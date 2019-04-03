Micro Focus International Poised To Reach Above $30 A Share

Since trading on the public exchange in 2017, shares of Micro Focus International (MFGP) topped $35, only to plunge to the $13 range last year. Things improved in just the last few months. The company announced a share buyback, hired a new CFO, and reported a recovery in its HPE software acquisition. Now that the stock’s dividend fell from around 7% to 4.4%, should investors still buy MFGP?

Recent Developments and 18-Month Report

Look no further than the news summary page and a recovery in the company’s HPE Software acquisition made in September 2017 will stand out the most. In the 18-month period ended Oct 31, 2018, pro-forma revenue fell just 5.3%, well-below the 6%-9% projected to drop. Excluding SUSE, MFPP, or Micro Focus Product Portfolio, revenue fell 7.1% to $3.684 billion. Margin came in at a healthy 38.4%.

Micro Focus generated $789.7 million in free cash flow in the 18-month period. As for the balance sheet health, the net debt of $4.25 billion is 2.8 times pro-forma adjusted EBITDA.

Increasing Shareholder Value

MFGP already completed a $400 million share buy-back program. It further extended this by upsizing it by up to $110 million. Add the $1.0084 annualized dividend and investors will quickly see why markets are buying this stock. Management is prioritizing share buybacks and aims to reduce debt to a Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA multiple of 2.7 times. In the near term, the proposed SUSE business sale will bring total cash of $2.535 billion.

Opportunity

Difficulties in the last year to integrate the Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) software unit created uncertainties. Now that it is ending, MFGP has an opportunity to create value for its shareholders. Though the stock already rallied, the business may continue to grow in value for the long term. Investors considering MFGP stock should have a timeframe of at least 2-3 years. Any unknown challenges and delays in developing work programs are mostly dealt with.

The company’s improving profit margin is the most telling metric indicating a stronger business. Better revenue performance will lead to even higher profits ahead. In the 12 months ended Oct. 31, 2018, IT Operations Management fell 13.4% while Application Delivery Management fell 5%. Conversely, Micro Focus has an opportunity in growing the Security and Information Management and Governance units.

Source: Micro Focus

Within the Security unit, sales execution issues in the first half of the year hurt license revenue, while SaaS and other recurring revenue grew a healthy 23.6% in the 12 months ended Oct. 31, 2018.

Similar to the Security unit, license revenue fell but SaaS and other recurring revenue rose in the ADM segment. Importantly, MFGP offered customers two options: Buying the software as a service or running software under a traditional license and maintenance model. And as Microsoft (MSFT), Autodesk (ADSK) Adobe Systems (ADBE) may attest, this pricing model often leads to long-term recurring revenue growth.

Valuation and Your Takeaway

Micro Focus does not have many analysts on Wall Street covering the stock (according to Tipranks). But late last year, Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to a buy.

Micro Focus appears poised to recover to at least the $30 level or higher. The forward P/E of 11.8 times undervalues the company’s future prospects. The company need only continue executing on fixing the business. And last quarter shows the company is headed in the right direction.

