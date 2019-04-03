CHW: Always A Great Trade, Mediocre As An Investment

We take a deep dive into the fund looking at the recent changes to the portfolio and the performance.

The Calamos Global Dynamic Income fund currently yields a managed distribution of 10.36% and trading at a discount of .86% to its net asset value.

While we have discussed a wide variety of exchange traded and closed-end funds over the last few weeks, one thing which we had in common is that we were looking for funds that were worth having as "all-in-one," set it and forget it, longer term holdings.

For those reasons, I wanted to circle back to the Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW), another reader request.

If you are not already familiar with the fund, please take a look at the initial article, "Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund: 'Oh Lord, Please Don't Let Me Be Understood'" and the latest update, "CHW: Ring It" or the Income Idea exclusive "CHW: Ring It."

So what's new with the fund? Were you wise to sell it two years ago? Are there opportunities today? Let's take a look!

What's New?

The last two years have been quite eventful, especially for closed-end funds.

In that time we have discussed many closed-end funds which are quite popular, yet once you look under the hood you discover they are quite lacking. This generally stems from funds which are attractive due to their distribution rate, yet, the fund is nowhere close to covering that distribution.

Unfortunately, none of that comes to light in a market when falling interest rates cover up over-distributions as the underlying bond prices increase and the fund net asset values, or NAVs, go up.

This led me to write my most popular and perhaps controversial closed end fund articles, "PCI - Not For Me" (PCI) and a broader "Are You Sitting On A CEF Time Bomb?"

Since then, we have started seeing this play out as short-term interest rates increased thereby increasing borrowing costs, while at the same time, long-term rates have remained flat or declined. This really came to light in Q4 2018 as many closed end funds were severely sold off.

Calamos even went as far as writing a white paper discussing this issue which I urge you to read. You can do so here. It discusses the very same talking points I have been screaming about for years.

In my BlackRock (BBN) article I wrote,

Where all of this comes together is that a rise in short-term interest rates with steady longer-term rates has put tremendous pressure on leveraged closed end funds. More specifically, leveraged closed-end funds work because they borrow money at low, short-term rates, and reinvest in longer-dated, higher-yielding securities. As short-term interest rates increased, the borrowing costs on closed end funds have generally increased as well. The portfolio investments however have remained fairly steady. This plays out two ways. First, closed-end funds have less "net investment income" which is available for distributions and thus, the more conservative and transparent sponsors have lowered distribution rates. There are other funds out there however that have surely suffered from lower net investment income, however maintained their distribution and are over-distributing, eroding their underlying net asset values.

Source: "BlackRock Taxable Muni Bond Fund: Back On Sale?"

In my latest CEF article we looked at some truly scary charts... they have since gotten a little worse.

Spreads have completely collapsed and the US two-year and five-year Treasury yields are actually inverted! Below is a chart for the spread between the five-year and two-year Treasuries. It should be a positive number.

(Source: TradingView)

The 10-year Treasury to three-month T-Bill spread did improve ever so slightly in the last few days but is still nearly inverted. For those who are not familiar... you are getting paid the same to take a 10-year risk as you are a three-month risk. That is not "normal."

(Source: TradingView)

The implications of this are three fold. First, we likely have a recession coming and should expect the 30-year spreads to close in too. Second, leveraged closed-end funds are going to continue having issues, being on the wrong side of the income game. Their borrowing costs are now, in many cases, going to be higher than what they are earning on the investments. Lastly, funds with longer durations are enjoying the benefits of increased net asset values (yields go down, prices go up), but the distribution health will be paying the price.

Source: "BlackRock Taxable Muni Bond Fund: Back On Sale?"

Fund Basics - Essential Info

Sponsor: Calamos

Managers: Calamos

AUM: $712 million in Investment Exposure, $473 million net assets

Historical Style: Global Debt and Equity

Investment Objectives: The fund seeks to generate a high level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The fund has maximum flexibility to dynamically allocate among equities, fixed income securities and convertible bond investments around the world.

Number of Holdings: 590 positions

Current Yield: 10.36% based on market price, monthly distributions

Inception date: 6/27/2007

Fees: 1.60% + 1.34% interest expense, 2.94% total (as of 10/31/2018).

Discount to NAV: .86% (52 week range from 7.43% premium to 13.20% discount)

Sources: CEF Connect, Calamos, and YCharts

Fund Updates

At the time of our last article (8/30/2017), CHW yielded a managed distribution of 9.62% and was trading at a discount of 1.58% to its net asset value. Today, it yields 10.36% and is trading at a discount of .86%.

The fund has gone through a few changes in the last few years starting with the portfolio.

Today, we can find that the fund is much more income focused with common stocks making up just 37% of the portfolio. This is down from 48.4% from our last article. At the same time, convertible bonds/stocks and corporate bonds have picked up those allocations.

Source: Calamos Website

Furthermore, large-cap stocks are no longer the largest holdings. Today, we see just five equity holdings in the top 10, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Disney (DIS), Bank of America (BAC), Nestle SA, and Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOF).

The fund is a bit more concentrated today with the top 10 holdings making up 16.68%. This is up from 13.65% of the fund. In either case, this makes the fund fairly well diversified, especially with so many holdings.

Source: YCharts

The fund is now weighted toward financials, but ever so slightly. Overall, it continues to be well balanced.

Source: Calamos

Geographically, the fund is indeed global with a focus on North America. While the United States is the largest area of investments, Europe and Asia are fairly represented.

While this is generally very "normal," forward-thinking investors would surely want more exposure to Asia. I'm not intimately familiar with Calamos so it's quite possible they simply do not have the expertise there, and if they do not, I would rather they focus on where they do.

Source: Calamos

Credit quality wise, while the fund has some AAA and AA exposure, it has just as much if not more unrated or below investment grade securities. The majority of high income seeking funds have been going deep down the credit quality in order to generate yields.

Source: Calamos

Distribution Quality

The fund currently distributes a $.07 per share monthly distribution. The distribution has been steady since 2014 when it was raised from $.0620 per share.

This is generally going to be the point which separates un-educated closed-end fund investors from experienced and knowledgeable closed end fund investors who have been burned in the past and went out and learned all they can about closed-end funds. These investors know that there's a major difference between a dividend and a distribution.

The Calamos Global Dynamic Income fund pays a distribution.

Historically, that distribution was minimally comprised of income and the vast majority of which was made up of capital gains when available or return of capital.

The fund has a stated distribution policy with the goal of paying out 10% or so per year. By no means does it mean the fund is earning 10%. This is why over time the underlying value of the fund has been flat or decreasing.

With its very high turnover, the fund has been paying distributions from long-term gains and return of capital.

Source: CEF Connect

Calamos does not provide a nice updated sheet like BlackRock and Nuveen do, however they do put the information in the required 19A notices.

Source: Calamos 19A Notice

Since the fund's fiscal year started November 2018, the fund has paid out $.42 in distributions. Only $.0439 of it is estimated to come from net income. So far, close to 90% of the total distribution is pure return of capital.

Granted, by the end of the year the fund may sell off assets and lock in some gains, but so far, only 10% of the distribution is income.

In that same notice we do find the inconvenient truth, however. While the fund has been distributing over 10%, the net asset value return has been an annualized 5.46%.

Source: Calamos 19A Notice

This should not be a surprise however as one of the main marketing premises of the fund is the "highly competitive" distribution.

Source: Quarterly Commentary - Calamos

In that same 19A notice we do get the disclosure...

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund’s plan. If the Fund(s) estimate(s) that it has distributed more than its income and capital gains, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."

Source: Calamos 19a Notice

Leverage

As we have not done in the past, let's take a look at where CHW gets its borrowings.

The fund has two sources of leverage, a borrowing agreement with State Street Bank, and a series of mandatory redeemable preferred shares.

With State Street Bank and Trust, the fund can borrow up to $265 million at the rate of overnight LIBOR plus .80%.

Source: CHW Annual Report 10/31/2018

YCharts does not allow me to display overnight LIBOR but it does the one month. The overnight rate today is around 10 basis points lower than the one month.

As such, the fund today would be paying 3.18% on their leverage, up from 2.7% as of Oct. 31, 2018.

The fund also has $65 million in preferred shares issued on which they pay between 3.7% and 4.24% dividends.

Source: CHW Annual Report 10/31/2018

We also have to keep in mind that those dividend rates can increase if the credit rating for the fund falls.

Overall, CHW has not benefited from rising interest rates as far as leverage is concerned.

Performance Update

So let's take a look at how the fund performed.

Year to date, CHW has achieved a total return of 24.52%. The price per share increased 22.29% while the underlying NAV increased 11.36%. These numbers imply that a large driver of the performance has been the discount to NAV closing in.

Over the past 12 months, investors had a roller coaster-like ride, but still came out behind.

The fund achieved a total loss of 1.34%. The fund's price per share declined 10.9% while the net asset value declined 10.67%.

Since our last article on the fund on Aug. 30, 2017, the fund has achieved a mere 6.4% total return, driven by the distribution. The price per share declined 8.98% while underlying NAV declined 9.56%.

Going back three years we do see some good returns. The fund has achieved a 55.96% total return. The price per share increased 13.94% while the underlying net asset value decreased .86%. This implies that the discount to NAV closed a bit less than 15%.

Going back five years the picture gets a bit worse. The total return is 48.97% while the price per share declined 11% and the underlying net asset value declined 22.02%.

Going back through to since inception, we can see the big picture. Yes, the fund has paid out a lot of distributions, but a lot of that distribution has been return of capital.

While there are a number of competing closed-end funds, let's take a look at the same peers we used in our previous article.

We can compare the Calamos fund against the Nuveen Tax-Advantaged CEF (JTA) along with a few ETFs, the iShares Global 100 ETF (IOO) along with the iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) and the iShares High Yield Bond ETF (HYG).

As I wrote before, even though JTA and CHW share similar equity goals, CHW is far more flexible and both funds have different fixed income asset classes. While CHW has high yield bonds and convertibles, JTA has senior loans and preferreds.

Year to date, the Calamos fund has been the best performing fund but as we know, the largest driver of that was the discount to NAV closing down.

Looking back over the previous 12 months we can find that despite the large distribution, CHW has been the worst performer overall. The plain vanilla ETFs have easily outpaced the closed end funds.

If we look back to our last article, we can see that investors would have been far better off simply buying a convertible bond ETF or the Global 100 ETF.

Looking back five years we find that CHW has been the best performing fund although it was quite volatile.

Looking back further we can see that investors would be better served in simply buying the iShares High Yield ETF (HYG). The ride would be far less exciting and yield better results in the end.

Bottom Line

Looking back, it seems the call to "ring it" was spot on.

CHW has been a very volatile investment and why I would not recommend it as a long-term holding.

The fund has been however a great trade as most closed end funds are at times.

Source: CEF Connect

The negatives are that the fund is committed to remaining attractive to new investors and it does so with its gross over distribution. Furthermore, I do have an issue that Calamos is not being as up front as they can be on certain things such as disclosing fees. Instead of quoting the more appropriate fees as a percentage of share prices, they quote it based on total managed assets, including the leverage. The fees as a percentage of the share are significantly more expensive.

Source: Calamos

Combined with the huge focus on high distributions I just don't get the great vibe of being a long-term investor but I will gladly add it to the list when discounts get attractive.

So, I hope that helps! Please let me know if you have questions or comments. Do you have any Calamos funds now? Planning on adding some? Leave a comment below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.