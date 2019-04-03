eXp And The Transformation Of Real Estate

eXp has been rapidly expanding and has been able to at least double its revenue every year since 2015.

By: Alec Slovenec

Background

What seems to be a common trend in many high-performing startup companies is an asset-lite business model, where brick-and-mortar facilities are replaced by apps and online service. Companies like Uber (UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) own no taxis and do their business through an app; Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) owns no movie rental stores, but put Blockbuster out of business; HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE), a company I wrote about last week, allows people to rent cars to each other, yet HyreCar itself owns no cars.

eXp World Holdings (EXPI) follows this powerful trend that has worked for so many others. Founded by Glenn Sanford in 2008, eXp has revolutionized the real estate market by creating a massive online network of agents without the need for physical office space.

eXp World

eXp agents do not work out of a physical office and can do most of their work from home in front of a computer. eXp agents conduct their meetings, attend training, reach tech support and do just about anything else business-related on the company’s program, eXp World.

eXp World, developed by VirBELA, functions much like a video game along the lines of Second Life or The Sims. Agents control their avatars and can walk or teleport to different agencies around the country and can online chat with other agents. Running a business through a video game may sound funny, but the reality is that this platform saves the business a ton of money while offering convenience to its users. And what would be spent on the upkeep of buildings goes back into the pockets of agents.

“In 2009, when we looked at how to create a sense of place that was always on and available, virtual worlds for business made a ton of sense,” says Sanford in an interview with Inman. “I had built a large online service in the early ’90s and had worked for AOL for a bit back then as well, so online communities made sense to me.”

When meeting with clients, agents may come across circumstances where they’d like to meet up with a client in a professional setting, but they don’t have a space due to eXp’s online business model. In an effort to minimize this issue, eXp has partnered with Regus Business Lounges. This partnership gives eXp agents free access to Regus’ 1200+ lounges spread throughout the world that come with secretaries, meeting rooms, wifi and mostly anything else necessary for a professional meeting spot. For the occasional formal situation, this can be a great alternative to meeting at a Starbucks or at someone’s home.

Performance

eXp’s shares were previously trading on the OTCQB for several years, and barely sold for above $1 until late 2016. This was when its share prices began to take off, spiking at around $5.40 a share in September of 2016 before slowly declining throughout 2017. It wasn’t until around November of 2017 when eXp shares shot back up to $6.00 and very quickly reached heights of almost $17.00 a share by January of 2018. In 2018, The stock saw several spikes in performance, hitting around $18.00 a share in May. Around this time, eXp left the OTCQB and uplisted, hitting its market cap of over $1 billion by the end of its first day trading on the NASDAQ. Share prices later saw some turbulence and dropped to around $11.00 a share, but then spiked back up to $19.00 a share in September, nearly a 500% increase from its share prices from September of the previous year.

Clearly, these prices weren’t sustainable. Towards the end of the year, stock prices dropped dramatically down to about $7.00 a share by January of 2019. Stock prices have since recovered somewhat from its dip a few months ago, and are currently trading at around $11.00 a piece.

When we look at eXp’s financials, the company looks promising and stable. For 2018, eXp’s assets weigh in at $55.85 million compared to its liabilities at around $25.87 million. eXp has managed to minimize its liabilities thanks to its innovative cloud-based strategy. Unlike many of its competing real-estate companies, eXp doesn’t need to spend money on offices, clerical, lights, or anything else associated with physical office space because eXp holds its meetings online in a simulated virtual office space.

“Most traditional brokerages continue to allocate significant resources to physical bricks and mortar and all of the ancillary costs associated with it,” reads eXp’s company website, “including utility, insurance, rent, CAM, furnishings, and staffing costs – forcing a downward pressure on profits…”

The company’s revenue has seen exponential growth over the past few years; in 2015, the company’s revenue was about $22.87 million. Every year since, the company has managed to at least double its annual revenue, hitting $53.56 million in 2016, $156.1 million in 2017 and hitting a whopping $500.15 million in 2018. Clearly, the company is meeting a very large, untapped demand for cloud-based real-estate business.

eXp’s cash flow also saw significant improvements last year, increasing from $1.7 million in Q4 of 2017 to $5.5 million by Q4 of 2018. Its cash flow from operations also went from $4.6 million to $24.3 million in the same span of time.

“In the past year, eXp has grown in extraordinary ways in both financials and size,” says Sanford.

Risks

“We have a history of operating at losses since our inception in October 2009,” reads eXp’s Q4 earnings summary. “Our ability to realize consistent, meaningful revenues and profit over a sustained period has not been established and cannot be assured.”

Despite its many successes, an investment like eXp has many risks, and operating at losses is not sustainable forever. Its solution to these losses, as it states in its earnings summary, is simply to keep growing; it needs to keep adding agents, spreading its reach and winning over more consumers. And with its very short history, none of this is guaranteed.

Another major risk eXp faces is the real estate market itself. Real estate changes all the time, and sales can be affected by countless factors that eXp can’t account for. Something as simple as a bad storm or as complex as a change in property taxing could present some turbulence for eXp. And in its youth, eXp may get hit harder by these random factors than its older real estate competitors that have been around for much longer and understand how to adapt to these types of risks.

“Our profitability is tied to the strength of the residential real estate market, which is subject to a number of general business and macroeconomic conditions beyond our control,” reads eXp’s earning summary. “Our profitability is closely related to the strength of the residential real estate market which is cyclical in nature and typically is affected by changes in national, state and local economic conditions which are beyond our control.”

Conclusion

It’s no mystery why eXp has seen so much success. The company found a way to completely remove the middle-man and has invested everything into its agents. eXp is following in the footsteps of many other great ventures, such as Uber and Netflix, so it's no wonder why they’ve been rapidly growing.

What eXp set out to do was revolutionize the real estate game and offer a better alternative to traditional real estate brokerages, and so far, it’s been nailing it. eXp is one of the fastest growing real estate brokerages in the U.S., and is the first brokerage to operate in all 50 states. And between the end of 2017 and the end of 2018, eXp saw its number of agents grow from 6,511 to 15,570, a 139% increase.

“eXp World Holdings’ record results are a direct reflection of eXp Realty’s long-term appeal for agents and brokers who joined the company during the last 12 months as well as its ability to attract top teams — from all geographies across a variety of major real estate brands and independent brokerages,” reads a recent press release from the Associated Press.

eXp has also been actively sharing equity with its agents, using company stock as an incentive for agents to try out the platform. For example, when an agent completes their first transaction through eXp, they get $200 worth of stock, and when that agent brings a new agent on the team, they get $400 worth of stock.

Everything considered, eXp is a very promising stock with so much room to grow. Despite the turbulence in its share prices last year, eXp has seen massive growth in revenue and agents, not to mention its uplisting on the NASDAQ. The hype around this company is very real, with thousands flocking to the platform over the last year. eXp has transformed the real estate market nation-wide and will likely to continue on its path to even more unprecedented growth.

