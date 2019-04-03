Royal Bank Of Scotland: Significant Re-Rating Potential In The Medium Term

Its excess capital positions also allow for an attractive shareholder remuneration policy in the coming years.

Royal Bank of Scotland seems ready to enter into a new phase of growth and attractive profitability, something that is not reflected in its valuation.

Royal Bank of Scotland has been in a long restructuring phase following the global financial crisis.

The Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) is an overlooked bank in Europe due to years of balance sheet cleanup and poor financial performance due to past issues. However, RBS is now in a much better position and has considerable upside potential as the bank improves its profitability, deploys its excess capital position, and the government reduces its stake.

Its discounted valuation acts as downside protection, making RBS an interesting restructuring play within the European banking sector right now.

Company Overview

The Royal Bank of Scotland provides several financial services and products, being one of Europe's oldest banking groups. It is also one of the largest banks in Europe measured by total assets, which amounted to about $910 billion at the end of 2018. It has currently a market capitalization of about $40 billion and trades in the U.S. on the New York Stock Exchange.

RBS was one of the European banks most affected by the global financial crisis of 2008-2009, leading to a state bailout in 2008 of more than £45.5 billion ($60 billion). The U.K. government took a majority stake in the bank at more than 500 pence per share at the time and has sold some small stakes in recent years at a loss. It currently owns some 62% of RBS's equity capital, which intends to reduce gradually over the next few years.

Indeed, it plans to sell all of its shares in RBS by 2024, expecting to lose a total amount of around £28 billion ($37 billion) on the rescue of this bank a decade ago.

However, it expects to sell its remaining stake at a higher price compared to its current value because the government expects the price to rise with the bank's gradual reprivatisation. RBS is currently trading at around 250 pence per share in its UK-listing, way below the government's break-even price (at more than 400 pence per share).

Restructuring & Current Strategy

Following its bailout, RBS's strategic priority was focused on restructuring and balance sheet de-risking, through the sale of non-core assets and reduction of more risky activities. By segment, the bank focused its operations in the retail and commercial banking market in the U.K., while activities related to corporate and institutional banking were greatly downsized.

This led to a smaller balance sheet and a lower risk profile compared to a few years ago, even though RBS continues to focus on its strategy of reducing risk and strengthening its balance sheet.

Indeed, RBS's current strategy is to continue to simplify the bank, remaining a U.K.-focused bank with a customer-oriented business model. This means that RBS does not have nowadays ambitions to be a global bank, something that it was trying to pursue before the global financial crisis.

RBS operations are currently divided into six different segments, namely UK Personal & Business Banking (PBB), Ulster Bank, Commercial Banking (CB), Private Banking (PB), NatWest Markets, and RBS International.

PBB is the largest division by far, given that it represented some 46% of total income in 2018. Commercial & Private Banking is the second-largest, generating about 26% of the group's income. This shows that RBS is nowadays a retail and commercial bank, while volatile activities like investment banking have a small weight within the group.

This is also confirmed by the bank's loan book mix, with RBS significantly exposed to mortgages (55% of gross loans), which is a relatively low risk product, while it also has some exposure to the corporate segment. Compared to its closest peer Lloyds Banking Group (LYG), it has much less exposure to consumer finance (personal lending and cards), which together only account for 4% of RBS's loan book.

Source: RBS.

Regarding its growth strategy, RBS is investing in digitalization to improve the customer experience and improve its operational efficiency, which should be an important driver of earnings growth in the next few years.

For instance, the bank invested significantly in its mortgage offering and enhanced the bank's digital capabilities, reducing approval periods for new loans which led to some market share gains despite strong competition in the U.K. mortgage market.

The bank has a market share of about 10% in this market, but on new loans, its market share has been between 12% and 14% in the past couple of years, thus growth in the near future should continue to be mainly organic and focused on the U.K. even though the bank can make small acquisitions, especially in fintech to improve its digital capacities.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, RBS results have improved materially over the past couple of years, even though the bank continues to report significant costs related to its restructuring and past misconduct.

After reporting sizable losses in 2015-2016, RBS returned to report a positive bottom-line in 2017 and the bank seems to be on the right path to continue to improve profitability going forward.

In 2018, RBS was able to report an increase of 2% in its total income (revenues) to £13.4 billion ($17.7 billion), through lending growth in selected products, such as mortgages and private banking loans.

On the other hand, strong competition has led to some margin erosion, given that its net interest margin (NIM) declined to 1.98%, a level that is 15 basis points (bps) lower than in the previous year. This is bad for income growth and a margin of less than 2% is probable for 2019, which means that higher interest rates and loan growth are the two factors most likely to drive income growth in the coming quarters.

Regarding costs, the bank has done a very good job reducing expenses in the past few years, a trend that remained in 2018 taking into account that operating expenses dropped by 7% year-on-year, to £9.6 billion ($12.7 billion).

Source: RBS.

Despite this positive development, RBS's cost-to-income ratio, a key measure of banking efficiency, was about 71% in 2018, still above the sector's average in Europe. This means that RBS has a lot of potentials to improve efficiency, which can be an important earnings growth driver in the near future. The bank acknowledges this potential and its goal is to have a cost-to-income ratio below 50% in 2020.

Assuming stable revenues, this means a reduction of about £2.9 billion ($3.8 billion) in annual expenses to an annual cost base of about £6.8 billion ($9 billion), which is a reduction of about 30% compared to its 2018 expense base.

This may be difficult to achieve in only two years, thus this target may be scrapped in the next few quarters. Nevertheless, RBS has a lot of cost cutting potential because it continues to clean its balance sheet and a good part of its current expenses are related to legacy issues.

Indeed, restructuring and litigation costs were above £2 billion ($2.64 billion) in the past year and the bank expects to reduce these costs gradually in the next couple of years, thus a good part of its expense reductions seems relatively easy to achieve.

Regarding litigation issues, RBS also has done a good job recently, given that payment protection insurance (PPI) claims and litigation risks have largely been resolved. This was a key financial issue in recent years affecting its bottom line, thus RBS is expected to report much 'cleaner' financial numbers going forward.

An important milestone was the bank's $4.9 billion settlement reached with the Department of Justice (DOJ) in 2018, related to its activities in the US RMBS market prior to the global financial crisis. The bank still has some litigation risks in the U.S., but the financial impact is expected to be relatively small.

Reflecting a higher operating profit in the past year but still, significant costs related to the cleanup of its business profile, RBS's net income more than doubled in 2018 to £1.6 billion ($2.1 billion). Its return on tangible equity (RoTE) ratio was 4.8%, a good improvement from the previous year, but still showing a profitability level that is relatively low compared to its closest peers.

Indeed, Lloyds had a RoTE of 11.7% in 2018, showing that despite RBS improvements in profitability, it still has a significant gap to close compared to its major competitor.

Reflecting RBS's cost-cutting potential and cleanup of its legacy issues, the bank expects a much higher profitability level in the next couple of years, with a target of a RoTE above 12% in 2020. This would make RBS's profitability to be in-line with Lloyds, which seems achievable as the bank's decreasing strategic and litigation costs in the next couple of years should be an important boost to its bottom line.

Capital & Dividends

Regarding its capitalization, RBS has a very solid position given that its fully loaded core equity tier 1 (FL CET) ratio was 16.2% at the end of 2018. This compares quite well with its British peers, like Lloyds at 14.2% and the bank's own medium-term target of around 14% at the end of 2021.

Additionally, its organic capital generation was quite good in 2018, derived both from declining risk-weighted assets (RWAs) and positive operating profit. RBS generated some 240 bps of capital during the past year, which was enough to absorb several negative factors without changing its capital position compared to the end of 2017, including the litigation settlement and adjustments related to the pension fund.

Source: RBS.

Therefore, RBS currently has an excess capital position considering that its own target is only for an FL CET1 ratio of 14% by 2021. This means that the bank has plenty of room to absorb RWA inflation in the coming years, while at the same time, it can perform share buybacks and pay a sustainable dividend.

Indeed, RBS has recently reinstated dividend payments, for the first time in a decade, and the bank's strong capital position is a key support for sustainable capital returns in the medium to long term.

The bank has paid three dividends related to 2018 results (interim, final, and a special dividend) amounting in total to 13 pence per share ($0.172). At its current share price, RBS offers a dividend yield of about 5.2%, showing that RBS is again an investable bank for income-oriented investors.

In the near future, RBS expects to maintain ordinary dividends of around 40% of net profit. This seems a conservative level considering its excess capital position and this payout ratio may be revised upwards in the coming years.

According to analysts' estimates, RBS should increase its dividend payout ratio to about 50% by 2021, leading to a dividend of 16.9 pence ($0.22) per share. This would represent a 30% increase compared to the 2018 total dividend, which means that RBS offers now a good combination of yield and dividend growth.

Beyond dividends, RBS's excess capital position also enables the bank to perform share buybacks and enhance its capital return prospects. RBS has approval for directed buyback of government shares of up to 5% of total shares, which should help to reduce the share overhang as it will lower the government's stake without selling shares to investors.

Conclusion

After several years of remaining on the sideways regarding RBS's shares, I now see the bank as being investable again given that it has fixed many of its past issues and seems now to be well positioned to enter into a new growth phase.

This doesn't mean that the bank is completely 'clean', given that litigation and restructuring costs are still expected to impact negatively its earnings in the short term, but considering a medium-term view (2 or 3 years), the stock seems to offer an interesting risk-reward profile.

Its current valuation is only 0.65x book value, trading at a discount to the European banking sector (trading at 0.83x book value) and its closest peer Lloyds (at 1.04x book value). Therefore, a re-rating of its shares is warranted in the medium term, as the government gradually reduces its stake and the bank improves its profitability to a double-digit level, which would justify a valuation closer to book value.

Therefore, assuming that RBS achieves its RoTE target of around 12% by 2020 and a small discount to Lloyds is justifiable due to the share overhang, RBS could easily trade between 0.9x and 0.95x in two years, which gives the bank an upside potential of 40-45% in this time frame.

However, investors should note that RBS's investment case is not without risks, as the bank is highly exposed to Brexit (around 90% of income is generated domestically) and higher profitability is dependent on good cost-cutting execution.

Nevertheless, RBS is one of the few self-help stories within the European banking sector right now and the downside seems limited given that its valuation is already at a significant discount to peers, thus RBS offers a good combination of yield, dividend growth, and upside potential in a period of 24-36 months.

If you like my work and are looking for help to invest in the financial sector, you should try Financials Alpha Portfolio. I'm a specialized portfolio manager on Financials and offer two Long/Short portfolios (US and Europe) using my investment approach. Returns have been above the respective sector since inception, helping investors to improve returns in this difficult sector. I'm currently offering a two-week free trial, so you can see at no risk if Financials Alpha Portfolio helps you manage your own portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RBS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.