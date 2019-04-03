Prometic Life Sciences: An Update

I am still a long. However, my position size is significantly reduced to reflect the risk. Prometic faces great challenges ahead as the company needs to raise capital for its continuing operations.

I examine Prometic's financial results and their business updates and list what I consider positive and negative items.

Cash used in operations for 2018 was decreased to C$82.5M from C$122.6M for 2017. On Dec 31, 2018, Prometic had C$7.39M in cash and cash equivalent.

Total revenues for 2018 were up, to C$47.4M from C$39.1M in 2017. Net loss was C$237.9M for 2018, which includes a non-cash writedown of C$150M for IVIG's impairment loss.

On April 1, 2019, Prometic reported its fourth quarter and 2018 year-end financial results with a business update and held a conference call the following day.

Introduction

I have written eight articles covering Prometic Life Sciences (OTCQX:PFSCF) here on Seeking Alpha since August 2017. If I am to name my personal favorite, that would be my second article entitled 'Prometic Life Sciences: The True Underdog'.

Even though less than 2 years have gone by, much has changed for Prometic, most significantly the delay of their first BLA for Ryplazim in April 2018, and the sudden departure of their founder and long-time CEO, Mr. Pierre Laurin, in December 2018.

The stock performance over the past five years perhaps indicates that all has not been well with the company.

(Source: Google)

Q4 and 2018 year end report

On April 1, 2019, Prometic reported its financial results for Q4 and 2018 year end.

Total revenues for 2018 increased to C$47.4M from C$39.1M in 2017.

A net loss of C$237.9M for 2018 is reported, which includes a non-cash writedown of C$150M that the company had recorded as the impairement losses of IVIG, the next plasma protein candidate in their PPPS platform.

A conference call was held the next day on April 2, with further details of the final results and business updates.

There are many significant updates in the report, both financial and business. In the following section, I will list them according to what I consider positive and negative items.

I'll start with the positive.

What I consider POSITIVE items

1. Total revenues for 2018 were UP

Prometic reported total revenues of C$47.4M in 2018, compared to C$39.1M in 2017.

(Source: Corporate Presentation, slide 10, color highlight by the author)

2. The operation costs for 2018 were DOWN

The cash used in operations in 2018 was C$82.5M, down from C$122.6M.

(Source: Corporate Presentation, slide 12)

3. A clear plan how the company will 'strengthen' the balance sheet

The company has indicated three key elements through which they plan to solve the capital needs for financing its continuing operations, see below.

(Source: Corporate Presentation, slide 14, color highlight by the author)

4. A clear 'Go-Forward' business plan

The company has identified four core priorities which constitute their 'Go-Forward' business plan, see below.

(Source: Corporate Presentation, slide 26)

There are probably more developments which can be considered positive. However, I think that the four items mentioned above are the most significant.

Now I will turn to what I consider negative items.

What I consider NEGATIVE items

1. The cash position ending in Dec 31 2018 was DOWN

The cash and cash equivalents ending on Dec 31, 2018 was C$7.4M, down from C$23.2M in 2017.

(Source: Corporate Presentation, slide 11, color highlight by the author)

During the Q&D period of the conference call, questions about the burn rate and the amount of financing required were asked.

Mr. Bruce Pritchard, Prometic's CFO, indicated that the burn rate should fall within the range of 2018 (i.e. a reduced cost), which would be C$82.5M annually. However, Mr. Pritchard said that the financing required will be C$50M-C$70M.

2. A delay in the timeline with regards to the BLA for Ryplazim

In the section entitled 'Plasma-Derived Therapeutics Segment--Key Event for 2018', the company disclosed for the first time that it did receive a CRL (Complete Response Letter) from the FDA regarding Ryplazim's BLA in 2018, because of the need for Prometic to improve the CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls) portion of its BLA filing (as opposed to a delay in the reviewing process until new CMC data could be submitted as an amendment).

The company now expects to refile the BLA for Ryplazim during H2 2019. After the refiling, the company expects that the FDA will establish a new PDUFA date, which Prometic still believes to be eligible for a priority review.

(Source: Corporate Presentation, slide 17, color highlight by the author)

It's noted that during the Q&A period, a question was raised about a more specific time line for when the confirmation batch will be produced. In response to this question, Prof Best, Prometic's interim CEO, commented that he did not think that it was helpful to give more specifics, so that the company can shift to 'under promising and over delivering'.

3. PBI-4050's IPF data is NOT sufficiently robust to secure a partner

PBI-4050 is Prometic's leading small molecule drug candidate. So far it has generated sufficient positive data in patients with IPF (idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis) to receive the FDA clearance to start its pivotal phase 2/3 trial on September 25, 2017.

However, what is sufficient for the FDA to 'green light' the pivotal trial is apparently not sufficient for the potential partners.

(Source: Corporate Presentation, slide 24, color highlight by the author)

Currently, at least three other companies are reaching phase 3 IPF trials, which include Galapagos (GLPG), Fibrogen (FGEN), and Bristol-Myers (BMY)'s partner Promedior. Promedior's IPF treatment has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA. In addition, GLPG has partnered with privately held Fibrocor Therapeutic based in Toronto, Canada to develop a novel small molecule inhibitor for IPF.

All this is to say that while Prometic tries to secure partners for its IPF program, the competitors are moving forwards with theirs.

It should be noted that the requirements seem very high (much tougher than the FDA's clearance for the pivotal trial) in order to attract potential partners, namely new data generated from new placebo-controlled, randomized p2 trials to 'conclusively confirm' clinical efficacy, competitive advantage, and establish market value.

Most importantly, even if these requirements are met in the future, there's no certainty that a partnership can be successfully secured.

4. Three new trials are planned for H2 2019, if the financing is successful

(Source: Corporate Presentation, slide 25, color highlight by the author)

Besides starting PBI-4050 phase 3 in Alstrom Syndrome in H2, 2019, the company indicated in their update that they are planning to initiate two PBI-4050 phase 2 trial, in IPF, and in NASH as well as a PBI-4547 phase 1 trial. Unlike the Alstrom Syndrome trial, these latter three trials are subject to successful fund-raising and BD deal execution.

I have mentioned my concerns about conducting new IPF trials only to satisfy potential partners' requirements, while the competitors are moving forwards in great strides.

For NASH, it seems to me that there's a disconnect between what Prof Simon said in the conference call, and the extremely competitive landscape (reality) of the space.

At one point, Prof Best described that although there are a lot of competitors in the earlier stages of NASH, the more advanced stage of the disease is 'pretty empty'.

With all due respect for Prof Best's view, I think that for an indication described recently by CNBC to be the 'next big thing' for drug makers, one can be sure that the space of NASH at whatever stage, is far from being empty.

Companies of all market cap sizes are developing their NASH drug to capture this huge market. Several are in phase 3, most are in phase 2.

Prometic will enter a space that has not been their main focus. I don't expect that quick and positive progress to 'conclusively confirm' clinical efficacy, competitive advantage, market value is going to be easy (or possible) for the 31st participant (at best) in this space.

If Prometic is now deciding to redo their IPF trial to move forward in that indication, what is their chance of starting another big indication in a space that is already crowded with many dedicated players.

5. The 'Go-Forward' plan contains forward-looking statements

While it is a clear plan, and seems realistic in its scope, Prometic's 'go-forward' plan is still a plan that contains forward-looking statements (or Safe-Harbor statements).

The company's plans may run into unforeseen or unforeseeable difficulties, and thus end up not happening as planned or expected (such as happened with Ryplazim's BLA application).

If these 4 core priorities represent what Prometic's management thinks are the optimal and realistic (do-able) goals for going forward; what are the back-up plans should any or all of them run into difficulties, and fail to materialize in the expected time frame?

I don't have the answer to this question, and I doubt that the management has either.

Concluding thoughts

I remain a Prometic long, but I have reduced my position size significantly. While there are many positive items in the Q4 report, I find the balance sheet challenge remains very challenging, to say the least.

I also find the focus of pipeline development has switched from advancing the lead candidates (e.g. Ryplazim for congenital plasminogen deficiency, and PBI-4050 in AS and IPF), to focus instead on what Prometic thinks it has to do to satisfy the potential partners' requirements.

I can understand the necessity of the latter as a business strategy, but as an investor in clinical stage biotech companies, that develop drugs that aim to meet serious unmet medical needs, I am not sure that I agree with the approach.

I recently commented in a stock forum that I think that running out of money is not 'a serious, unmet medical need'. In other words, if for some reason, a drug developer under-performs and is not able to succeed in bringing the needed treatments to the market, is it not actually better for the success of the drug, and thus for the patients, that another, more successful, company take over the development of these otherwise promising drugs?

Thank you very much for reading.

Disclaimer: This articles is not an investment advice, and I am not an investment adviser. Small cap biotech stocks are highly volatile, speculative, and risky. Investing in these stocks may result in a partial or complete loss of investment. Conduct your own due diligence and/or consult a certified financial adviser before making any decision to buy, sell or hold any stock. You alone are responsible for your investment decisions, actions and results.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFSCF, ATBPF, KRYS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.