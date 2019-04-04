Maple Leaf Foods: Margin Expansion Will Drive Solid Growth

Maple Leaf Foods should be able to benefit in 2019 and beyond as strong pork demand from China and a decline in raw material costs should result in margin expansion.

Investment Thesis

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCPK:MLFNF) (MFI.TO) had a tough 2018 due to unfavourable pork commodity prices caused by trade disputes. However, the worst is finally behind. The outlook looks bright as North American pork price is expected to rebound due to the spread of African swine flu in China and other countries. In addition, soybean (raw material to feed hog) price is expected to remain low due to large inventory builds in the past year. Normally a decline in raw material costs would lead to lower hog price. Rarely have we seen an increase in hog price coupled with a decrease in raw material costs. Also, pork prices are strongly correlated with hog prices, and the spread environment has been growing more attractive recently. This should result in favorable margin EBITDA expansion. In addition, the company also has several growth initiatives that should help drive margin expansion over the next few years. We believe this opportunity is too good to miss for investors. Based on our model, we expect the company's shares to surge by 30% in one year and nearly double in 3 years. Investors with a long-term investment horizon should be rewarded.

Source: YCharts

Please note that unless otherwise stated, all figures discussed in this article are in Canadian dollar.

Company Background

Maple Leaf Foods is a leading consumer protein company with businesses in Canada, the United States, and Asia. The company’s products include bacon, hams, wieners, meat snacks, delicatessen products, processed chicken products, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, sliced meats, lunch kits, lard and canned meats.

Maple Leaf Foods sells most of its protein products to consumers through retailers, food service and industrial channels. While management does not provide breakdown of revenue or EBITDA for its different segments, we do know that Maple Leaf Foods has hog barns located in several hundred locations in Saskatchewan and Manitoba. In fact, the company owns 41% of the 1.54 million hogs that it processed in 2018. While the company is trying to increase value-added products to its revenue mix (e.g. raised without antibiotics, healthy proteins, etc.) to reduce the impact of commodity prices, a large portion of its profitability depends on the spread between wholesale pork price and live hog prices.

Source: 2018 Industry Statistics

The company also operates an international export business through a network of offices located in Canada, Korea, Japan and China. Revenues earned outside of Canada for the year ended 2018 were C$913.6 million. This is equivalent to 27% of its total revenue.

Source: Created by author

Competitive advantage

Maple Leaf Foods has a collection of leading brands in Canada. These brands include Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, LightlifeTM, Field Roast Grain Meat, and Swift®. These brands are well-known brands in Canada and its meat protein products either holds the number one or number two market share position in almost all of its core product lines in Canada. Thanks to its economies of scale, Maple Leaf Foods has a competitive advantage towards other regional and international competitors. Besides economies of scale, the company is also making efforts to increase its margin through value-added businesses such as selling fresh poultry that are raised without antibiotics.

Macro environment caused some headwinds in 2018

Maple Leaf Foods faced some headwinds in 2018. The company saw its total sales decline slightly by 0.76% year over year to C$3.5 billion. Its adjusted EBITDA margin also declined by 90 basis points to 9.9% in 2018. As a result, its adjusted EBITDA fell by 9.7% to C$344.3 million in 2018.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

Unfavorable pork commodity market

The decline in sales was primarily due to lower fresh pork price. CEO McCain commented that 2018 is “marked by the most challenging industry pork markets in a decade.” The challenging industry environment was caused by the Sino-U.S. trade war where China imposed retaliatory tariffs of 62% on the United States' fresh pork. This makes it difficult for American pork to compete with other countries. Therefore, pork inventory in North America has increased significantly in the past year and has caused a decline in pork prices. It has inevitably hurt Maple Leaf Foods’ margin. As can be seen from the chart below, management believes that the unfavorable commodity market condition has resulted in 130 basis points decline in its EBITDA margin versus its 5-year average.

Source: Q4 2018 Investor Presentation

Besides an unfavorable pork commodity market, Maple Leaf also underwent core brands renovation in 2018. The company had an extensive food renovation program providing its core brands with defined brand attributes to address the spectrum of consumer demands (flavor, health style, value, etc.). Its brand renovation program has resulted in margin compression of about 50 basis points.

Catalysts to drive its share price higher

The good news is that Maple Leaf Foods' headwinds are now behind it, and we see several catalysts that have the potential to materially move its share price higher:

African Swine Flu is expected to drive strong hog demand from China and Asia

The outbreak of African swine flu in China and many other countries such as Vietnam will result in a shortage of pork for a lengthy period of time. This is because once swine are infected by the flu, the death rate is nearly 100%. According to U.S. Department of Agriculture calculations, the total herd in China will fall from 433 million head in 2018 to about 374 million over the next 12 months. This would represent about 59 million head or 13% of China’s vast pig herd. The flu is still not controlled in the country and there could be more deaths of pig herds than anticipated. Pig industry analyst and commentator Peter Crichton suggests that China’s pork imports may have to double in 2019 to supply the lost production and recover the breeding capacity. The fact that this disease is difficult to control also means that this situation is likely to continue in the next few years. The reality is that there is not enough meat in the world to fill the shortage. In fact, we are already seeing a spike in the price of hog futures since early March 2019 (see chart below).

Source: Lean Hogs Futures by CME Group

Maple Leaf Foods will benefit from this trend as the company owns 41% of the 1.54 million hogs that it processed in 2018. Since pork prices are generally correlated with hog prices, this bodes well for upcoming sales prices. Investors may wonder what about the rest 59% of hogs that Maple Leaf Foods will have to buy? Below is a chart that shows the pork cutout price vs. live hog price. As can be seen from the chart, the spread (the difference of cutout price and live hog cost) has become much wider since late February 2019. In fact, the spread has widened from about $3 in late February 2019 to $10 in late March 2019. We expect this favorable spread to continue throughout the year. This should allow Maple Leaf Foods' margin to expand.

Source: United States Department of Agriculture

Since it is also difficult to fill the gap of the pork shortage in China, we expect China will also increase imports for all other sources of protein. This means we should also see the prices of other meats going up. This will create a favorable situation for Maple Leaf Foods as it processes different types of proteins.

Raw material costs are down significantly from last year

As mentioned earlier, Maple Leaf owns about 40% of the hogs that it processes every year. Therefore, a significant amount of Maple Leaf Foods’ raw material costs are from purchasing soybeans to feed its hogs. Readers may be aware that trade tensions between China and the United States in 2018 have resulted in China shifting its imports of soybeans from the United States to other countries such as Brazil. This has resulted in a slump in soybean prices in North America. We expect soybean prices to remain low in 2019 and 2020 even if China and the United States signed a trade deal for the following reasons:

1) The outbreak of African swine flu in China means China’s import of soybeans may not return to the pre-trade tension level even if a trade deal between China and the United States is signed.

2) United States’ soybeans inventory is already at a high level. This level is expected to remain above historical average through 2020 according to USDA forecast. USDA estimates 2019-2020 U.S. ending stocks at 845 million bushels. Although 845 million bushel carryout would be down from the 910 million today, it is still nearly double the stock of 2017-2018 (11-year high at that time). USDA estimates 8% increase of export to China in 2019-2020. Investors should also keep in mind that Argentina imported 73 million bushels of U.S. soybeans in 2018-2019 due to drought. This number is unlikely to return unless Argentina faces another drought this year.

The above reasons support our view that soybean price will remain suppressed in 2019 and 2020. In fact, this is evident in the soybean futures price shown below. As can be seen from the chart, soybeans futures price remains suppressed since June 2018. Therefore, Maple Leaf Foods should benefit from this trend.

Soybean Price (Source: Nasdaq.com)

Poultry automation will drive long-term margin expansion

Maple Leaf Foods is investing C$605.5 million to build a modern poultry facility to replace its aging legacy plants in Ontario. The facility will help Maple Leaf Foods to reduce costs by consolidating three legacy plants into one efficient scale facility. There will also be capacity allocated for value-added poultry categories. Production start-up is anticipated in Q2 2021 and the facility should help deliver annualized benefits of C$105 million to its adjusted EBITDA on a run-rate basis within 12 months of start-up. This is expected to drive 270 basis points of EBITDA margin expansion. Management hopes that the new capacity will help it achieve its adjusted EBITDA margin target (about 14-16%) in 2022. For readers' information, its adjusted EBITDA margin in 2017 and 2018 were 10.8% and 9.9%, respectively.

Renovating core brands

Maple Leaf Foods has a brand renovation initiative. While this brand renovation has caused a decline of its EBITDA margin by 90 basis points in Q4 2018 (e.g. marketing expenses), it is expected to help accelerate growth of its brands in 2019 and beyond based on management’s commentary on growth momentum it has seen YTD in 2019. In the conference call, management expressed that it is “seeing excellent momentum in the Schneiders brand, which is our largest; some solid but not as robust momentum in our Maple Leaf brand.” Overall, we are optimistic that the renovation of its core brands will help drive EBITDA margin expansion in 2019 and beyond.

Solid balance sheet

Maple Leaf Foods has an investment-grade balance sheet with a net debt of C$310.8 million. Its net debt to EBITDA ratio is only about 0.8x. This solid balance sheet has allowed it to pursue share buybacks and increase its dividends at double-digits in the past few years. The company has spent an average of C$176 million per year in share buybacks in the past 4 years and has reduced its shares outstanding by about 13.5%. Management intends to maintain its investment-grade balance sheet through all of its capital expenditures in the next few years. Maple Leaf Food’s commitment to a solid balance sheet should alleviate investor’s concern about the C$605.5 million poultry facility investment that Maple Leaf Foods is pursuing in the next few years.

We expect Maple Leaf Foods to finance about C$121 million of debt in 2019. On this expectation, its debt will increase to C$432.5 million by the end of 2019 (see our table in next section). While the company expects to spend a total of C$400 million in capital expenditure in 2019, with about C$250 million to be invested in the construction of the C$605 million new poultry facility, Maple Leaf Foods will likely generate $350 million of operating cash flow in 2019 (it was C$299 million in 2018). This mitigates the amount of debt the company will have to incur to fund its investment program.

We expect the company to invest another C$250 million in 2020. We estimate a net debt of C$503.8 million in 2020 that will result in an interest expense of about C$20 million based on the current prime rate of 3.95%. This number only represents about 4.1% of the estimated EBITDA in 2020. Even if the prime rate goes up significantly by 50% (not likely given the current macroeconomic situation), it will only represent about 6.2% of its estimated EBITDA.

Significant Upside Potential

The table below shows our estimates of Maple Leaf Foods’ top-line and bottom-line growth and target share price. We estimate that its revenue will grow at an average rate of about 7% annually except in 2022 where we estimate the new poultry facility will help lift its sales by about 11%. We model the EBITDA margin to gradually improve towards management’s goal of 14% ~ 16% in 5 years. In this model, we are assuming normalized soybean prices and not expecting any significant increase in soybean prices (Maple Leaf Foods do have hedges in place to offset commodity prices swing). We anticipate EBITDA margin to rebound to 11.4% in 2019 due to the completion of its brands renovation and the assumption that fresh pork price will gradually improve as the year unfolds. We use an EV to EBITDA ratio of 11x. This number is conservative as it is slightly lower than the company’s average ratio of 11.2x in the past 3 years. It is also below the average of other food processors such as Hormel Foods (HRL) and Premium Brands (OTC:PRBZF).

C$ Million unless otherwise stated F2019 F2020 F2021 F2022 Revenue $3,740.2 $4,002.0 $4,282.1 $4,753.2 EBITDA Margin 11.4% 12.2% 13.1% 14.3% EBITDA $426.4 $488.2 $561.0 $679.7 EV/EBITDA Ratio 11 11 11 11 Enterprise Value $4,690.2 $5,370.7 $6,170.6 $7,476.7 Net Debt $432.5 $503.8 $366.2 $83.6 Dividend per share (C$) $0.58 $0.62 $0.66 $0.71 Target price per share (C$) $39.50 $47.11 $60.01 Total return (%) 29.8% 54.6% 96.4% Shares outstanding (Mil) 123.2 123.2 123.2 123.2 Market Value $4,866.8 $5,804.4 $7,393.1

Source: Created by author

As can be seen from the table above, we see total return of nearly 30% within one year of time frame and nearly 100% in three years. If China imports more pork from North America in 2019 and 2020, we think the return could be even higher.

Risks and Challenges

Maple Leaf Foods faces several risks:

1) Health status of livestock (e.g. African swine flu).

2) Food contamination.

3) Foreign exchange risk.

4) Tariffs and trade tensions as 27% of its revenues are derived outside of Canada.

5) Changes in consumer tastes and buying patterns.

6) Cyclical nature of the cost and supply of livestock.

7) Commodity prices such as those of soybean that is used to feed its hogs.

Downside scenario

Managing risk is important in any investment. Here, we present a scenario where Maple Leaf Foods' EBITDA margin declined to 9% through 2022 and that its sales would only grow by 2% annually. In this scenario, Maple Leaf Foods' share price would trend lower to C$23.34 per share in 2020 before climbing up to C$24.50 in 2022. This represented negative returns of 24.4% and 18.4% within 1 year and 3 years from the current share price.

C$ Million unless otherwise stated F2019 F2020 F2021 F2022 Revenue $3,495.5 $3,565.41 $3,636.7 $3,709.45 EBITDA Margin 9.0% 9.0% 9.0% 9.0% EBITDA $314.6 $320.9 $327.3 $333.9 EV/EBITDA Ratio 11 11 11 11 Enterprise Value $3,460.5 $3,529.8 $3,600.4 $3,672.4 Net Debt $482.5 $653.8 $681.2 $653.6 Dividend per share (C$) $0.58 $0.62 $0.66 $0.71 Target price per share (C$) $23.34 $23.69 $24.50 Total return (%) -22.5% -21.2% -18.4% Shares outstanding (Mil) 123.2 123.2 123.2 123.2 Market Value 2,875.9 2,919.2 3,018.7

Source: Created by author

Investor Takeaway

Maple Leaf Foods is at an inflection point where we think the worst is finally over and there will be significant upside potential in its share price. The macro environment appears to be favorable and that it is rare to see an increase in meat prices while seeing its feeding costs reduced. The stock presents a wonderful buying opportunity for investors.

Additional Disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MLFNF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.