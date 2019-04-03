78 Top Value Dogs For April By Yield, Upside, And Net Gains From Dividend Dogcatcher

Analyst one-year targets indicated that the ten highest yield dividend value stocks would accumulate 0.58% more gain from $5k invested in the lowest priced five than from $5K invested in all ten. Little stocks barely lead the top value dividend dogs.

Top ten top value dividend dogs' annual yields ranged from 9.57% to 13.48% for SCM, ARCC, NMFC, ARI, and GZPFY.

Top ten broker target-estimated top value net gains as of 4/1/19 ranged 10.39-20.09% for SCM, M, TSCFY, EPM, GBDC, ARCC, NMFC, WHF, RWT, and top dog SNP.

YCharts Y Rating-system grades 21,846 equities on 10-point value and fundamental scales. Dividend payers posting 10 points in value and 7-10 by fundamentals made this value list as calculated as of 4/1/19.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Forecast 14.17% To 76.42% Net Gains From March YChart Top Value Ten Dividend Dogs

Seven of the ten top yield top value dividend stocks were identified as being among the top ten net gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). So, our dogcatcher yield-based forecast for top value dividend dogs was graded by Wall Street brokers as 70% accurate.

Source: YCharts

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1,000 invested in each of the high yield stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst estimated median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019-2020 data points. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to April 1, 2020, were:

China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) was projected to net $200.89 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from four analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 60% more than the market as a whole.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) netted $13.40 based on a median target price estimate from six analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 34% less than the market as a whole.

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) was projected to net $159.16 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from five analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 74% less than the market as a whole.

New Mountain Finance (NMFC) was projected to net $135.82 based on target estimates from four analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 39% less than the market as a whole.

Ares Capital (ARCC) was expected to net $127.43 based on the median target price estimate from sixteen analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 36% less than the market as a whole.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) was projected to net $122.22 based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from six analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 36% less than the market as a whole.

Gazprom Neft PJSC (OTCQX:GZPFY) was projected to net $114.76 based on dividends alone less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% less than the market as a whole.

TISCO Financial Group PCL (OTCPK:TSCFY) was projected to net $109.72 based on just annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 77% less than the market as a whole.

Macy's Inc. (M) was projected to net $108.32 based on dividends plus a median target estimate from nineteen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 57% less than the market as a whole.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) was projected to net $103.92 based on the median target price estimate from five analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 13.49% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 30% less than the market as a whole.

Source: lifewithdogs.tv

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

40 Top Value Dividend Dogs By Broker Targets

Source: YCharts

This scale of broker estimated upside (or downside) for stock prices provides a scale of market popularity. Note: zero broker coverage or single broker coverage produced a zero score on the above scale. The broker upside score can be taken as an emotional component as opposed to the strictly monetary and objective dividend/price yield-driven report below.

78 Top Value Dividend Dogs By Yield

Source: YCharts

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Top Ten Top Value Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top ten top value dividend stocks selected as of 4/1/19 by yield represented three of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Top yielding stock - Gazprom Neft PJSC [1] - was top of two energy sector firms in the top ten. The other one was placed fourth - China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. [4].

Second place revealed the first of three real estate representatives led by New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) [2]. The other two real estate representatives were placed fifth and seventh - Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) [7].

The financial sector had five top value dividend dog representatives in third, sixth, eighth, ninth, and tenth places - TISCO Financial Group PCL [3], WhiteHorse Finance Inc. [6], New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC), Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) [9], and Stellus Capital Investment Corp (SCM) [10] to complete the top value dividend dogs top ten by yield for April.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten Top Value Dividend Dogs Showed 1.23% To 11.44% Upsides To April 2020, With (31) Five Downsiders Ranging -1.17% to -4.07% In Estimated Loses

Source: YCharts

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became yet another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Predicted A 0.58% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Top Value Dividend Stocks Out of Ten To April 2020

Ten top YCharts top value dividend dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts

As noted above, top ten YCharts top value dividend stocks represented three of the eleven Morningstar sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Top Value Dividend Stocks (32) To Fetch 11.56% Vs. (33) 11.50% Net Gains by All Ten by April 2020

Source: YCharts

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten top value dividend dogs by yield were predicted to produce 0.58% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The very highest priced top value dividend stock, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 20.09%.

Source: YCharts

The five lowest-price top value dividend dogs as of April 1 were New York Mortgage Trust Inc., New Mountain Finance Corp., WhiteHorse Finance Inc., Stellus Capital Investment Corp., and TISCO Financial Group with prices ranging from $6.14 to $17.01.

Five higher-priced top value dividend dogs as of April 1 were Ares Capital Corp., Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc., Chimera Investment Corp., Gazprom Neft PJSC, and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. with prices ranging from $17.50 to $80.94.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your NASDAQ dividend dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADES, CVI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.



Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: lifewithdogs.tv