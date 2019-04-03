PulteGroup Is My Choice In A Rebounding Housing Market

There are lessons to be learned from others and Pulte is already providing offerings that position it's shares fairly priced and perhaps undervalued.

Pulte is a strong third in the marketplace nimble enough to challenge the economic and cultural factors millennials must overcome to enter the new house owning public.

Cars and housing are the engines that drive the American economy. It is an old but still relevant shibboleth. I have written about cars. Investing in homebuilders is dicey, but I like PulteGroup (PHM), the third largest US homebuilder, better than other leading developers.

Factor in the ripple effects on the economy from cars and housing and you see why they are drivers. Both are labor-intensive outputs. Cars are laden with tech, sound systems, batteries, coatings, and tires purchased from other companies. Cars require multi-tiered distribution involving ships and trucks transporting vehicles to retail market centers. House builders buy lumber, drywall, paint, fixtures, flooring, furniture, plumbing, appliances, electrical equipment, Wi-Fi, roofing, windows, HVAC, etc. Well, you get the point.

Drags On Housing Stocks

There are issues investors must consider in due diligence. For instance, the largely white, financially secure, employed or near-retired baby boomer and subsequent Gen-X house-buying generations are being overtaken by millennials. The consensus among analysts is the financial state and habits of millennials “could drastically alter the US housing market”. Their house buying is restrained by extrinsics beyond their control. Homebuilders need to take a cue from automakers and airlines and start building houses that fit the pocketbooks and wants of millennials.

Pulte has a history of conducting and publishing research, and management seems to make strategy and marketing decisions from the data. However, the reports on the PHM home site date back three years. The process is right but the data are old and not in sync with more recent findings. Pulte’s old research tells them millennial “must haves” are:

Source

A tenacious web of economic and cultural influences are, inter alia, responsible for the housing market’s weak stretch pre-2019:

Higher mortgage rates in recent years

Rising selling prices and down payment requirements

Lenders raising the bar on credit qualifications for mortgage borrowers

A dearth of new holes in the ground, especially starter houses, in locations millennials desire to live

New tax laws negatively affecting mortgage and property tax deductions

Millennials are remaining single longer and need less space to live

More live in parents’ homes longer

Millennials prefer the hustle bustle of densely populated inner-city life to suburbia and exurbia

Millennials are saddled poor credit scores and student loan debt leaving little for down payments

Millennials lived through the 2007 housing crisis having to evacuate houses and condos when values fell underwater

Financially uneducated, they suffer financial insecurities including fears of going deeper into debt, falling house prices putting them underwater over the long-term, and rates rising again

Young people have less in savings because they travel and are blithe consumers

Source

The Upside to Investing in House Builder Stocks

I gather from conversations with my college students the cultural inhibitors are unlikely to change. Economic-based inhibitors appear to be wilting if not tumbling.

The closing rate for purchase mortgages recently popped to a high +75%. Share prices and company valuations of house builders are up ticking.

Fortune reports,

mortgage rates fell more [in mid-March] than they have in any one-week period in more than a decade … Going forward, the numbers are likely to go even lower.

30-year fixed rates hovering at 4% or lower are about the mortgage interest rate my immigrant father paid in 1954 when he was the first person in his family to ever buy a house.

Concomitantly, there are indications the Fed will not raise rates this year and might cut them; job growth is strong; wages are rising; there are 7.3M unfilled jobs for millennials. 36% of millennial house buyers hold a second job to save for a down payment. Parents helping with down payments and contingency fees. These are all good portents for house building stocks and many are experiencing a rebound. All these factors stimulate consumer confidence translating into a February ’19 increase in existing house sales that hit 11 months high in sales. Business Insider observes too, “Despite buying cheaper homes than Generation X and baby boomers, millennials are putting down less money up front, resulting in larger mortgages”.

Why Pulte

Pulte is a member of the Fortune 500 companies in America. It operates in 25 states building mostly single-family houses (22K—23K per year) at an average price of ~$400K each. PHM turned in a good FY’18 selling between five and 10% more houses. Shares are selling at near $28. Low for the past 52-weeks was $20.84 and the high of $33.04 hit last summer. Pulte pays a dividend yield (FWD) of 1.57%. The company holds about $3.4B in debt. Though considered above average, PHM’s $1.1B in cash and investments plus the $1.4B in operating cash flow PHM generated in ’18 cover the debt and all commitments. However, there are concerns that company earnings might not grow without corporate restructuring, cost-cutting and growth in sales volume.

Source

Pulte’s national brand, Del Webb, announced in March it is building ten new senior adult housing developments to open over the next 18 months, six in warm climates. Pulte is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in approximately 50 markets throughout the country. Its brand portfolio includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods. An army of analysts is predicting the investment viability of PHM.

Source

PHM will release its first quarter 2019 financial results April 23. The highlight of Pulte’s last Q4 financial report is that revenue rose 7.5% Y/Y to $3B or $100M more than estimates. Total revenues rose in 2018 annually to +$10.1B from $8.58B in FY ’17. PHM shares rose +15% between November ’18 and February ’19. PHM seems fairly priced to me based on future anticipated earnings, growth potential and free cash flow. Based on future cash flow estimates topping $51B, the current share price in my estimation is undervalued. Growing earnings is the top priority for Pulte going forward.

When Zacks recommended the stock last September shares were selling for about the same price as of April 1, 2019. In a missive titled, “Here’s Why You Should Buy PulteGroup Stock Right Now,” Zacks points to PHM’s future earnings growth, prudent annual land acquisition strategies leading to upticks in volumes, revenues, and profitability.

Pulte Must Learn From Others

Homebuilders face the same extrinsic challenges as automakers and budget airlines that began popping up in the 1970s. The strategies for the latter were to pare down colossal operating costs, fly to destinations consumers prefer, and eliminate complexities from self-owned maintenance facilities to food service. Builders need to learn these lessons.

Pulte seems to be responding to millennial house-buying consumers. Pulte is offering more flexible living spaces in new house developments including smaller 1700sf single-family houses starting at $264K, well-below Pulte’s average price near to $400K. Its Centex division is selling new houses from $210K.

Pulte can appeal to first-time buyers with stripped down, low-cost starter homes and participate in low down payment programs lenders are offering in the 3% range. Pulte cannot afford to discount their usual offerings for then hurting margins and should not do so. Perhaps the best strategy is to balance out the numbers of higher-priced houses with more affordable ones.

In an age of small families, two bedrooms, one-and-half bathrooms seem adequate. No garage, skylights or decks are necessary. Location is the marquee consideration for millennials. Buyers gobble up starter units in Israel and finish them out themselves when money is available over time. PHM is a strong company able to meet short-term and long-term commitments with cash and assets on hand. But Pulte has to be flexible, and one way is for the company to meet the unfolding political demands for more affordable housing. It’s the new temper of the times and smart marketing to the next generation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.