Oracle: In Line Quarter But Upside In Sight

Current multiples are still well below other tech giants, and if we see better revenue growth next year and solid cash flows, we could see the multiple start to rise.

Oracle (ORCL) reported an as expected Q3 earnings, with revenue coming within management's previous guidance range and EPS beating consensus. Shares have traded roughly flat over the past few weeks since earnings as investor saw an in-line quarter with guidance for Q4 similar to what consensus expected. Despite the in-line quarter, I believe valuation remains at a level where investors should build up a position. The company continues to trade well below peers, and with management guiding to an improved FY20 performance, now could be a great time to buy some shares.

ORCL continues to be a ~$40 billion run-rate revenue company with ~80% of revenue coming from cloud and software offerings. The company continues to generate strong and consistent cash flows which helps bring a bit of stability to the company's valuation. With another quarter of little upside to earnings, the stock price appears to fully value a strong FY20 performance, and with the stock near their 1-year high, investors could be a bit cautious putting new capital to work.

The acquisition of NetSuite last year added nearly $1 billion in incremental revenue and helped ORCL reach an all-time high stock price last March, and with the stock trading at near all-time highs now and guidance in line with investors' expectations, it is challenging to see any surprises to the upside (Source: Company Presentation). I believe this acquisition was very beneficial to ORCL as their cloud applications were very complementary and works well together. In addition, the company expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to ORCL's earnings during the first fiscal year post-close.

Reported revenue growth appears to be slowing down and investors are beginning to question the true growth rate of their cloud products, as ORCL decided to combine their cloud revenue with their traditional legacy on-premise revenues.

Q3 Earnings, Guidance, and Commentary

Revenue grew only 3% (constant currency) and -1% reported to $9.62 billion which was only slightly ahead of consensus estimates for $9.60 billion and was in line with management's previous guidance of -2% to no growth. The company continues to be on their trend of very low single-digit growth which began about a year ago. Although management has been upfront about the pattern of low growth, the low single-digit growth does not appeal to many investors, especially for a company that competes in the fast-growing cloud market.

Cloud services segment represented ~69% of total revenue for the quarter and grew ~4% constant currency (~1% reported growth). This segment has been the best performing segment of revenue over the past few quarter, although it still remains in the low single-digit range. Despite the growth for this segment remaining consistent, the low revenue growth is unappealing compared to other cloud-related companies that are growing double digits.

The hardware segment continues to face challenges as revenue declined 4% constant currency and 8% reported. This segment continues to face headwinds and now only represents ~10% of total revenue. If this segment continues to underperform, it will eventually represent a lesser portion of overall revenue, which will help the company if the other segments such as cloud maintains their growth.

Digging further into their cloud revenues, we see Applications revenue maintaining their 7% constant currency growth rate for the third consecutive quarter. This ecosystem has remained the strongest performing once over the past few years and I believe this area of the company will continue to drive cloud and license revenue growth. Platform and Infrastructure revenue remains a bit more challenged and only grew 2% constant currency.

Despite revenue growth continuing to be challenged and investors still questioning whether we will see re-acceleration, the company continues to produce solid cash flows. Even though free cash flow declined by 1% y/y, the company still generated more free cash flow than net income. Over the past four quarters, the company produced free cash flow that was 3x higher or more than net income. This past quarter, free cash flow was 124% of net income, a solid performance.

Non-GAAP operating margins for the quarter came in at 44.5% which was better than consensus expectations for ~43.5%. As cloud revenue continues to grow at a faster rate than the overall company revenue growth, we should continue to see margins expand over time. In addition, with hardware revenue continuing to decline, this could be a net positive to the company's margins.

Even though revenue only came in slightly ahead of consensus, the better than expected margins led to EPS of $0.87 compared to consensus expectations for $0.84 and ahead of management's previous guidance of $0.83-0.85.

This past quarter, the company repurchased another $10 billion of shares which helped lower share count by 4-5% compared to the last quarter. Excluding the lower share count, EPS for the quarter would have likely been in line with consensus expectations. However, the company remains well capitalized and has a strong balance sheet to continue their repurchase activity and help lower share count, ultimately helping EPS.

Management also provided guidance for Q4 which included revenue growing 1-3% constant currency with EPS of $1.05-1.09. Both of these guidance figures were in the same range as consensus expectations. In addition, management also reiterated their double-digit EPS growth in constant currency for FY19. Management also reiterated revenue re-accelerating in FY20.

Valuation

ORCL continues to generate solid cash flows and EPS growth despite revenue growth remaining pretty bleak. However, management reiterated double-digit EPS growth for the year and still expects revenue to re-accelerate next year. Investors are expecting revenue to re-accelerate and anything but that would be disappointing and the stock could be punished.

For valuation purposes, I looked at both free cash flow and EPS multiples. The comp group I used were other larger cloud-related companies, including Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), Microsoft (MSFT), and VMware (VMW).

ORCL's valuation is well below the selected peer group in terms of cash flow and earnings multiple. Granted, ORCL is growing significantly slower than the peer group, they are not getting enough credit in terms of their multiple. At these levels, it does not seem likely that ORCL, a $40 billion tech giant, will trade at a larger discount.

Assuming EPS grows double digits next year and we do not see ORCL's multiple expand at all, the stock should still perform pretty well. Investors could see even more upside if revenue growth re-accelerates and their multiple begins to expand as investors gain more faith in the company.

Over the long term, ORCL will continue to provide consistent cash flow and earnings, something investors appear to discount because of their slower top line growth. In a world of growth tech names, ORCL is a value giant that investors should not write off.

Though revenue and cloud growth were below expectations, currency had a big impact. ORCL continues to generate impressive (and record) cash flows as demonstrated by the 10% free cash flow growth. The $40 billion tech giant will remain one of the leaders as more enterprises transition to the cloud.

