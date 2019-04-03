Has General Motors Begrudgingly Passed The Electrification Crown To Tesla?

Tesla continues to have minimal competition in the US market as competitors are reluctant to launch their electrified portfolios.

Chevrolet Bolt support is quietly being slashed as we await the next generation of electrification products to launch in the early 2020s.

General Motors (GM) has undoubtedly led electrification in the US with both the GM EV1 and Chevrolet Volt. However, lately GM has been in a lull with their portfolio, lacking substance to maintain their lead and divert the growing limelight from Tesla (TSLA).

A year and a half ago, GM outlined an ambitious plan to introduce two new electric vehicles (EVs) by now and launch 20 new electric vehicles by 2023. The announcement was for their global portfolio, but their US lineup has headed in the opposite direction. As the result of their manufacturing consolidation, GM has cancelled more plug-ins (Volt and CT6 hybrid) over the last 18 months than they have launched in the US market.

Source: InsideEVs.com (2019 forecasted from Q1 sales)

GM’s sole remaining plug-in vehicle, the Chevrolet Bolt, isn’t likely to pick up the extra volume as its net price after tax incentives is increasing. As of April 1st, the federal tax credit dropped in half from $7,500 to $3,750 for Chevrolet Bolt purchasers. GM also confirmed they have no plan to cut the sticker price to make up for the drop in incentives.

Taking a deeper look at GM’s financials and regulatory position provides some rationale for this behavior. It’s speculated GM loses $8,000 – $9,000 per Bolt forcing increased sales volume to be costly. GM has already accumulated a sizable briefcase of GHG and ZEV credits that should last for a few years. Consequently, it’s unlikely GM will further incentivize Bolt sales as they will wait until their electrified portfolio is refreshed in 2022-23 with more profitable compliance options.

Source: 2018 GHG and ZEV Reports

With that in mind, GM continually disagrees with classifying the Chevrolet Bolt as a compliance car and boasts about their overall demand by announcing they will increase the production capacity. Since making that statement last March, the majority of US Bolt sales month over month have decreased. And with the latest pricing news, the trend will probably continue.

This leaves Tesla in an advantageous situation for the next few years. Many of the vehicles that were considered “Tesla Killers” are being discontinued or slowly curtailed. In addition, many of the new plug-in vehicles are scaling capacity slower than expected or selling at negligible volumes.

Source: InsideEVs.com (sorted by 2018 sales volume)

With Tesla’s competitors continuing to lack any real competition, the Model 3 has catapulted to the number one cumulative plug-in sales leader overtaking the Chevrolet Volt. This feat was accomplished with only the expensive Model 3 variants as the more affordable short range trim has not yet been released. When the short range variant is launched in the second quarter of this year, it will allow Tesla to continue expanding their customer base and generate a massive amount of GHG and ZEV credits from their US sales.

Source: InsideEVs.com

Complicating matters for GM, if their portfolio is delayed or does not meet their sales targets they may quickly run out of GHG and ZEV credits in the early 2020s. Who better to sell them some than Tesla?

The good news for GM shareholders is GM's near-term portfolio finally looks structured to maximize profits with multiple entries in every SUV and truck segment. The bad news for electric vehicle enthusiasts is that it could be several years until GM releases updated competitive entries leaving Tesla to generate a huge lead as the electric vehicle leader.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.