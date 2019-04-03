3 Reasons AT&T Is An Income Investor's Dream

AT&T (NYSE: T) isn’t what most investors would call a sexy stock. The shares tend to trade in a range, they are never going to make a list of fastest growing companies, yet every portfolio can use some reliable growth and income. Investors who are living off dividend checks should have AT&T near the top of their buy list. For investors who favor fast growth stocks, a stable dividend-paying company can help smooth out the rough ride of the market. Though AT&T seems to have made it out of the doldrums of the end of 2018, the shares still look like an incredible deal.

When life gives you lemons…

AT&T has a lot of moving pieces. The two divisions that get the most headlines are its wireless business and the newly acquired WarnerMedia. The Latin America division has become almost an afterthought. However, this business seems to offer investors an opportunity.

The old saying is when life gives you lemons, make lemonade. There is no nice way to say this: the Latin America business is a lemon at present. In the last quarter, revenue from this business declined nearly 17% annually. The video entertainment side of the house got crushed with a near 23% annual decline in revenue. The wireless side didn’t fare much better, with revenue dropping by just over 12%. In addition, the division’s EBITDA margin nearly disappeared, moving from 12.6% last year to just 2.1% in the current quarter.

(Source: AT&T Latin America About page)

I’m sure many are wondering how could this be considered an opportunity? The short answer is that this division does one of two things: It either turns around or is sold. The underlying fundamentals in the region are indisputable. According to studies from the last several months, “more than a billion people will be connected to a mobile network (in Latin America) by 2020.” The current expectation is that 5G should start rolling out in 2020 and will cover about half the population by 2025. In part due to the explosion of mobile use, Latin America is expected to show growth in pay TV and broadband.

While there is heavy competition in the area, this leads us to the somewhat obvious opportunity. Strong business fundamentals suggest the challenges for the Latin America business are short-term. AT&T has proven it knows how to run a wireless business, based on millions of domestic wireless subscribers. If AT&T elects to keep this business, the market opportunity could provide years of growth.

The second option is that AT&T could sell the Latin America business. The company considered this option and valuation estimates ranged from $8 billion to $10 billion in an IPO. If AT&T decided to find a buyer for the business, there are certainly enough companies that would be willing to take millions of subscribers off AT&T’s hands. Two of the more likely suitors would be Telefonica and America Movil. Telefonica has operations in 14 countries and already has over 74 million wireless users in Brazil alone. On the other hand, America Movil operates in 16 countries and sports a total of more than 230 million users. If consolidation of size was an issue, there are also many other companies that could come into play. This is the first reason for income investors to consider AT&T. The Latin America business is a lemon, but one that could turn into lemonade for investors.

AT&T Wireless is more than just postpaid subscribers

In the wireless business, it’s all too easy to focus on one metric and assume that if you aren’t in first place, you’re in last. I can’t count the number of times I’ve seen the comparison of Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T’s postpaid subscribers. Last quarter, Verizon’s postpaid customers increased by 2.3% annually, whereas AT&T’s postpaid customers declined by 0.8%. If that is the only number you focus on, this seems to be an unfair comparison.

(Source: AT&T About page)

The good news for AT&T investors is there are far more layers to this story than just a single number. In fact, this hidden growth is the second reason investors should consider AT&T. What seems to be getting lost in the shuffle is prepaid subscribers. AT&T has more than three times the number of prepaid subscribers compared to Verizon. AT&T’s prepaid subscribers grew by nearly 11% annually last quarter, versus Verizon’s prepaid subscribers declined by 14%. It’s true that prepaid customers may be less profitable than postpaid. However, investors get the sense that Verizon is essentially bleeding prepaid customers right into the hands of AT&T.

A second piece of this story is AT&T is growing its connected devices at a frenetic pace. Connected devices like smartwatches may carry an even lower profit margin than prepaid or postpaid, but this part of AT&T’s business can’t be ignored. In the last quarter, AT&T had over 51 million connected devices, and this number was up almost 32% compared to last year. In part due to prepaid and connected devices, AT&T’s total customer count is growing. During 2017, AT&T’s total subscribers increased by 6.5% for the year. Over 2018, AT&T’s total subscribers increased by nearly 12%. Sometimes the headlines don’t tell the entire story. This misunderstanding leads to opportunity for investors.

The $160 billion question

The third reason investors should consider AT&T actually has to do with what most consider its biggest challenge… $166 billion in long-term debt. There are several reasons to believe this significant overhand of debt can be improved over the next year.

First, the difference between AT&T and Verizon’s operating margins seems to offer an opportunity for AT&T. As of their last quarterly report, Verizon’s operating margin was 15.2%, whereas AT&T’s operating margin was 12.8%. Looking at AT&T’s different divisions, I can see two specifically that the company can focus on to improve their margins. The Entertainment Group has a wide variance in its EBITDA margin. Last quarter, this division’s EBITDA margin was 18%, in the first quarter of 2018 it was nearly 23%. Over time AT&T should be able to cut costs to the benefit of its bottom line.

A second example is the Latin America division we already looked at. Last quarter, this division reported an EBITDA margin of just 2.1%, whereas in the first quarter this same measure was nearly 11%. In the same vein, AT&T has an opportunity to right-size this business and bring its margins back into historical norms. Getting AT&T’s more challenging businesses into stability won’t be simple, but an improvement of just 1% in the company’s overall operating margin would have added nearly $500 million to the bottom-line last quarter. For a company swimming in debt, this is not an insignificant amount.

Another piece of the debt puzzle has to do with AT&T’s cash flow. Though AT&T carried a lower operating margin, the company was able to match Verizon when it comes to cash flow per dollar of revenue. In the last three months of 2018, AT&T generated $0.19 of core free cash flow for each dollar of revenue. Over the last twelve months, Verizon generated the same $0.19 of free cash flow.

Last, we need to look at how AT&T is addressing its debt. During 2018, AT&T paid a net of $9.1 billion in long-term debt and issued a net of $3.6 billion. In the final tally, this means the company exited the year with $5.5 billion less debt. AT&T’s projections for 2019 give investors a road map for how debt should be retired further.

The company is calling for about $26 billion in free cash flow for 2019. Further, AT&T said that total capital investment is expected to equal about $23 billion. Using these figures, this means the company expects operating cash flow of about $49 billion, but is that realistic? The short answer is yes.

In the last three months of 2018, AT&T generated $13 billion in core operating cash flow (net income + depreciation). After adjusting for one-time issues like an asset impairment charge and a huge income tax benefit, this figure represented growth of about 6% annually. If AT&T were able to generate four quarters of similar operating cash flow, the company would produce $52 billion for 2019. Of course, there is some seasonality to the numbers, but this is within a reasonable range of the $49 billion needed.

When it comes to free cash flow, if AT&T generates (we’ll go with the low end) $49 billion in operating cash flow, and spends $23 billion on capital expenditures, we get free cash flow of $26 billion. AT&T’s dividend costs the company about $3.6 billion per quarter, or $14.4 billion for the full year. The result is $11.6 billion in free cash flow after dividends. This seems quite possible, considering last quarter AT&T generated about $5 billion in free cash flow after dividends.

The bottom line is, AT&T should be able to improve the market’s perception by using these billions to pay down debt. As debt is repaid, the interest cost lessens, improving the financial profile even further.

When boring gets exciting

As I said at the outset, AT&T isn’t a sexy stock, but the returns investors should expect are solid. Analysts are calling for 5-year annual EPS growth of about 4.5%. In the meantime, investors are being paid a yield of about 6.4%. If the stock price followed EPS growth and investors didn’t reinvest the dividend, this looks like a long-term return of 10.9% (6.4% yield + 4.5% capital growth). However, this misses two important factors.

First, AT&T has raised its dividend for more than 30 years and its recent dividend growth rate has averaged 2% per year. If the company continues this trend, in five years the annual dividend would be $2.25. This may not sound like a big deal, but investors buying the shares today would have an effective yield of 7.1% at that point. Second, the option to reinvest dividends along the way would raise this effective yield even higher.

A big yield you can count on, a rising dividend, and steady growth should make AT&T an income investor's dream.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.