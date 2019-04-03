Facebook: Value Investment For Growth Investors With 25%+ Upside

Even though the stock has regained a part of the losses, the discounted cash flow analysis points to further growth potential since Facebook (FB) has positioned itself to reap the benefits of one of the biggest and fastest growing sectors in the world.

For patient long-term investors, this uncertainty is an attractive opportunity to buy at a discounted price and as a contrarian to take advantage of the emotional crowd.

Facebook is highly criticized by regulators and shunned by Wall Street analysts, and consequently, its "out-of-favor" epithet pushed the equity price into bargain territory. However, a low valuation combined with the long-term growth prospects offers an attractive entry point with an appealing risk to reward ratio.

Digital Advertising Industry and Growth Prospects

During the past five years, Facebook managed to achieve an astounding rate of expansion, which should continue into the future, but at a more moderate pace.

Digital advertising spending is forecasted to continue to rise, which will support Facebook's long-term revenue and profitability growth. A forecast is that by 2023, the worldwide digital advertising spending will be worth $518 billion per year, which is a compounded annual growth rate of 13%.

Facebook is positioned to capture a large part of this market expansion and is set to significantly decrease the gap between its and Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) market share. During 2016, Google held 47% of the worldwide digital ad market, but, in 2017, it lost approximately 5% of the market share. The downward trend continued in 2018 but at a slower pace.

On the other hand, Facebook managed to capture the largest part of Google's market share losses. From 2016 to 2018, Facebook's market share leaped from 14.30% to 19.50%. On top of all issues and problems, Facebook managed to achieve such advancement during the most turbulent years of its existence. This shows Facebook's dominance and robustness in the ever-evolving digital advertising world.

In relative terms, Google is still a digital ad leader, but its growth engine is losing its steam to more agile competitors, particularly Facebook. Observing the market share development, we could say that Google's relative losses are approximately equal to Facebook's gains.

In terms of monetizing its platforms, Facebook is at the beginning with Instagram and, practically, has not even started with Messenger and WhatsApp. Despite all privacy issues and problems, during the last quarter of 2018, Facebook managed to increase its daily active users by 8.7% and monthly active users by 8.9%. But, more importantly, the average revenue per user increased by 19%, which shows a high potential of further per user profitability advancement.

At the end of the last year, Facebook was the most successful in the US & Canada, where its ARPU increased by an exceptional 30%. For the company, these are the most mature markets, but this development shows the potential for the rest of the world if Facebook continues to execute its strong and successful strategy.

Consequently, it is reasonable to expect that we will see a continuation of the share market growth, but as the Facebook platform is in a more mature phase, I have projected a market share growth at a more moderate pace of 1.2% per year (down from the average of 2.65% in 2017 and 2018 years).

With this momentum, at the end of 2023, Facebook will hold 25.7% of the total market, which is a five-year compounded annual growth rate of 19.3%.

During 2018, the digital advertising market expanded by $40 billion, and out of that increase, Facebook managed to capture $15 billion, while Google's took $23 billion. Under assumptions mentioned above, we can expect that in 2022 Facebook will increase its ad revenues by $15 billion and Google by $9 billion, which could be the first time in history that Facebook would capture a larger part of the expanding revenues.

It is not that Facebook is only winning the market from Google, at the same time, it is doing this at a much higher operational efficiency. During the last three fiscal years, Facebook had an average EBIT margin of 46%. In the same period, Google achieved an average EBIT margin of 25%. Such a high difference has big repercussions on capital efficiency.

Capital Efficiency

When it comes to companies of this size, Facebook's unprecedented capital and margin efficiency are second to none. During the past three years, the company achieved an average return on equity (ROE) of 24%, an average return on assets of 39%, and most importantly, return on invested capital (ROIC) of almost 44%.

According to Warren Buffett, a company that is able to maintain ROIC above 15% has a moat, which is hard for competitors to cross and jeopardize the company's profitability.

In a highly competitive environment, Facebook was able to maintain exceptional ROIC, which is a confirmation of competitive advantages that are hard for its challengers to emulate.

Discounted Cash Flow Analysis (DCF)

As the amount of debt is negligible and the cash position is $41 billion, WACC is equal to the cost of equity. The following analysis assumes that the effective tax rate will equal the statutory tax rate of 21%, which is higher than the average effective tax rate during the last year.

Taking into account the previous market development analysis, for the next five years, revenue growth is forecasted at 19.3% per annum. In 2024 and 2025, we can reasonably expect a deceleration of the revenues, and from 2021, perpetual growth rate is set at 3%. During the last five years, the average EBITDA margin was 52%, but as the industry matures and competition becomes tougher, I projected a gradual EBITDA margin decline.

During the last four years, average capital expenditures (CAPEX) amounted to 19% of the total revenues, and during the same period, annualized revenue growth was 46%. As I am counting with much lower revenue growth levels, it is reasonable to assume that CAPEX requirements will be lower as well. Consequently, for the next five years, I forecasted a 1% CAPEX decline per year. During the last two years, I forecasted a fall to 7%, which will be needed to maintain the perpetual growth rate of 3%.

Risks

The most important risk factors are definitely the regulatory issues, which could threaten to split the company or require higher data privacy standards, which could increase the costs, decrease the revenues, or both. During the last few years, Facebook has amassed a net cash position of $40 billion, which could be used for new takeovers, but as the company will be under tougher anti-monopoly scrutiny, the game-changing takeovers will be hard to put through.

Additionally, as Mark Zuckerberg has recently announced the strategic pivot change toward privacy and encrypted messages, this could have a negative financial impact, as it would prevent targeted advertisements.

Liquidity & Financial Health

Currently, Facebook is practically free of debt and has a $40 billion position. Even though, in 2018, capital expenditures have substantially increased, the free cash flow amounted to more than $15 billion.

Sooner or later this pile of cash will have to be used, and if regulatory issues will prolong and hinder possible takeovers, the most logical outcome would be to increase a buyback program.

Recap

In a short-term period of a few months, it is hard to forecast a stock price movement. But when imagining Facebook in five years, chances are that it will be able to overcome its current problems and that revenues and profits will continue to rise.

During the last five years, Facebook has shown that it is highly efficient in the execution of its strategy, which led to the exceptional market share and capital efficiency performance. At the current valuation, the market expects too pessimistic development of its revenues and profits and prices Facebook significantly below its fair value.

