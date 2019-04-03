ElringKlinger: 2018 Results Reveal Further Deterioration; Multiple Negative Catalysts Ahead

2018 underlying earnings (EBIT) were roughly half of the prior year and the annual dividend was eliminated - as we predicted in January.

ElringKlinger AG (DB:ZIL2) (OTC:EGKLF) (OTCPK:ELLRY) is a tier-one automotive supplier producing 78% of parts for combustion engines, 6% lightweight body parts, 1% e-mobility parts, 9% aftermarket parts, and 5% non-automotive parts. Their strategy is to attempt to reap excess returns as one of only a handful of remaining suppliers in the long-term declining markets for cylinder gaskets, specialty gaskets and shielding technology while at the same time building out new e-mobility products for the cars of the future. However, the "classic" products are very capital intensive while building up new technology expertise and production facilities is also cash-draining.

2018 underlying earnings (EBIT) were roughly half of the prior year

Elring produced EBIT of €96.2m for 2018. This however includes €24.5 million of non-recurring income from a sale of a subsidiary. Thus true EBIT for the year was €71.7m which is roughly half of 2017 (€137.3m). (Source: Annual Report 2018, page 104)

As correctly predicted in my previous Seeking Alpha article, the dividend was cut entirely for the year 2018 due to the continued cash burn. Please refer to the previous article for a discussion of the overall business model and the historic cash flows.

Momentum clearly slowed toward the end of 2018. Q4 2018 was by far the weakest of the year with EBITDA declining 32% as the company continued to struggle with high raw material prices, tariffs and production inefficiencies in NAFTA.

Given their leverage situation of 3.7x they are under pressure to return to positive cash flow.

Banks have historically been financing the capex and the dividend. With the very recent refinancing in February 2019, ElringKlinger termed-out its drawn overdraft lines into €350m of new 5-7 year term loans with covenants including maximum leverage and equity ratio. Hence the looming liquidity crisis was averted. Covenant levels for the new term loans were not disclosed but comparable credit facilities tend to be set between 4.0x - 4.5x EBITDA.

Operating cash flow came in at €92m in 2018, down from €95m in 2017. The company spent Capex of 164m in 2018, which came in in the high end of guidance for 9-10% of sales which translated to €150-170m. This capex to operating cash flow relation has not changed over the last ten years and has caused leverage to rise year by year.

ROCE has been continuously declining and at only 5.5% is now barely a third of where it stood five years ago.

Q4 order intake declined -12%, which bodes badly for the 2019 outlook…

Guidance for 2019 underscores “a challenging environment” and “increasing pessimism”

The title of slide 28 of management’s presentation to analysts on March 27, 2019 is “Increasing pessimism on FY 2019 with two different half-years.” Citing various industry sources, the auto production in China is forecast to regain in the second half of this year the -12.1% and -3.2% expected volume decline in Q1 and Q2. The Q1 weakness is already well established with profit warnings from many automotive firms. The recovery in the second half of the year, however, is pure speculation. Given the trade tensions still looming, auto volumes in Asia could get much worse before eventually improving.

The mid-term guidance on slide 29 is vague and uninspiring: mid-term EBIT margin guidance is only given as “successive improvement.” As management only guides for global vehicle production, organic sales, and EBIT margin, it is possible for management to technically meet guidance despite declining absolute sales and earnings. Management is clearly reluctant to guide on absolute EBIT.

In his annual letter to investors, CEO Wolf writes that “we anticipate that our EBIT margin in 2019 will be weaker year on year.” Margins are under pressure for multiple reasons: higher raw material costs, negative product mix shifts, and production inefficiencies in the NAFTA region. The cost increases are well-understood, but the product mix is perhaps underappreciated. As the share of bought-in products to self-manufactured products increases, overall margins decrease. The increase of “components” and “third-party parts” in the raw materials bill from 31% to 44% illustrates the scale of the shift. This could get worse as their new “battery module production line” buys cells from a manufacturer in China.

Surprisingly, the company guides a return to positive operating free cash flow (“FCF”) in 2019. We see this as a tall order after burning €67m in 2017 and €86m in 2018. (source: Slide 30). They intend to achieve this in part through very heroic working capital improvement assumptions (slide 25) including extending payment terms to 60 days. It will not be an easy sell for this highly indebted auto supplier to tell its suppliers it will now pay significantly later. This drastic action clashes with the midterm guidance of “slight step-by-step improvement” in NWC (slide 30).

The company has now meaningfully reduced the capex guidance to a high double digit million amount. This contrasts with frequent communication about investing in the future and transforming into an e-mobility supplier. However, with <1% of sales currently, they have a long way to go to achieve their ambition in 2030 of >25% (slide 9).

Management paid itself handsome bonuses despite these difficulties

Despite the deterioration in financial results and metrics, management pays itself cash bonuses of 160% – 170% of base salary for the year 2018. This is a strong sign of misaligned incentives and a clear case for shareholder activism.

Investors should demand absolute earnings guidance targets, as previously mentioned. Given consistent erosion in the EBIT margin for over eight years, investors should not be content with “successive improvement” from a very low level as the mid-term goal. At the least, investors should expect a pledge to return to historic high margins within a reasonable timeframe. We believe that management is unlikely to commit to this because that could be promising too much.

On the March earnings call with analysts, we were surprised to learn of the highly confrontational stance management is currently taking with customers in support of securing selling price increases in the face of higher raw materials costs. According to CEO Stephan Wolf, an OEM customer sent a letter to its suppliers including ElringKlinger asking for price reductions to assist their strategic shift to e-mobility. Dr. Wolf responded to that letter by copying part of the text of the letter the OEM sent to him and asking the OEM for higher prices. (Source: S&P Capital IQ, 2018 Earnings Call, 27 March 2019).

Margin management is, of course, an essential success factor and we acknowledge the very hard negotiations that are typical in the automotive sector. However, if ElringKlinger overplays its hand by overestimating its importance in the supply chain, competitors could gain market share at its expense.

Trading multiples remain stubbornly high despite the challenges the company faces

The chart below shows ElringKlinger’s market capitalization and EV/EBITDA from January 2017 through March 2019. While market cap (left scale, green line) declines by 65% from €1 billion to €365 million, the valuation (right scale, red line) moves within a fairly tight band between 6.5x – 7.5x EBITDA.

The key takeaway is that the share’s weakness over this period simply mirrors the company’s consistently lower reported results. There has yet to be a multiple de-rating despite the significantly increased risk profile. But this could change soon…

Multiple negative catalysts ahead

The most meaningful potential catalyst is Q1’19 earnings. Management guided for “organic sales 2-4% above global markets” in 2019 (slide 29). An analyst on the call asked whether, given the expected global automotive market declines in Q1 and Q2, investors could potentially expect a year-on-year sales decline at ElringKlinger too. The CFO Thomas Jessulat answered: “Could be.” Source: Company Analyst Conference, 27 March 2019. (Annual Figures FY 2018)

In reality, by the Q1 earnings release date of May 7, management should have sufficient visibility to gage how 2019 is shaping up in comparison to consensus forecasts. Hence the Q1 results could well be accompanied with a full-year profit warning.

Another potential catalyst for 2019 could be a covenant breach. Although management has not revealed the covenant levels, banks seldom set covenants much higher than 4.0x net debt / EBITDA, and ElringKlinger had already reached 3.7x at FYE’2018. One would think that neither banks nor borrowers would set a covenant in Q1 that could potentially be breached later that same fiscal year, however there are ample examples of exactly this happening. Given the high leverage and negative cash flows, a near-term covenant breach cannot be ruled out.

In conclusion: divine intervention needed?

A “challenging market environment” is risky for even financially healthy tier one automotive suppliers. But for a highly leveraged, cash-burning company attempting to pull off a major strategic shift, there is an outsized potential for future disappointment. There are, in fact, plenty of reasons that – in his 2018 “Letter to Shareholders” – CEO Wolf embraces the Dalai Lama’s quote on “hard times” as he looks forward to 2019. Divine intervention, anyone?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am employed to advise a fund which has a short position in ElringKlinger AG.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.