Activision Blizzard Poised For Success Following 2019 Transition (DCF Analysis)

Investment Thesis

On February 12, 2019, Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) reported Q4 EPS in-line with consensus estimates but missed on top line growth by $660m. Though overblown, there are a number of near-term headwinds surrounding ATVI as the stock sits near half of its 52-week high. Management announced that 2019 would be a transitional year entailing an unfortunate 8% reduction in headcount. Reduction in headcount is primarily back office and non-development functions and is misunderstood by the market.

ATVI has indicated that developers working on the most popular franchises will increase in aggregate by 20% in 2019. The increase in developers is anticipated to increase content updates, to drive engagement and microtransactions, and further develop the recurrent revenue model across different geographies. The long-term growth story for ATVI remains intact with a number of significant catalysts for the patient investor. Using a DCF model, I have calculated a $58.75 price target for the stock representing roughly 25% upside potential as I believe the stock is currently trading at an attractive entry point.

Company Overview

ATVI is based in Santa Monica, California and currently operates under three main business segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. Additionally, ATVI generates other revenues from its E-Sports networks including MLG, Battle.Net, The Overwatch League, and Blizzard Studios Motion Picture Production Company.

Competitive Advantage

The major domestic competitors to ATVI include Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) ATVI’s scale of operations is much larger than both Take-Two Interactive and Electronic Arts. This size advantage allows ATVI to focus on different segments and drive growth through several different mechanisms rather than focus on big blockbuster releases. A recurrent revenue business model is a strong competitive advantage for ATVI as they have become less dependent on large releases and exhibits less seasonality.

During 2018, ATVI’s MAU count for each calendar quarter varied by only 29m (374m-345m.) Furthermore, ATVI’s size advantage affords it streamlined operations and distribution channels. For the past 3 years, roughly 77% of ATVI’s net bookings have originated from digital online channels with only 16% from physical retail channels. This stands in stark contrast to TTWO and EA, where physical retail sales have historically constituted roughly 40-50% of total revenues.

This is a strong competitive advantage as these businesses scale operations in that ATVI has found a way to remove the variable cost middlemen in revenue generation. ATVI is able to consistently execute on strong franchises while entertaining the ideas of new game modes to cater to recent trends such as the Battle Royale Blackout mode. Furthermore, ATVI is able to build on this brand loyalty in its roll-out of Esports, Publishing, and Advertising initiatives.

Key Catalysts

Concentration In Key Franchises

ATVI has announced $150m in Q1 restructuring charges in order to increase execution and re-focus on areas of best opportunity. Reduction in headcount is primarily in back office and non-development functions and is misunderstood by the market. The reduction in headcount is not a divestment in the business but rather a reshuffling of strategic initiatives towards key franchises.

ATVI has indicated that developers working on Call of Duty, Candy Crush Saga, Overwatch, World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, and Diablo will increase in aggregate by 20% in 2019. The increase in developers is anticipated to increase content updates to drive engagement and microtransactions as well as expand presence across geographies. The top strategic priority here is to “increase the flow and frequency of in-game content and upfront releases to serve player needs” according to CEO Robert Kotick.

The concentration in key franchises is in line with the overall industry as the top 10 titles accounted for 38% of sales in the US Interactive Entertainment Industry in 2018. The Call of Duty franchise has been a consistent revenue driver for ATVI with nearly three games reaching the $30m mark in aggregate unit sales as of February 2019. Call of Duty Black Ops IV which was released on October 12, 2018 is already trending remarkably well as the best-selling digital launch in ATVI history.

Microtransactions And Engagement

ATVI’s 2019 shift in strategy will drive both customer engagement and microtransactions. Through these endeavors, ATVI’s business model will continue to become less seasonal and release-based and will rely more heavily on higher margin in-game purchases.

An increase in microtransactions will continue to smooth ATVI’s revenue streams throughout the year. Digital online channels include digitally-distributed subscriptions, downloadable content, microtransactions and licensing royalty. Digital games are more profitable due to minimum packaging and distribution costs. While still in the infancy stages, studio and MLG represent significant growth prospects going forward.

ESports

Following the success of the Overwatch league, ATVI has planned to build a city-based Call of Duty competitive league. For reference, ATVI completed the sale of 12 teams for the Overwatch league, the first major global professional eSports league with city-based teams. ATVI has partnerships with Twitch and Disney (NYSE:DIS) and the Overwatch League will even be aired on ESPN prime time. Newzoo forecasts upwards of 27% year-over-year growth in the coming years with the total eSports market reaching $1.1b in revenues in 2019. While eSports-related merchandising, ticketing and advertising makes up a small portion of ATVI’s top line, this segment is likely to undergo robust growth in the coming years.

Transition To Mobile And China

The 2016 acquisition of King was a strong segway into the lucrative mobile gaming market, which made up nearly half of the 2018 total global gaming as shown below. While Candy Crush Saga was plagued by network errors in Q2’18 impacting net bookings, the game has since been trending strongly in monetization and retention. Advertising revenues are expected to show robust growth following a 50% year over year growth in 2018.

ATVI has pursued strategic partnerships to drive global growth. Activision Publishing has partnered with Tencent to bring Call of Duty to a mobile platform. Additionally, the NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) partnership renewal until 2023 was a strong victory for Blizzard as it will enable key ATVI franchises to be available to Chinese users for the coming years. While Chinese revenues constitute only 5.2% of ATVI’s top line, the market growth potential here is astounding with Niko Partners projecting 1 billion Chinese gamers by 2019.

Capital Returned To Shareholders

Historically, ATVI has returned $11bn to shareholders with $9bn in repurchases and $2bn in dividends. ATVI additionally reported a 9% increase in their dividend to 37 cents per share yielding almost 1% per share. The ATVI Board of Directors authorized a 2-year stock repurchase program on January 31, 2019 to repurchase up to $1.5bn in common shares outstanding. Though ATVI did not act on the prior 2017 share repurchase program, it is more likely they will act here as management had previously used available funds to redeem in full the outstanding $750m in 2023 6.125% unsecured notes.

Valuation

Public Comps

I have selected comparable companies in the Interactive Entertainment Industry that produce video games across different platforms on the Bloomberg Terminal. EA and TTWO are the most relevant U.S. companies while Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) and Sony (NYSE:SNE) operate in Japan and Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY) in France. As the industry has faced recent headwinds, comparable companies have fallen on average 32.9% from their respective 52-week highs. I reached a 14.3x terminal multiple based on the median TEV/EBITDA ratio of these five companies. ATVI’s 14.3x multiple is conservative when compared to its U.S. peers (EA 14.7x and TTWO 19.6x.)

Forecast

I first utilized management commentary in forecasting 2019 net bookings per each segment. In aggregate, I modeled a 10.6% decline in 2019 net bookings though I have assumed a rebound for the following years. For the years following 2019, I forecast 11% year-over-year growth on an aggregate basis. For the purpose of simplicity, I believe segment revenues will maintain roughly the same weighting in total net bookings as ATVI seems committed to investing in each business segment.

Although net bookings growth may appear high, the interactive gaming market’s trailing 3-year average annual return is roughly 18%, and Newzoo forecasts the Global Games Market CAGR will grow 11% annually for the trailing 10-year period until 2020. Additionally, given the above catalysts and entrance into new markets such as eSports and mobile, these growth rates are certainly attainable. Costs of revenues and operating expenses are tied to revenue assumptions and are scaled up as revenues grow. Following the restructuring, I forecast that general and administrative expenses will grow at a slower rate as back office and administrative processes are streamlined and less employees are needed in these areas.

Key Assumptions – Calculation Of WACC

Total outstanding debt principal and the corresponding interest rates were used to calculate the pre-tax cost of debt. The cost of equity was calculated using public comps from Bloomberg. The unlevered median Beta was re-levered using ATVI’s Debt/Equity ratio and management’s forecasted 2019 tax rate. The calculation of the cost of equity using CAPM utilized the 20-Year Treasury Bond Yield from the U.S. Department of the Treasury and acclaimed NYU Professor Damodaran’s computed equity risk premium. The weighted average cost of capital was computed using the capital structure weightings and the cost of equity and the after-tax cost of debt.

Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

The DCF valuation supports an intrinsic value of $58.75 per share. The model forecasts year-over-year revenue growth of 11% after 2019 and a 5-year CAGR of 6.3% until 2023. Additionally, the valuation relies heavily on the terminal EV/EBITDA exit multiple of 14.3x taken from the aforementioned comps analysis. The discount rate or WACC at 6.94% is another important assumption as it is used to discount both the enterprise value and unlevered free cash flows prior to the terminal year. Finally, the tax rate of 20% is taken from management’s 2019 earnings call guidance.

The calculation of intrinsic value/share is backed into by first finding the present value of the enterprise and present value of the sum of unlevered free cash flows. The per-share value is calculated using the treasury stock method to adjust for potentially dilutive stock options and warrants. The final result represents 25% upside from the current closing price on March 22, 2019 of $46.87. The DCF results were further sensitized to analyze downside risk based on the terminal multiple, discount rate (WACC), and revenue year-over-year growth rate (following restructuring).

The first sensitivity table indicates that a one percent increase in the discount rate yields on average a 4.5% decrease in share price with the terminal multiple held constant. The second table indicates that a one percent increase in the revenue growth rate yields on average a 3.1% increase in share price with the terminal multiple held constant. Finally, across both data tables, a one unit increase in the EV/EBITDA multiple yields on average a 6.1% increase in share price with all other variables held constant. These tables offer downside assurance as only two values across both tables is lower than the current share price. The price target fits well with analyst consensus expectations as the consensus price is $55. Furthermore, out of the 26 analysts covering ATVI, 17 have given a buy rating and 9 have given a hold rating.

Investment Risks

ATVI carries risk in the success of its restructuring and return to growth. ATVI is making large bets on converting to a more recurrent business model that requires strong engagement from its customers. The decline in the past 3 years in quarterly reported MAU is troublesome as this is key to its revenues. This is particularly relevant within the Blizzard segment as Overwatch and Hearthstone in-game net bookings fell in the most recent quarter.

Furthermore, a concentrated focus on key franchises may pose risk in the event that key releases fail to meet expectations. King revenues are heavily dependent on the Candy Crush Saga franchise in the mobile market where competitive barriers are very low. While not yet relevant, geopolitical issues with China could pose a threat in coming years to ATVI’s market penetration there. In order to sell games in China, ATVI must license games to NetEase and successfully navigate Chinese regulators’ screenings. Finally, the recent wave of free-to-play games is potentially problematic to ATVI as exposure to that market is limited through its different products. Despite these risk factors, the market is overly bearish on the company’s stock, given the tremendous tailwinds in the industry and ATVI’s positioning in the space.

Takeaways

According to Newzoo, the total global gaming market was valued near $135 billion in 2018. Firms will need to look to microtransactions, recurrent revenue and free-to-play models, the explosion of mobile gaming, and the rise of eSports to take market share going forward. While ATVI faces short-term headwinds, management is taking the necessary steps to build a strong economic moat and generate strong shareholder value through the success of their key franchises.