss these ballots – they’re not easy reading – assuming that the institutional shareholders with more money on the line will take the time and trouble to sort it all out.

If you’re an investor in Exxon, one shareholder measure you will not see would direct the company to disclose its goals for greenhouse-gas reduction. The reason you won’t see it is that the SEC said yesterday that the measure would “micromanage” the company and supplant the judgment of Exxon managers and directors. That was a defeat for the measure’s proponent, New York Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, who The Associated Press reports wanted Exxon to set annual targets in line with goals set by the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

The decision comes as the SEC solicits public comment on the proxy process. And if a new report out just yesterday is an indication, the investing public takes a dim view of the barrage of proxy votes. The report by wealth management research firm Spectrem Group suggests that retail investors do not view political and socially aligned shareholder proposals as serving their best interests, to a rather overwhelming degree. I quote from the report:

“When asked to decide between return-focused objectives and political/social objectives, 91 percent of investors demonstrated that they prefer maximizing returns over political/social objectives. In fact, 17 percent of the sample fully aligned with return maximization, whereas only 0.2 percent fully aligned with political/social objectives.”

A higher proportion, 96% of respondents already familiar with proxy advisors, support increased SEC oversight of the proxy process, and presumably would tend to favor the SEC’s decision in the Exxon matter. Those respondents, by the way, numbered 5,159 persons with at least $10,000 of assets invested in tradable securities. The 20-page report cites other alarming findings, including the robo-voting phenomenon, wherein asset managers vote proxies “automatically and without evaluation, relying completely on recommendations from proxy firms’ recommendations.”

The report also cites the extraordinary fact that of 1,347 shareholder proposals on social or political matters from 2006 to 2015 tracked by the Manhattan Institute, not one received majority shareholder support. (Some of these proposals did attract majorities after 2015.). And yet a New York Times report estimates “companies’ costs at $87,000 for each proposal, or more than $90 million a year.”

But to me, the most astonishing detail contained in the Spectrem report was also derived from the Manhattan Institute’s Proxy Monitor publication, from which I quote:

“In 2017, just three individuals and their family members—John Chevedden, the father-son team of William and Kenneth Steiner, and the husband-wife team of James McRitchie and Myra Young—sponsored 25% of all shareholder proposals.”

This group, according to the Times article cited above, seldom own more than a few hundred shares in the companies they’re challenging –financial interests that might be less than the Spectrem Group’s $10,000 survey qualification – yet are having a big financial effect on the companies and their shareholders, despite losing most of these votes. According to the Times, these individuals’ proxy votes are something of an eccentric pastime, but of greater concern to Spectrem are the proxy votes stemming largely from two proxy firms, ISS and Glass Lewis, each bearing conflicts of interest. For example: “Substantial income is provided by ‘socially responsible’ investing funds to proxy advisors, which are in turn incentivized to favor proposals that are backed by these clients.” The report’s author holds that “the provision of consulting services to the same issuers about which recommendations are issued to investors” is second conflict of interest.”

Among respondents to the SEC’s invitation to comment on the proxy process was the same New York State Comptroller, Thomas DiNapoli, whom the SEC turned against in yesterday’s Exxon decision. DiNapoli asserted his fiduciary obligation to comment on behalf of “more than one million state and local government employees, police officers and firefighters, retirees and beneficiaries.”

But here too one can see potential for a conflict of interest. Elected officials have been known to look more toward higher office than maximizing shareholder value, which is apparently, according to the Spectrem report, what these New York State pension beneficiaries are really looking for.

The social and political concerns that frequent these proxy votes may be very important indeed. But one wonders if companies like Exxon are apt to address them based on ordinary corporate concerns such as public image, fear of lawsuits and regulatory compliance.

Ultimately, though, it would seem that shareholders “vote” when they decide to invest in a company with little intention of further balloting until they “vote” to sell their shares. It does seem like the issues Spectrem raises – particularly given the views of common shareholders – are indeed worthy of SEC review and wide public input.

