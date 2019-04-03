RNC Minerals: Building Its Base

This operation gives RNC some significant economies of scale to its milling operations as it builds out its operations at its Beta Hunt Mine, along with a small mining operation.

RNC Minerals Inc. (OTCQX:RNKLF) has had a very wild ride since it made its Father’s Day discovery in September 2018. I detailed this discovery here though its real impact continued to develop, with shares riding up from under $0.10 CAD to well over $1.00 CAD before settling back since then between $0.45 and $0.70 CAD.

The company had been producing gold through its original Beta Hunt underground mine at just over 3.0g/t; the new Father’s Day discovery has put a whole new potential geology in play. The company believes that the high grade course gold the company found may present itself as follows, creating a number of pockets of gold:

At the time of the original find, I attributed the find to a lot of luck. However, it looks like the company had seen signs that there was more to the Beta Hunt property than initially expected. The magnitude may have been a surprise but there was definitely something the company had found in the course of its drilling programs:

The company was in some financial distress at the time. RNC was marketing the Beta Hunt Mine and was in deep discussions to liquidate it. They had also withdrawn cash from its DuMont Nickel project to keep the lights on after an aborted financing. Now, after the cash infusion from the initial find, RNC has retired $33m in long-term debt and is sitting in a cash positive position, though at just $1.3m. It has additionally had a very positive impact on the operating metrics of Beta Hunt:

A lot has gone right for the company in the last six months. I believe the company’s latest moves set the company up to expand its operations significantly, though not without a cost.

Higginsville Purchase Option Agreement

On March 26, 2019, RNC announced that it was buying Westgold Resources’ Higginsville Gold operation. Westgold has been divesting properties over the last year to focus on its core group of three properties

I believe Westgold was motivated to monetize its position, giving RNC a chance to increase the scale of its operations. I believe the underlying driver for the acquisition was for the low cost 1.3Mtpa gold mill. RNC has estimated a savings of $15/ton based on better operations and reduced shipping costs. If we look at the tons milled in 2018 by RNC on its non-Father’s Day mine, 512k tons, this would generate a savings of $7.7m annually on this throughput. This bears in mind that RNC is in the middle of redefining the resource based on the Father’s Day find which the company is assuming to increase the throughput for more years to come. These savings understandably go right to the bottom line. If we assume similar tons mined for 5 years, these savings generate a rough NPV5 for 5 years of $33.7m.

This acquisition also came with a nearby land package of 386 km2 , along with an operating deposit of 367k oz of proven & probable reserves with another 1.2m oz measured and indicated. Westgold has been operating this mine at 40-45k oz per annum with a rough AISC cost of between $1,000 and $1,050 per oz. On its call, RNC indicated that Beta Hunt’s production would be the first priority but that the mine should also be able to handle this volume along with some third party tolling business that Westgold had previously. Exploration will understandably be focused on its high yield Beta Hunt mine but this package allows RNC to have further potential. The additional properties and tolling agreements will ensure that the new mill will run at a high level to best achieve the above savings as well.

All of this comes at a cost. A non-refundable payment of A$4m ($3.8m CAD) is required for a 40-day due diligence phase. If this period checks out, RNC will be responsible to issue an additional A$21m in shares (roughly $20m CAD or 40m shares) and A$25m cash ($24m CAD). Westgold would end up owning roughly 8-10% of the company, depending on the time of closing. In order to fund this, RNC also concurrently issued a $12m bought deal private placement towards funding their potential requirements.

The Takeaway

By the nature of the deal, it appears that RNC was given a first option by Westgold to look at its operations. The two companies have a history of co-operations, as RNC had a right to review another of Westgold’s operation in 2017, around when they originally signed up for a tolling agreement with the Higginsville operation. The commitment of A$4m for the 40-day due diligence period, although a decent sum, is not something that would cause the company to sign up for a bad deal, should something come out of the due diligence period. The fact that Westgold will end up with 8 to 10% of the company post-deal also gives me comfort that nothing should come out of due diligence as they are vested in a successful divestiture.

The company is roughly break-even in cash right now, with $1.5m in cash at year-end and another $3.7m in gold available for sale. Even with the $12m bought deal, RNC will likely still need more funding, unless they are able to stagger the payments out in a vendor financing or are able to recover a lot (as it has done recently) from its bulk sampling. I consider each plausible option for the company, though there is a risk of further dilution as well.

Shares have not responded well to this deal, dropping from $0.59 CAD to $0.48 CAD over the last several weeks:

The dilution clearly raised eyebrows with investors, with the company's market cap dropping by over $55m CAD, even more than the dilution of the deal was worth. I believe this is driven in part due to the dilution, but more driven by a perceived lack of information on any further Beta Hunt success. On its Higginsville deal conference call, management indicated they will continue to give monthly updates on the discovery and that they anticipated the drilling to be largely finished in April with some exploration drilling to be conducted as well.

I like this deal for RNC as it definitely makes its operations significantly more robust, assuming that it passes due diligence. It will bring down the cost of its current operations while adding a smaller satellite mine with a large potential green field of exploration options as well. RNC also has its DuMont property that is now clearly playing second fiddle; I would expect RNC to be making efforts to monetize their ownership stake. The company indicated to me at VRIC in January 2019 that it didn’t make sense to try to develop both Beta Hunt and DuMont simultaneously due to the cost involved. A disposition would make the most sense, especially if the company wants to take greater steps in Australia.

RNC’s value is still largely tied to how its Father’s Day Vein find develops and whether it scales out as well as hoped. This acquisition helps to make the existing business more profitable while adding a smaller, profitable operation and some potential exploration targets to its stable. The deal helps to provide a greater floor to an investment in RNC but the exploration upside will be the real catalyst higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RNKLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long through the TSX ticker RNX.TO.