Journey Energy: A Risky Bet

The downside protection is limited. The company needs a successful commercial development of the Duvernay assets to improve its situation.

With the depressed Canadian oil prices, Journey Energy (OTC:JRNGF) reported negative funds flow during Q4. These results aren't surprising as the company operates at high costs. Also, the net debt and the decommissioning liabilities represent important amounts in proportion to the cash flow.

The 2019 production will decrease as management reduced the capital program to generate some free cash flow.

The stock price will have some upside potential if the Canadian oil and gas prices increase and if the development of the Duvernay assets is successful. But a much lower stock price is also a likely outcome if the current situation doesn't improve.

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

High costs, important liabilities

Due to the limited capital program, the production dropped 6% year-over-year to reach 9,921 boe/d.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

For the full-year 2018, the production stayed stable.

Liquids represented about 46% of the total production during Q4. In this article, I'll compare Journey Energy to Yangarra Resources (OTCPK:YGRAF) and Kelt Exploration (OTC:KELTF). These small producers operate a similar production mix.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Due to the depressed Canadian oil prices, the Q4 realized price was C$22.34/boe compared to C$31.32/boe the year before.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

Besides the low realized prices, Journey Energy produces at higher costs compared to Yangarra Resources and Kelt Exploration.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Usually, a higher proportion of liquids production implies higher per unit costs. Yet, Journey Energy operates at much higher costs despite a lower proportion of liquids production compared to Yangarra.

Also, smaller production volumes involve higher per unit costs. But Journey Energy's production volume was higher than Yangarra's volume in 2018. With higher growth, Yangarra will produce more oil and gas than Journey Energy in 2019. But the point is the scale doesn't justify Journey Energy's higher costs.

I estimated the sustaining costs to be about C$10.96/boe. The previous guidance in the September 2018 presentation indicated a capital program of C$40 million to keep production flat at about 10,000 boe/d. Thus, I calculate the sustaining capex at C$40 million/(10,000 boe/d * 365) = $10.96/boe.

Due to low realized prices and high costs, the Q4 funds flow was slightly negative.

The net debt increased to C$134.6 million and the net debt to TTM funds flow ratio reached 7.4, which is very high. Also, the decommissioning liabilities represent C$178.9 million, which is an important amount for a small producer. As a comparison, Yangarra's decommissioning liabilities are C$12.3 million.

The outlook in the Q4 MD&A indicates:

Improving the balance sheet continues to be of paramount importance to Management. Journey will continue to explore all avenues to reduce debt levels including asset sales and minimizing capital spending".

With this context, the company didn't drill any well during Q4 to limit the capital program to C$1.3 million. Also, management reduced the 2019 capital program from C$40 million to C$30 million and the production will decrease by approximately 6.7%.

Valuation

Management expects the funds flow to exceed the C$30 million capital program.

Assuming the midpoint of the 2019 estimated funds flow and the midpoint of the forecasted net debt, the net debt to funds flow ratio will be C$130 million/C$35 million = 3.7 by the end of 2019.

But the price assumptions to generate a funds flow of C$33 million to C$37 million aren't conservative. Management assumes a WTI price of US$58.50/bbl and AECO natural gas prices of C$1.90/mcf.

The WTI price assumption reflects the current situation. But the forecasted AECO gas price isn't conservative compared to the assumptions of other Canadian oil and gas producers.

Source: Author

In the comments of my previous article about Journey Energy, a reader highlighted the stock price discount to the PDP NAV. I had replied:

I indeed ignore the PDP NAV because I find the gas prices assumptions too optimistic".

I'm not saying I can forecast the AECO gas prices. But when valuing an oil and gas producer with high operating costs and high debt, I avoid optimistic assumptions. For instance, the 2017 GLJ Report, which issues price forecasts for the NAV estimates, assumed 2019 AECO prices at C$2.77/MMBtu. This year, the GLJ Report forecasts 2019 AECO gas prices at C$1.88/MMbtu.

The lower price forecasts, the depleted reserves, and the higher net debt drove the PDP NAV per share 31% lower compared to last year.

Source: Reserves report 2018

The stock price at C$2.08 doesn't offer a discount to the PDP NAV anymore. And the NAV per share calculated above is based on the basic shares outstanding. Considering the fully diluted shares, the PDP NAV drops to C$1.70/share.

On the positive side, the NAV doesn't include any value for the Duvernay assets. Duvernay is still a speculative play as the company entered into a joint venture to transform the area into commercial production. But it's a catalyst in case of successful development.

Compared to Yangarra Resources and Kelt Exploration, the market values Journey Energy's flowing barrel at a discount.

Source: Author, based on company reports

The lower netbacks Journey Energy generates explain this discount.

In the table below, I estimate the company needs to generate a total netback of C$2.3/boe to justify the current stock price at C$2.08. The calculation assumes a 12x multiple to the profits with a flat production.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Even with the higher Canadian oil prices during Q3, the company generated a total netback below C$2.3/boe.

Thus, the current operations don't justify the stock price. The Duvernay assets offer an upside potential in case of successful commercial development. But the downside protection is limited considering the debt, the important decommissioning liabilities, and the high costs.

Conclusion

With the depressed Canadian oil prices during Q4, the company generated a negative total netback. The realized prices aren't the only issue. The company operates at high costs and the liabilities are important.

Management reduced the 2019 capital program with the goal of generating some free cash flow. But this decision also involves a lower production volume.

The stock price has some upside potential with higher oil and gas prices and with the successful development of the Duvernay assets. But, if these positive outcomes don't materialize, the downside potential is important.

