Fracking Slowdown Can Hold Down C&J Energy Services Before It Leaps Forward

CJ Can Remain Weak, For Now

C&J Energy Services (CJ) provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services. The company’s revenue growth and margin will remain depressed because of the excess capacity in the fracking industry. CJ’s management has revised down 2019 capex plans. Although the momentum is shifting, I do not think the indicators are strong enough to signal a buy yet.

The completion activity is expected to hit bottom in Q1, and drilling activity in the key U.S. shales show a rebound is happening. In the medium-term, large diameter coiled tube sales and a robust Well Support Services growth can add to CJ’s growth prospect. The company’s balance sheet with zero long-term debt gives it an edge over many of its leveraged peers. If the crude oil price stays steady and completion activity continues to move north, the stock price can start to roll in the medium-to-long term.

Fracking Pricing And Completion Activity Slowdown Caused A Downslide In Late-2018

During the second half of 2018, the most crucial challenges for CJ were the upstream customer’ budget exhaustion, the pipeline takeaway constraints, and a deceleration in the completions activity. After the energy price crisis of 2014-16, the West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price was recovering until mid-2018. Since then, the crude oil price rise faced steep bumps in its path, including the completion activity slowdown and the Permian pipeline bottleneck, as the midstream energy infrastructure in that region failed to keep up with the phenomenal production growth.

As 2018 came to an end, the upstream companies tightened their purse, given the uncertainty in a weak pricing environment. A 35% fall in crude oil price in Q4 compared to Q3 reflected in the U.S. rig count growth slowdown. On top of that, the oilfield services companies had already put in an excess supply of hydraulic fracturing assets, which led to a deterioration in the pricing and margin of their services and equipment. Note that CJ is almost entirely dependent on the U.S. onshore energy production. The short-cycle nature of these unconventional shales increases CJ’s exposure to the crude oil price volatility, which meant the decline in crude oil price in Q4 2018 affected it more severely than some its peers which service energy companies in the more mature fields.

CJ’s performance in the completions services, primarily in the wireline and pumping businesses, was significantly affected due to lower demand from the upstream producers and low asset utilization. The Completion Services segment revenues declined by ~21% in Q4 compared to Q3, while the adjusted EBITDA crashed by 68% during this period. Not that the company’s other key activities were spared. The Well Construction and Intervention Services segment revenues declined by 3%, while the segment adjusted EBITDA decreased by 35% from Q3 to Q4. CJ’s well construction and intervention services include cementing services and coiled tubing services.

Understanding The Strategy: Asset Utilization Versus Pricing

As the top line growth was curbed due to the industry softness, CJ focused on minimizing the falling operating margin level. Accordingly, it temporarily idled two horizontal equivalent fleets at the start of Q4. The stacking of the rigs was in tune with the long-term objectives of redeploying fleets to large dedicated customers. By the end of 2018, the company reassigned the idled fleets as the customers resume completion activity. The return of the frac assets improved utilization level, although it’s still low compared to the past year.

In pursuing the strategy of focusing on core business, during Q1 2018, CJ started to exit the directional drilling business and the artificial lift business. On July 2, 2018, it completed the sale of the artificial lift business. The process of divesting the non-core business is still on-going. The other part of the company’s strategy is to protect its margin. Its management does not expect to see any significant rise in pricing in its rig fleet. In the absence of any pricing improvement, the management has an objective on achieving high teens-to-near-$20 million EBITDA per fleet per year. If the pricing stays put, the plans are to maximize deployment and asset utilization.

Pricing Softness Led To Impairment Charges

The pricing softness and a negative outlook in the well construction and intervention services led to a $146 million goodwill impairment charge in Q4. Also, CJ recorded a $21.4 million charge on the retirement of some fracturing, cold tubing, and well-servicing assets. These assets were marked obsolete given the challenging market condition and a shift in customer preference.

In response to a question on pricing and rig reactivation, the below was CJ’s management response in the Q4 earnings call,

“our current thinking for this year's it's unlikely that we see enough of the pricing rebound barring some unforeseen huge ramp up in commodity prices that would be big enough to justify. But we're still sticking with our general target of high teens to 20ish million of EBITDA per fleet per year. And there would have to be where the customer that had a very rich inventory of activity and then commit to us for a period of at least a year with that kind of margin. So yeah, I think it's going to take a little while maybe for the industry to get back to that with our current outlook. But we do anticipate prices starting to move up certainly as we go through the year and especially the back half.”

Positive Developments In Q4 2018

All was not gloom for CJ, though. Despite the completion activity headwind in the Permian Basin region, the midcontinent and West Texas regions saw fracturing business improved in 2018. A more impressive performance was observed in CJ’s Well Support Services segment, where revenues and profit margin improved sequentially. The improvement was on account of the deployment of additional assets. The company deployed workover rigs in California and West Texas. Such was the company’s emphasis on rig deployment that it exited Q4 2018 with the highest deployed workover rig count in 2018.

Analyzing The Long-Term Drivers

Despite the completion and hydraulic fracturing headwinds that developed in the second half of the year, CJ’s year-over-year revenues increased by 36% in FY2018 compared to the previous year. Its average active hydraulic fracturing horsepower, which reflects the fracking business activity, increased by 30%, while the pumpdown units went up by 28%. Cementing units, which reflects well construction service growth, more than doubled in FY2018. The Well Support Services segment revenue growth was muted in FY2018 following the company’s strategy to exit the Canadian rig services business, the condensate hauling business in South Tex, and the shut-down of the East Texas rig services operations in 2018.

CJ’s fluid management business won several contracts in California in Q3 2018, which affected its performance positively during the year. However, unexpected downtime with salt water disposal wells in South Texas did pull down some of the growth.

2019 Outlook

Before we look at CJ’s 2019 outlook, let us see what the industry indicators are saying. According to the EIA’s March 2019 DPR data, the number of drilled wells have remained unchanged from December 2018 until February 2019. During the same period, the number of drilled and drilled-but-uncompleted (or DUC) wells have increased by 11% and 4%, respectively. The WTI crude oil price, too, has recovered by 36% so far in 2019. As the crude oil price is firing up, the upstream customers are likely to keep their capex budgets steady. So, CJ’s fracking services business can see horizontal fleet utilization improvement in Q1. Given the industry trend of well completion, CJ’s management believes that its completion services segment will bottom out in Q1, and will make a comeback afterward although the pricing will continue to remain depressed due to the high level of competition in the OFS industry.

The wireline and pumping business, which was severely affected in Q4 2018, is likely to post weak results in Q1. Weather-related disruption has caused many of CJ’s customers in the Northern operating basins to delay completion activities until late Q1. However, the current trend shows that the completion-service related business can recover faster than what the company had anticipated at the end of 2018. I do not think the well construction and intervention services will peak anytime soon, and the Q1 performance from these activities will post weak results.

On the other hand, the company’s well support services segment can benefit from an increased market share in California and West Texas. It has placed an order for two large diameter coiled tubing units that are scheduled to be delivered in Q3 2019. Overall, I think, the mixed outlook will result in CJ’s revenues and margin falling marginally in Q1 2019 compared to Q4 2018.

Debt And Cash Flow

CJ has no long-term debt. Its net debt was negative as of December 31, 2018. Its cash balance was $142 million as of December 31. The company’s total available liquidity (cash plus undrawn balance under the revolving credit facility) was $370 million as of December 31, 2018. Being a debt-free company is an attractive feature. Typically, when energy price nose-dives, the energy-related companies’ earnings dip and the servicing of debt becomes difficult.

In FY2019, the company plans to spend $140 million and $180 million, which would be nearly half of its FY2018 capex. The majority of the FY2019 capex would be allocated to cover maintenance of the deployed assets. The lack of growth-oriented capex points toward the scarcity of growth opportunities.

Many of CJ’s OFS industry peers have leveraged balance sheets. Oceaneering International’s (OII) net debt stood at $422 million as of December 31, while Weatherford International’s (WFT) net debt was $7.4 billion.

On August 2, 2018, CJ initiated a $150 million stock repurchase program. During Q4, it repurchased ~$20 million worth of shares at an average price of $13.85 per share. The company has sufficient cash flow from operations and liquidity to meet its capex needs and fund the rest of the repurchase program.

What Does CJ’s Relative Valuation Imply?

C&J Energy Services is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 3.1x. Based on sell-side analysts’ EBITDA estimates from data provided by Thomson Reuters, its forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 3.9x.

CJ’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is in stark contrast to the industry peers’ average multiple compression, as noted in the table above. This is because sell-side analysts expect its EBITDA to decline compared to a rise in the peers’ average in the next four quarters, which would typically reflect in a sharply lower current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers’ average. The company’s TTM EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers’ (HAL, HP, and NR) average of 8.3x.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, nine sell-side analysts rated CJ a “buy” in April 2019 (includes strong buys), while five recommended a “hold”. None recommended a “sell”. The consensus target price is $20.54, which at the current price yields ~28% returns.

What’s The Take On CJ?

C&J Energy Services’ growth has decelerated following the continued slowdown in the completion activities in the U.S. unconventional shales. Its margin will remain depressed because of the excess capacity in the fracking industry. The management has revised down 2019 capex plans. Its balance sheet with zero long-term debt is a big plus compared to many of its highly leveraged peers.

Even though the fracking business is likely to remain weak in the coming quarters, I notice a few encouraging developments in the U.S. drilling industry. As the crude oil price and upstream operators’ capex spend steadily in 2019, positive momentum is building up. The completion activity is expected to hit bottom in Q1, and drilling activity in the key U.S. shales show a rebound is happening. In the medium-term, large diameter coiled tube sales and a robust Well Support Services growth can add to CJ’s growth prospect.

As of this date, I do not think the indicators are strong enough to buy CJ yet. If the crude oil price stays steady and completion activity continues to move north, the stock price can start to roll in the medium-to-long term.

