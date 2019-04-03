Kinder Morgan: Is This High-Yield Dividend Stock Still A Buy?

Since Kinder Morgan slashed its dividend three years ago, it has been moving in the right direction with debt reduction and DCF growth.

By Aristofanis Papadatos

Since Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) stock bottomed in the Christmas sell-off, the stock has rallied over 30%, in just three months. As a result, it is now trading around its 2-year highs. As this is a mature, slower-growth company, it is only natural to wonder whether the stock has exhausted its upside and thus its shareholders should sell the stock.

Even with the recent run-up, Kinder Morgan still has an attractive dividend yield of is one of 4%. You can see the full list of dividend-paying energy stocks here.

Kinder Morgan also has potential for strong dividend growth thanks to its debt repayment and internal investments. This makes Kinder Morgan a continued buy recommendation as one of the most attractive dividend stocks in the energy sector.

Business overview

Kinder Morgan has the largest natural gas transmission network in North America, with about 70,000 miles of natural gas pipelines. The network of the company is connected to every important U.S. natural gas resource play and key demand centers. Kinder Morgan thus transports approximately 40% of all the natural gas consumed in the U.S.

Kinder Morgan is also the largest independent transporter of refined products and the largest terminal operator in North America. In 2018, the segments of natural gas, refined products, terminals and carbon dioxide generated 55%, 16%, 16% and 13% of the total EBITDA of the company, respectively. It is thus evident that the natural gas business is by far the most important segment of the company.

Kinder Morgan has consistently invested hefty amounts on growth projects year after year. However, the company also attempted to distribute extremely generous dividends to its shareholders simultaneously. As it was impossible to fund its huge growth projects and the extremely generous dividends from its internally generated cash flows, the company accumulated an immense amount of debt. Consequently, when the downturn in the energy sector showed up, in 2015, it put the company into a difficult position. Management chose to slash the dividend by 75% in early 2016.

That was a painful period for the shareholders. Not only did they see their dividend being decimated, but they also suffered from the 65% plunge of the stock price during that period. In fact, the collapse of the stock preceded the announcement of the dividend cut and the stock bottomed on the exact day of the announcement.

While the decimation of the dividend revealed the weaknesses of management, it marked a turning point. Since then, the company has moved in the right direction. In the last three years, Kinder Morgan has generated approximately $10 B in distributable cash flows [DCF] after dividends and has used most of the excess funds to reduce its debt load. As a result, it has reduced its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) from $47.1 B in 2014 to $40.4 B. S&P and Moody’s have noticed the improvement in the balance sheet of the company and thus they have upgraded its credit rating to BBB.

In 2018, Kinder Morgan posted satisfactory results, as it grew its distributable cash flows by 6% over prior year thanks to the solid performance of its gas pipelines and product pipelines. The company thus achieved a dividend coverage ratio of 2.6 for the year. Such a high coverage ratio confirms the safety of the current dividend and also indicates that there is ample room for meaningful dividend hikes in the upcoming years.

Growth

Thanks to the relentless growth of U.S. production of oil and natural gas in the last decade, the U.S. has become the largest oil and gas producer in the world. The country will surpass the threshold of production of 12.0 M barrels per day this year for the first time in its history. Even better, it has ample room to keep growing its production at a fast pace for several years. Source: Investor Presentation

The U.S. is expected to grow its production of oil and natural gas by about 33% from 2017 to 2025. It will thus comprise more than half of the expected global supply growth throughout this period and will be producing approximately 1/5 of every barrel of oil and 1/4 of every cubic meter of natural gas in the world. Obviously, it will be critical to connect the excessive U.S. production to the markets with the highest demand growth via new infrastructure and higher utilization of existing assets. It is thus evident that Kinder Morgan will greatly benefit from the booming U.S. production by expanding its network and also leveraging its current infrastructure.

As the natural gas business is by far the most important segment of Kinder Morgan, it is important to examine its specific growth prospects. U.S. production of natural gas is expected to grow by about 40% until 2030, driven by four key basins. Moreover, U.S. demand for natural gas is expected to grow more than 30% over the same period thanks to the environmentally friendly characteristics of natural gas (compared to petroleum products and coal) and the economic growth of the country.

Given the exciting growth prospects of Kinder Morgan, it is only natural that the company has a long pipeline of growth projects. In 2018, about $2.3 B of projects were placed into service while $2.5 B of new projects were added in the pipeline. Management expects $2-$3 B of new growth projects per year for the foreseeable future and expects to fund most of them via internally generated cash flows.

It is also encouraging that management has made the screening process much stricter than in the past and thus approves only of high-return projects. As per the latest presentation of management, the return of the current growth projects is higher than the shareholder return from share repurchases and hence management favors growth projects over share buybacks. This certainly bodes well for future results.

Dividend

As mentioned above, Kinder Morgan slashed its dividend by 75% in early 2016. However, the stock is still offering a 4.0% dividend yield, which is more than double the current yield of the S&P (1.9%). Even better, management has repeatedly stated that it intends to raise the dividend by 25% this year and by another 25% next year. It will thus raise the annual dividend from $0.80 to $1.25 in just two years. As a result, those who have the patience to hold their shares for more than a year will enjoy a 6.3% dividend yield from next year.

Some investors may question the credibility of management, given the decimation of the dividend three years ago. However, as management has maintained the same guidance for this and next year’s dividend for two years, it is certainly reliable in this issue. Moreover, it achieved a dividend coverage ratio of 2.6 in 2018 and will still post a strong 2.2 coverage ratio this year. Source: Investor Presentation

Even if Kinder Morgan does not grow its distributable cash flows this and next year, which is highly unlikely, the company will post a dividend coverage ratio of 1.8 (=5.0/2.8) next year. Therefore, Kinder Morgan has ample room to grow its dividend from the current level and hence its dividend can be considered safe for the foreseeable future.

On the other hand, as management will probably want to avoid its past sins, it will have to reduce the dividend growth rate from 2021, in order to avoid adding debt to fund its obligations. Nevertheless, the 6.3% dividend yield from next year should be sufficient to satisfy even the most demanding income-oriented investors.

Valuation and expected returns

Since it became a publicly-traded stock, Kinder Morgan has traded at an average price-to-DCF ratio of 16.4. However, it is critical to note that the stock maintained a rich valuation in the years before the downturn of the energy sector, which began in 2015. Since the onset of the downturn, the stock has traded at single-digit DCF multiples most of the time.

On the one hand, the cautious stance of the market in recent years is justified due to the high debt load of the company. However, as the company is now moving in the right direction, reducing its debt, it is reasonable to expect its stock to approach a price-to-DCF ratio around 10.0. Given the guidance for DCF around $2.20 per share this year, the stock is trading at a price-to-DCF ratio of 9.1 right now. If its DCF multiple expands to 10.0 over the next five years, the stock will enjoy a 1.9% annualized boost in its returns merely from valuation.

If we add the 6.3% dividend yield that is expected from next year and a low-single digit growth rate of DCF, we conclude that the stock is likely to offer an average annual return around 10% over the next five years. Therefore, despite its steep rally in the last three months, Kinder Morgan can still reward its shareholders with low-double digit annual returns in the upcoming years.

Risks

The energy sector is highly cyclical due to the dramatic swings of commodity prices. Consequently, most energy companies exhibit volatile performance records and stock prices. However, Kinder Morgan operates with a much more resilient, fee-based model. More precisely, it generates approximately 96% of its cash flows from take-or-pay and other fee-based contracts. In other words, its customers have to pay a minimum annual fee to Kinder Morgan even if they transport much lower volumes than initially expected.

The fee-based model renders Kinder Morgan more resilient than the majority of energy stocks. Management recently provided sensitivity factors in order to prove its resilient business model. If the average price of oil decreases by $10 per barrel in a year, the DCF of the company will decrease by $80 M or just 1.6%. If the average price of natural gas decreases by $1.00 per mmbtu, the DCF of the company will decrease by $10 M or 0.2%.

An analyst of Citigroup recently raised concerns over the risk from some contract renegotiations that Kinder Morgan will have to perform in the near future. However, it is important to note that the average customer of Kinder Morgan generates less than 0.1% of its total revenues while its top 25 customers generate 48% of its total revenues. The company thus has satisfactory diversification in its customer portfolio and hence it mitigates the effect from a negative outcome in its negotiations with one customer. In addition, as Kinder Morgan signs multi-year contracts with its customers, it reduces even more the variation of its cash flows.

On the other hand, it would be an exaggeration to characterize Kinder Morgan as risk-free. It still has a high debt load, with its interest expense currently consuming 48% of its operating income. Moreover, a 100 basis increase in interest rates would raise its annual interest expense by $110 M or 6%.

Furthermore, the company has a heavy debt maturity schedule for the next four years, as about $2.5 B of debt matures every year on average. Consequently, we expect the stock to face pressure whenever the next downturn shows up. As a recession has not shown up for a whole decade, investors should take this risk factor into account. On the other hand, as long as management keeps reducing the debt load, it will increase the resilience of the stock.

Final thoughts

Since Kinder Morgan cut its dividend three years ago, it has been moving in the right direction, using most of its excess cash flows to reduce its debt load. Despite the steep rally of the stock in the last three months, the stock can still offer a low-double digit average annual return in the upcoming years in the absence of a recession, mostly thanks to the 6.3% dividend yield that it will be offering from next year. Therefore, its shareholders should not sell the stock after the recent rally.

On the other hand, Kinder Morgan still has a significant amount of debt and is thus vulnerable to an unexpected headwind, such as a recession or a downturn in the energy sector. As a recession has not shown up for a whole decade, investors should not ignore this risk factor.

Overall, we rate Kinder Morgan a buy for income investors looking for a 4%+ yield and dividend growth in the energy sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.