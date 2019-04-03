Osiris Therapeutics Is Undervalued In Buyout

Over the next year, we see a further widening of gross margin after the FDA approves Mesoblast's MSC-100 for aGVHD that triggers milestone payment and royalties to OSIR.

We forecast sales to rise greater than 20% in 2019, after a 20% advance in 2018 during which sales accelerated in each quarter, led by growth in Grafix wound care.

Investment Thesis

While Osiris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OSIR) has appreciated 40% during the calendar year 2019, it is still significantly undervalued. The company's sales growth and earnings growth have been accelerating due to OSIR's increasing market success with its impactful suite of medical solutions that improve lives and hold down health care costs.

Business Summary

OSIR is a world leader in regenerative medicine that creates and delivers solutions for complex wound healing, orthopedics, sports medicine, and Acute Graft Versus Host Disease (aGVHD).

Osiris received marketing approval from Health Canada in 2012 for the world's first stem cell drug approval (Prochymal, MSC-100). In 2013, Osiris selected a commercialization pathway for Prochymal through Mesoblast (MESO) through a series of milestone and royalty payments. Mesoblast currently markets Prochymal in Japan as TEMCELL and is on the verge of FDA approval in the United States for aGVHD which will result in a $20M milestone payment to Osiris and signal the beginning of royalty payments to Osiris. Mesoblast's licensee is also seeking expanded use of MSC-100 for Epidermolysis Bullosa.

In 2014, Grafix demonstrated overwhelming efficacy in a breakthrough study for healing diabetic foot ulcers (DFU). Grafix closed 3 times the wounds as the standard of care - the single largest improvement ever reported in a clinical trial for DFU. Patients treated with Grafix also suffered fewer wound-related infections. This is an option for patients when the standard of care fails and a more advanced treatment method is needed. This helps patients, health care systems, and payers. Several studies have subsequently affirmed the efficacy of Grafix. Subsequently, we have read that Grafix works better than Epifix by MiMedx and Dermagraft by Organogenesis for certain wounds. The market for chronic wounds is significant and growing. Chronic wounds span venous ulcers, diabetic, and pressure ulcers. Further, chronic wounds are correlated with aging and, therefore, are likely to increase in prevalence as populations age. Grafix demonstrates cost savings due to faster wound closure, less hospitalizations, and fewer adverse events. Insurers are increasingly stepping up to support the value delivered by Grafix.

OSIR's other impactful products include:

Stravix is like Grafix but for surgical applications. Both are distributed by Osiris.

Cartiform repairs cartilage (body does not naturally repair). Osiris partnered with Arthrex for commercialization and distribution.

Bio4 for bone repair and regeneration. Osiris entered into an exclusive partnership with Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for commercialization and marketing. The bone repair market is a significant market opportunity that Bio4 has not yet begun to fully connect with. Stryker has been slow in ramping up sales.

June 2018, Osiris announced implementation of Prestige Lyotechnology (PL). PL is a novel preservation technique for room temperature storage of living tissues for Osiris products or licensing to other parties. GrafixPL PRIME is the first commercially available product.

Buyout Challenge

On March 12, 2019, Smith & Nephew (SNN) recognized OSIR's value and obtained a buyout at $19 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald provided a fairness evaluation for the OSIR Board in support of Smith & Nephew's offer. Since this buyout lacked process and failed to include a shop around provisions, assumed a modest 10% growth rate, and did not consider increased income from Mesoblast, we believe this significantly understates the value of OSIR. I have many questions about the buyout of OSIR at this price summarized in my previous SA article. Several recent lawsuits are challenging the buyout.

Company Value

Our 12-month target price is $49 comprised of two components. First, price-to-sales of 7x, our 2019 estimate that does not include monetization of MSC-100 by Mesoblast. FDA approval of MSC-100 for aGVHD will significantly enhance OSIR's revenues and earnings. Assuming the FDA approves MSC-100 for aGVHD, we estimate this to be worth at least $9 per share to OSIR in the near term with the potential for significantly more over time especially if additional indications are added. At this time, a premium for Prestige Lyotechnology has not been included in the analysis to be conservative and given the limited information as to market potential.

Revenues and Earnings Per Share

Fiscal year ended December 31.

EPS Estimates based on forecast of operating earnings without FDA approval of MSC-100.

Historical revenues and earnings are from company reports.

Risks

There are various risks to consider with any biotechnology firm. Osiris is not immune from industry risks.

Risks to this opinion include increasing competition in the wound care space. This risk also includes OSIR's ability to compete successfully in the crowded wound space.

Another risk is FDA approval of MSC-100 for aGVHD. This is not assured; yet, we see Mesoblast ramping up funding, production, and salesforce in anticipation of FDA approval. Mesoblast's next meeting with the FDA is this month (April).

Another risk is the potential for a successful buyout by SNN at $19 which precludes investors the ability to realize a higher valuation of OSIR. Alternatively, the SNN buyout could unravel, but I would see this as a good opportunity to further accelerate sales and earnings and while we wait on the FDA. This would more clearly demonstrate OSIR's value.

While changes in drug pricing rules could be a concern, reimbursement for Grafix has been limited under the bundle for several years.

Conclusion

Given that this valuation is significantly above the Smith & Nephew offer, I will not be tendering my shares of OSIR for Smith & Nephew's $19 buyout. I view OSIR as a hold while we await the results of the undervalued tender process. My hope is that Smith & Nephew or another firm sees the true value of Osiris Therapeutics and offers a more reasonable price. Alternatively, if the SNN buyout were to unravel, I would see this as a good opportunity to continue to accelerate OSIR sales and earnings and while we wait on the FDA to rule on MSC-100.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OSIR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.