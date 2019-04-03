Infracap Preferred Stock ETF: Enhanced Defensive Monthly Income

InfraCap, the company that produces the highly popular leveraged monthly-distribution-paying MLP ETF (AMZA), also has a leveraged ETF that holds preferred stock (PFFA). PFFA employs broad diversification, holding more than 100 preferred securities issued by U.S. companies with market caps of over $100 million.

It's similar to AMZA in that the primary focus is on current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation, it's actively managed (basing its security selections and weightings on quantitative, qualitative, and relative valuation factors), it enhances its yield and potential for total returns by using 20%-30% of leverage, and uses options to enhance current income.

Given its leverage in tandem with its broad diversification, PFFA is a great way to deploy capital if you are bullish on preferred stock right now, especially if you are an income-focused investor.

Why Preferreds?

Over the past six months, interest rates have plunged due to fears of a slowing global and U.S. economy as well as a shift in Federal Reserve interest rate policy.

In March, the Fed announced it was pausing its interest rate hikes and the market is now pricing in a greater likelihood of an interest-rate cut than a hike while some experts think that the Fed's quantitative tightening program could end much sooner than Powell has flagged. Further adding to a declining outlook for interest rates is the fact that the White House urged the Fed just this past week to cut interest rates immediately.

This outlook is very bullish for preferred stock, because, as interest rates decline, fixed income assets - by their very definition – will see valuations rise. This is because fixed income assets pay out a fixed (i.e., unchanging) amount of income per share or bond. Therefore, as interest rates fall, the price investors are willing to pay for fixed income assets increases due to their increased value relative to competing investment options.

The slowing outlook for the economy also is bullish for preferred stock, because, in a recession, almost every equity sector declines in price. This is inevitable as investors panic and sell off risk-based investments to increase cash levels and reallocate into safer investments (for more on this, see our recent series of articles entitled Recession Proof Investing). Given that preferred shareholders are senior to common shareholders in the capital stack – making them safer investments with greater priority for dividend payments and liquidation proceeds - someday in the future as the market turns south, REIT preferred shares are set to outperform as they continue to pay high dividend yields and experience less volatility.

Preferred shares combine features of debt in that they pay fixed dividends, and equity, in that they have no fixed maturity. As a result of the latter, they can sell at wide discounts to par value much more easily than debt does, since debt – in addition to being more conservative in structure – has a set maturity date and therefore trades according to a yield to maturity metric. The details of each preferred share depend on a case-by-case basis, but generally speaking they are senior to common shareholders when it comes to dividends and any liquidation proceeds.

Moreover, most preferred shares have a “cumulative” feature which means that all preferred dividends (including unpaid ones) must be paid first before a dividend can be paid to common shareholders. Therefore, even if the preferred dividend is temporarily suspended, the company would need to first pay all the missed payments before it could pay anything to its common shareholders.

PFFA very simply takes the preferred bull case outlined above and puts it on steroids by applying leverage to it. At the same time, it mitigates the leverage risk through actively managing a broadly diversified portfolio that eliminates stocks with higher risk, using covered calls, and the defensive nature of its asset class. As a result, PFFA offers investors a good chance of outperforming common stocks in a bear market while not getting left too far behind in a bull market, all while generating a very attractive and safe yield.

PFFA Analysis

Just like he did for AMZA, PFFA's portfolio manager Jay Hatfield kindly agreed to sit down for an interview to answer my questions and offer unique insights into the details of his fund's investment process and how it differs from his MLP ETF. The following contains my findings from my interview with him in combination with my own analysis of the fund.

Investment Philosophy

PFFA's management team describe themselves as long-term investors looking for high-quality, liquid issuers with stable businesses and attractive asset bases. If the business fundamentals of an issuer unexpectedly deteriorate, they will consider selling the position as they are looking for conservative investments in stable companies and do not want to own distressed preferred stocks.

As such, they are an active fund that seeks to optimize the return of the S&P US Preferred Stock index by employing leverage, maintaining proprietary weightings and writing option premium to generate a modest amount of incremental income. Their objective is to outperform the index and provide an enhanced income to investors and believe that it's particularly important for preferred stocks to be actively managed to address the call features of the securities and monitor credit conditions of the issuing companies.

They encourage investors to view PFFA as much lower risk than AMZA or other equity income ETFs or mutual funds. This is because PFFA holds fixed income securities which have lower risk as they are only ~25% correlated to the stock market as a whole. At the same time, however, preferred shares do not offer any upside from dividend growth. As a result, the expected return is going to be very close to the yield over long periods of time. With equity income securities such as AMZA, the expected return is the yield plus dividend growth, which should be higher than fixed income returns during economic expansions, but the risk will be higher with correlation to the overall market close to 100%.

Investment Process

As outlined on its Fact Sheet, PFFA accomplishes its objectives by following a five-step investment process:

Evaluate potential investments on a variety of key variables. Mr. Hatfield emphasized that they are very focused on fundamental analysis and maintain detailed models on all our holdings and maintain a database of the relative valuation of all of the 300 securities in the index. They are "almost 100% fundamental investors" since the fair valuation of preferred stocks can be calculated relatively precisely based on relative credit ratings and call features. They only invest in listed, liquid preferred stocks with issuers that have publicly traded common stock and prefer asset intensive companies with modest leverage. They also do not invest in distressed preferred stocks whose dividends may be at risk of suspension. They use a proprietary rating system of each company including the competitive position of a company; the perceived ability of the company to earn a high return on capital; the historical and projected stability and reliability of the profits of the company; the anticipated ability of the company to generate cash in excess of its growth needs; and the access of the company to additional capital. They then evaluate the relative valuation of each security based on its yield to call and credit rating and select the most attractive securities while still maintaining large diversification (they currently hold 125 securities). To give an idea of what types of securities this strategy leads them to favor, here's the current list of their top holdings: Source: Fund Website Unsurprisingly, their preference for yield combined with asset-intensive companies with modest leverage draws them to net-lease REITs like EPR Properties (EPR) and Global Net Lease (GNL), Hotel REIT Hersha Hospitality (HT), and energy MLPs Energy Transfer (ET) and DCP Midstream (DCP). Each of these companies are ideal candidates for this strategy due to their asset-backed balance sheets that also are pretty conservatively leveraged. At the same time, however, they lack the blue chip name brands that would drive their yields prohibitively low for PFFA to view as opportunistic. Wells Fargo (WFC) is another unsurprising pick given its tarnished image from recent scandals that have suppressed valuations despite the bank's balance sheet strength remaining quite robust. Generally underweight or eliminate callable preferred securities exhibiting a low or negative yield-to-call ratio in order to maximize return potential for investors. Apply leverage to potentially enhance portfolio exposure. For those concerned that the fund's use of leverage will cause it to buy high and sell low, Mr. Hatfield allays those concerns with the fact that preferred shares are more suitable for leverage due to their relative stability and also points out that his fund does not have a fixed leverage target and does not buy and sell securities to stay within it. PFFA targets leverage at 25% but does not sell (or buy) when preferred securities rise or fall. Since preferred stocks are fixed income and senior to common, the securities are significantly less volatile than common stocks (approximately 25% correlated to the stock market) so the variability of the leverage ratio is likely to be relatively low. Preferred stocks also are correlated to long-term interest rates (about 20%). Since the stock market and the government bond market are usually inversely correlated these two factors tend to offset each other in normal market conditions. If management were to expect a deep recession vs. a short-term market correction (such as Q4 2018) it would consider reducing or eliminating leverage. Approximately 45% of the portfolio is fixed to floating, so in a rate environment of steadily rising rates over the long term, those securities would be somewhat insulated. However, investors should keep in mind that despite falling interest rates, signs of global slowing, and calls for a recession within the next few years, PFFA currently has maintained its leverage, showing that management's views may be materially different from many in the economic markets. Employ option overlay strategies primarily to seek to provide additional current income. For those concerned about how AMZA has actually destroyed value for shareholders through heavy and unsuccessful use of options, PFFA only targets about 10% of its income from options proceeds and the remaining 90% from preferred stock dividends. Since preferred shares do not issue options, management takes a roundabout approach to incorporating options by taking a different approach to the mandatory convertible securities in the S&P US Preferred stock index. The underlying common stocks of these companies can be high-risk industrial, technology or other high beta stocks. Rather than including those mandatory securities in the fund, PFFA includes a modest amount (10-20%) of low beta yield equities such as utilities or REITs with yields similar to preferred stocks. It then writes covered calls on those equities with a target of generating approximately 1% of net incremental yield. Employ opportunistic short positions to hedge interest rate risk. Management deliberately selects higher yielding preferred stocks and also deploys tactical shorting techniques to hedge interest rate risk. They usually maintain a small short of 10%-15% of the portfolio in government bond ETFs including the iShares 20+ year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) and the iShares 7-10 year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF). This short incrementally lowers the portfolio’s correlation to long-term government bonds. While this is good for portfolio stability, it could lead to fund under performance similar to how his strategy of shorting oil as a hedge for his MLPs in AMZA has led to steep losses in the past. Another way that they hedge against interest rate risk is by filling their portfolio with a higher average yield than the index they track since preferreds with high average yields have lower interest rate sensitivity compared to lower yield preferreds.

Cost and Structure

PFFA is a lower cost fund than AMZA (0.8% vs. 0.95% respective management fees) due to the fact that AMZA is structured as a corporation and files very complex tax returns that consolidate all of the K-1s from its holdings. As a result, it has higher administrative costs. Additionally, PFFA is a registered investment company, so it does not have to accrue for taxes as corporations do, so it does not have any accrued tax liability or asset (unlike AMZA).

Distribution Taxation

While options income is often taxed at the short-term (i.e., ordinary income) tax rate, not all of PFFA's distributions will be taxed at such a high level since preferred stock dividends from certain non-cumulative securities, REITs and MLPs are taxed either as qualified dividends, partnership distributions or return of capital. Consequently, a significant portion of the remaining 90% will be taxed at rates below the maximum federal tax rate.

Distribution Coverage

Given AMZA's challenges with covering its distribution leading to numerous cuts, we were curious about PFFA's coverage. Mr. Hatfield's approach with this fund seems much more conservative. The current distribution is currently being covered by dividend income and options proceeds, and as a result, management believes it's sustainable. Given that only 1% of yield is being targeted from options (rather than the 6% being pursued in AMZA's strategy) as well as the fact that preferred dividends are generally very safe (especially considering that AMZA's management can choose which preferreds it holds), the distribution seems quite safe. Additionally, given that they target higher yielding preferred stocks and leverage of 25% adds approximately 1% to the yield (although this may change with changes in interest rates and preferred yields since they are not perfectly correlated to each other), achieving a 150 basis point target yield premium to the index's yield is very achievable. Since preferred stocks are senior to common they rarely cut or eliminate dividends, so management does not expect to change its current distribution and I do not see why they would need to barring a severe depression.

Skin In The Game

Investors like management with skin in the game, so we were happy to hear that Mr. Hatfield and his team are the largest holder of PFFA and it's their largest fixed income holding with the investment composing a significant portion of their net liquid assets.

Track Record

Thus far, management's strategies have paid off very well, as PFFA has managed to outperform its peer preferred ETFs quite considerably since its inception. It has outperformed the VanEck Vectors Preferred fund (PFXF), the Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX), the Global X SuperIncome ETF (SPFF), the SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred ETF (PSK), the iShares Preferred & Income Securities ETF (PFF), and the iShares International Preferred stock ETF (IPFF) since the fund's inception.

While this is not surprising given its use of leverage, interestingly, it also outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) by 132 basis points despite the market being positive during that time span.

Risks

While these results are strong, it's important to note that PFFA vastly under performed its non-leveraged peers during the December sell-off, implying that management's techniques to try to mitigate the volatility from its leverage may not be as effective as some might think. This significant under performance during this period is due to the fact that management shorts Treasury bonds and those yields were declining (i.e., treasury prices were rising) quite strongly during that period.

At the same time, its volatility was still not as high as that found in the SPY, showing that it still maintains its relatively defensive nature. Therefore investors should not invest in this fund if they think that interest rates will decline significantly in tandem with equity markets as the leverage plus the Treasury bond short position will cause significant under performance relative to other preferred ETFs. However, if interest rates remain stable and/or equity markets appreciate, then PFFA should significantly outperform peers while still providing a hedge against the downside (relative to the SPY).

Investor Takeaway

PFFA is a very interesting concept and seems much better suited to leverage than many of its common equity-focused leveraged fund peers. Management's lighter use of options and less ambitious distribution goals also are appealing and make this fund easier to trust as a reliable income source. Additionally, the fact that it pays monthly distributions is very appealing for income investors, making it perhaps one of the best monthly income investments for retirees given its combination of distribution safety and yield.

However, its leverage and the fact that it does hold some common equities does make it more volatile than other preferred funds. It also employs a short position on Treasury bonds. As a result, investors should not view this fund as a safe-haven asset or as conservative as simply investing in an non-leveraged preferred ETF. It should instead be viewed as a hybrid between preferred shares and the SPY: A chance to achieve high income that in some circumstances will even outperform the SPY with slightly less downside risk than the SPY. Given that we believe that the economy is slowing and interest rates are more likely to fall than rise in the near to medium term, we are passing on this fund for now in favor of non-leveraged preferred stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.